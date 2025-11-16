17 “Culture Shocks” Encountered By This American Woman Who Moved To Spain

by

Around 41,000 Americans have made Spain their home. Content creator Morgan is one of them.

“I met my (now) husband at university in the US as he was an international student from Spain,” she told Bored Panda. “A few years after graduation, he realized he wanted to be closer to his family and I was excited for the opportunity and adventure to live abroad, so we decided to make the move in June 2021.”

But hopping over the Atlantic comes with its fair share of novelty; new places, full of new people and new customs take time to adjust to. Luckily, Morgan has managed to adapt to life in the old continent.

More info: Instagram | TikTok

Meet Morgan, an American who recently settled in Spain

17 &#8220;Culture Shocks&#8221; Encountered By This American Woman Who Moved To Spain

The content creator has been covering the culture shocks she has experienced since making the transition

And they provide interesting insights for comparing the two countries

#1

17 &#8220;Culture Shocks&#8221; Encountered By This American Woman Who Moved To Spain

Image source: morganinspain

#2

17 &#8220;Culture Shocks&#8221; Encountered By This American Woman Who Moved To Spain

Image source: morganinspain

#3

17 &#8220;Culture Shocks&#8221; Encountered By This American Woman Who Moved To Spain

Image source: morganinspain

#4

17 &#8220;Culture Shocks&#8221; Encountered By This American Woman Who Moved To Spain

Image source: morganinspain

#5

17 &#8220;Culture Shocks&#8221; Encountered By This American Woman Who Moved To Spain

Image source: morganinspain

#6

17 &#8220;Culture Shocks&#8221; Encountered By This American Woman Who Moved To Spain

Image source: morganinspain

#7

17 &#8220;Culture Shocks&#8221; Encountered By This American Woman Who Moved To Spain

Image source: morganinspain

#8

17 &#8220;Culture Shocks&#8221; Encountered By This American Woman Who Moved To Spain

Image source: morganinspain

#9

17 &#8220;Culture Shocks&#8221; Encountered By This American Woman Who Moved To Spain

Image source: morganinspain

#10

17 &#8220;Culture Shocks&#8221; Encountered By This American Woman Who Moved To Spain

Image source: morganinspain

#11

17 &#8220;Culture Shocks&#8221; Encountered By This American Woman Who Moved To Spain

Image source: morganinspain

#12

17 &#8220;Culture Shocks&#8221; Encountered By This American Woman Who Moved To Spain

Image source: morganinspain

#13

17 &#8220;Culture Shocks&#8221; Encountered By This American Woman Who Moved To Spain

Image source: morganinspain

#14

17 &#8220;Culture Shocks&#8221; Encountered By This American Woman Who Moved To Spain

Image source: morganinspain

#15

17 &#8220;Culture Shocks&#8221; Encountered By This American Woman Who Moved To Spain

Image source: morganinspain

#16

17 &#8220;Culture Shocks&#8221; Encountered By This American Woman Who Moved To Spain

Image source: morganinspain

#17

17 &#8220;Culture Shocks&#8221; Encountered By This American Woman Who Moved To Spain

Image source: morganinspain

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
101 Dalmatians Films and More, Detailed
3 min read
Jan, 9, 2023
Comedian Makes the Most out of Looking Exactly Like Joel Osteen
3 min read
Apr, 20, 2018
I Explore London And Draw My Experiences
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Aquarium Fat-Shames One Of Their Otters, Gets Instantly Murdered By Words
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Top Five Moments Of Ti West’s MaXXXine Trailer
3 min read
May, 7, 2025
Hey Pandas, Draw Your Pet (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.