Hey Pandas, What Is Something You’ve Always Wanted To Ask Someone From A Different Religion Or Belief?

Respectful questions only!
And please answer respectfully as well!
#1
As an atheist I would love to know how you believe anything without sufficient evidence? I used to believe in santa but then one day i started thinking critically and no longer did. How are you not doing the same with your beliefs. Serious question.
#2
As a born and raised atheist, I have two questions.
1) how much of a threat does the idea of hell pose to your everyday lives? Does it impact your decisions a lot? I’ve never had to worry about hell or other versions of afterlife punishments, but I still believe that I live a relatively good life, all things considered.
2) if a godly figure came down and said ‘this other religion is correct’ would you convert, or keep your beliefs despite knowing that they’re the “incorrect” ones? That question may be a bit more sensitive, sorry.
I mean no offence on either question, just a curious Pangolinian bean.
#3
How do you know yours is the “correct” one? Is it just a believing thing?
#4
This is a great post and, for the most part the questions and answers were thoughtful. I’d like to see more posts like this (as opposed to even one more person complaining about their in-laws …).
#5
Okay I have a question for Christians, but first let me talk about the Islamic beliefs around the topic.
In Islam, we also believe in Jesus (‘Eesa or ‘Isa in Arabic), but we believe that he himself was not divine. He was a regular human being like us who was a prophet of Allah. We believe that the miraculous nature of his birth does not necessitate that he himself was divine. Also we believe that he wasn’t killed or crucified. A man from among those who were out to find him and bring him to the place of crucifixion was made to resemble him, and he was the one who was nailed to the cross. Meanwhile, God raised Jesus up to the heavens to protect him, and there he remains until he will return one day.
My question is, what exactly is the relationship between Jesus and God in Christianity? I know Jesus is believed to be divine, but does that make him a separate deity, a part of a whole, or just God’s manifestation on Earth for the time he was alive?
#6
Atheists that live in the US, the pledge of allegiance mentions god. What do you think about that?
#7
I really don’t understand the concept of fasting in Muslim, Hindu and Islamic traditions. Does it have to be followed? What can you or can’t you eat? Just a breakdown would be great to understand it more! Thank you!
#8
I’m not religious for many reasons but respect those of faith. However… I desperately struggle with the fact that religion has so often been the root cause of so much difference, discrimination, intolerance, prejudice, division, hatred, war and indeed death. Aside from perhaps money/land/greed and politics, I can’t think of a single more damaging element in society. For all the preaching of love, tolerance, peace and harmony… would the world be a better place without religion? It’s not as though we’d suddenly lose all sense of morals and ethics. Thoughts on a postcard…
#9
I’m an operating room nurse, and I’ve been wondering this for a long time. Why do Jehovahs Witnesses refuse blood transfusions? No judgement, I just want to understand!
#10
To the Christians, from a Muslim – original sin. (I’m not sure if all Christians believe in this or only some so sorry about my ignorance!) It’s always stumped me. How could anyone believe a newborn baby is inherently sinful? We have an opposite concept in Islam, called the fitra – meaning innate human goodness – that every person is born on.
Also, every single woman to ever exist will be punished with her period because of what Eve apparently did? That’s what i’ve heard at least, please correct me if I’m wrong but also what
#11
How does one reconcile the fact that actions and policies carried out by their religious “team” fly right in the face of their own commitment to openness, acceptance, and the general wellbeing of humanity? i.e., “My group includes members that (through financial support) actively promote the killing of LGBTQ+ people. I don’t do it, but my “team members” do, and they do it in the name of our God.” How can one do anything but completely disassociate themselves from that?
#12
For hijabis, what do you do when it’s really cold? Are you able to line the inside of the hijab with faux fur, wear a hat on top if it or something? Also building on that – what would you do if you wanted to swim; are there waterproof hijabs?
Second question for hijabis: Do you have to wear the hijab, or could you cover your hair with something else?
#13
One thing I’ve never understood about Christians. Why are they so sad at funerals? If the dead person is going to heaven then they should be happy, shouldn’t they?
#14
I ask this without malice and with true curiosity: Why are some rules in the Bible followed while others are ignored and why does it seem as if the rules that are quoted the most apply to “others” while those that are ignored apply to “themselves”? For example: Divorce is fine but homosexuality is evil? Why, in certain circumstances is it okay to view the rules as anecdotal while in other circumstances they are literal?
#15
Does god really forgive everything?
#16
this is an interesting question to put out and some of the questions/statements were great while some had some thinly veiled comments that implied anyone who has faith is an idiot. what i ask is why don’t more religions teach that it is okay to see the humorous and funny part of faith? it seems that all religions need to stop being so serious and, if it is true that g-d made us in his/her image the we need to realize that we are a pretty funny bunch.
#17
A frivolous one.
Sikhs, do the different ways of tying a turban mean anything? Or are they all merely style statements?
#18
As somebody who is kinda in between being an atheist and a christian, how can you be so sure that what you’re believing in is right? Like, I pray to the holy spirit and ask snd thank it for forgiveness, but then I get worried that if other religions are correct I would go to “hell” for not believing in the right thing
#19
For Christians, (I don’t wanna be offensive, some of my friends are Christian) in the Bible do you think men are above women? Because I read some of the Bible and Adam was more “powerful” than Eve. I think men and women should be equal. How do you feel that Lillith got punished (the first wife of Adam, I think)? Do you believe everything in the Bible is true?
#20
If you met someone who disliked you religion would you not want to still be friends I want to know I just had this happen to me so
#21
Of your god(s) would disappear tomorrow, how would you know?
#22
To people that think Earth is flat: why?
what makes you think it?
what’s ur proof?
please explain cause I’ve been thinking about it for quite some time
#23
For anyone of any religion: when you meet a person with a different religion do you think “I’ll respect you but you’re wrong”
#24
As a atheist, what is it like being Christian? And are y’all annoyed with those Christians who do extremely rude things (like the homophobic ones)?
#25
I have a question mainly for Theravada Buddhists, but people of other worldviews, feel free to chime in as well.
To my very limited understanding, your beliefs don’t specifically reference a god, as in not saying there is one and not saying there isn’t one, right?
If you would encounter a god, would that change your worldview?
#26
what’s a question? /j
really, to the Christians, how’s it going with the whole, “part of the church is crazy, the other half is really nice” thing?
i hope the crazies sort themselves out
#27
How’s life?
#28
This is a question from a Catholic to Anglicans. The line we’re fed (in the USA, at least) is that the British monarchy set themselves up as Pope in order for Henry VIII to get a divorce. If that’s all it is, how does that even make sense (Catholic popes claim to be successors to St. Peter, do British monarchs say they also succeed St. Peter)? If there’s more to it, what is it?
#29
I have a question regarding my school! Context: I go to a Public Highschool in the US, in an area that has a pretty high concentration of a singular religion. There are some others, but the common religion is predominantly one, with a very large percentage of people in my community (maybe almost 50%?) Being this religion.
What are your thoughts on having a religion class that kids can take during school? They don’t get school credit, and the building is *technically* not on campus, but it only focuses on one religion? It’s also the only option for “religious studies” on campus that I know of, other than Mythology which just covers older societies (Greek, Roman, Norse, some world mythology).
I’m kind of against it because it is a religious studies class during actual school time, and I’ve heard that it’s really preachy, but I wanna know what non Atheists think!
#30
How do Muslims, Jews, and Christains believe God was created?
#31
Who is Jesus Christ to Islam. What’s his role in this religion?
#32
For people how wear hijabs, what do you do when it’s really hot outside? Surely it must get hot, right?
#33
As a Jew, i want to ask christians (not ALL christians, but you know who) why they hate us, if it says LITERALLY EVERYWHERE that we are gods children.
#34
If God is good why do bad things happen?
#35
When Muslims and Hindus are fasting, are you allowed to drink water?
#36
What is the diffrence between a demigod, a god, and a diety?
#37
Let´s see, Christians… your religion is relatively a new kid on the block. In its present form from around the beginning of the middle ages, starting off as an offshoot of jewish sects, Judaism itsself probably hailing from Zoroastrianism, which can trace its roots back to the 14th century BC Pharaoh Akhenaten.
Basically you are praying to an Egyptian man-god, so my question is: At what point in history does your god become the “one true god?”
Then, I would like to know about the other one true gods, like Jupiter, Odin, Zeus, if you believe that your and only your belief will get you to “heaven” what would you say to all those people, before christianity and who truly believed that their god will get them to Walahlla or Elysium or Olymp….? “Sorry, you guys, should have been born later!”
#38
To Atheists/Non Christians: Sorry if I’m coming a bit harsh but I have a few questions. Again, I just want to know no hate at all. Do you hate people for being Christian? Do you think all Christians are Homophobic? When you find out someone is Christian, does you change the way you look at them?
#39
I believe in God. I am a christian, BUT I believe a Call to FAITH in that which greater than us prevails. I believe Like both Christians and Muslims that Jesus and Mohammed were prophets, teaching the ways GOD would like us to live. Do I believe n the subservience of Women ? NO. The Old Books ended with Those two anointed Men .Lets worry more about the Wars and Rumors of wars than to whom one prays. I Love everyone and I would give my life for a Muslim Neighbor as readily as I would for a Sikh or Christian neighbor
#40
I’d like to ask Hindus whether they prefer or worship one god/goddess more than the others.
You don’t have to tell me if you don’t want to :)
#41
To Christians: How do you feel about JC being labeled as “woke” and “weak” by some? Some SBC pastors can no longer recite the Sermon on the Mount because too many of their congregants find hating others better for their souls. Those people seem to prefer the Old Testament of hate, murder, wars, and revenge, to be more up their street than the New Testament with JC teaching you to love your enemies and your neighbors.
#42
This one is for Christianity.
What does the bible say about the LGBTQIA+ and its members?
#43
What made you believe in what you believe in, when there are so many other beliefs?
#44
To Christian’s: why is god often referred to with male pronouns. I have researched a bit and it mostly said that god has no gender because god is not human, but why then male pronouns? Surely if god has no gender it should be neutral pronouns?
#45
The Bible is a collection of books written over a span of approximately 1,500 years. Why haven’t we had any more books added since circa 90AD?
#46
To Jehovah’s Witnesses: my (very basic) understanding is that the belief is that one day Jehovah will return and 144,000 people will be allowed to live in paradise with him (and everyone else remains dust). If that’s the case, then why do you make the effort to convert people? Surely those 144,000 people have already lived or are living now, so any new converts will not have any hope of returning.
#47
Okay, I am christian, and I’m wondering if there are any Jehovah witnesses here, I’ve had some good conversations/arguments with them, this is a serious question, it seems that Jehovah witnesses believe that Jesus the son and the holy Spirit are not one person, as for the branch of Christianity I am in, and the church I go to, we believe that Jesus, the spirit, and God, are all in one person, and we have multiple points in the Bible pointing towards that such as the scene where Jesus gets baptized and God speaks from the heavens (saying : ‘this is my son with whom I am well pleased’) and the spirit comes down (the form of a dove) which is showing all three persons of the trinity, I’m just wondering how exactly you guys think about that, yes it is shown in this scene that they’re separated, but they’re also the same, I don’t know if my question makes sense, even to me, but if you could try to help me answer it I would be deeply appreciative. 🙃
#48
I know some religions don’t allow them to eat pork or eat from anything that has touched pork (iirc), why is that?
#49
Lutherans. Ok dogma is you do not pray to saints as they are human beings and not divine. Yet, you name your churches after them. Why?
#50
My family is a line of atheists but I have had so many supernatural encounters when I was really little.
For the atheists:
How do you not believe in anything at all? How are you not scared of the things you don’t understand? Why don’t you come up with something to explain it supernaturally?
#51
I would ask a scientologist what sold them on this religion and how has it affected relationships with family etc.
#52
Do the people in your religion, whatever it may be, actually believe that the Earth is flat?
if so, why?
#53
How?? Does one?? Convert??
As a person of dubious religious beliefs, how did you people who have converted DO that?? Sorry if I don’t make sense, it’s just… how?
#54
Muslims/Islam (I do NOT know any correct terminology I apoligize in advance) Why do you wear things over your face? I do not understand why you would cover your breathing for your religion.
#55
why do Jews get circumcised? it seems like unnecessary pain
#56
What does your religion say about homosexuality and lgbtq? How has it shaped your personal view
#57
Why is one god better than a pantheon of beings? Read most civilisations pre Christian,Muslim etc
#58
To the Christians who use J.C. and God as an excuse to be homophobic, racist and other things.
What makes you think your going to Heaven?
Because what you do is crueler than what all the Devil’s can do.
Those of you who use J.C. and God as an excuse I shall see thee in Hell.
#59
I’m not sure if it belongs here but I always wonder what made people stop believing or what changed their believes completely.
And if being “flat-earth”-er is really about believing in a flat earth or more some sort of movement.
#60
I have a question to Non-Jews, or even Jews. How does your prayer service look like? In my synagogue, its is some prayers about praising G-d asking for certain things and – more but I can’t ever describe any religion so simply, and on certain days we read the Torah. I haven’t ever been the the worship place of another religion, so what is it like?
#61
If my God and your God were to play “Thumb War,” and my God said, “One, two, three, four, I declare a thumb war,” and YOUR God responds, “Five, six, seven, eight, with this hand I mastu*bate,” which God would be the winner? Hypothetically speaking, of course, because EVERYONE knows my God is the REAL one…
#62
Where is this heaven or hell that the religious talk about. A different dimension perhaps or someplace else?
In any case if it interacts with our universe and the laws of nature within it, then it can be measured and quantified and in time understood and replicated.
That is the great thing about our species, if we know it can be done we will do it.
This line of thinking is or was common trope in 1970ties SciFi and in one book I remember reading that god was now (in the far future) a travel agent in a shopping mall, because who knows the universe better than god..?
So my question to all religions is how can religion survive when science proves it to be just superstition?
Also, at some point in the near future I believe that our technology could or will become self-aware, the signs of emerging sentience are already evident. So if humans are able to build a sentient system would we be on the brink of becoming gods ourselves?
#63
If I said to you ” I am God ” would you worship me.?
#64
#65
#66
