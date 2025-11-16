Hey Pandas, Show Us Your Animals When They Were Babies (Closed)

I mean, who doesn’t like baby animal pictures?
#1 Finnigan
#2 My Cat Luigi A Year Ago
#3 Our Two Rescue Babies The Day We Adopted Them, Jethro And Macgyver
#4 Baby Squirrels!
#5 Our Prince
#6 James And Snowflake At 6 Months
#7 And Another One
#8 Not Exactly A Baby, But Here Is Little Shelldon!
#9 He’s Still A Baby, But He’s Growing Fast
#10 Smudge And Her Armadillo Stuffed Toy. 12 Years Later She Still Has Him Though He Is Way Rattier But So Well Loved
#11 Kittyshark In His Pillow Fort At 8 Weeks. Soft And Sharp And Waiting To Chomp
#12 Baby Parakeet (Does Younger Brother Counts Too?)
#13 Timothy, Found In The City Park After Easter, Now Weighs Five Times More And Will Soon Be Ready For A Free Life
#14 The First Time She (Zosia) Was Able To See The Outside. I Had Her For Nearly 18 Years
#15 Ripley At 8 Weeks…who Knew She Would Grow To Be 120 Lbs!
#16 This Is My Baby Girl Peebles!
#17 Baby Whisky!!
#18 Smokie The Tortoiseshell And Merlin The Lovely Grey & White Boy. Four Weeks Old In 2017
#19 4 Years Ago… 🥲
#20 Linus, Who Preferred Sleeping Dangerously. And Blankets
#21 Laka Tha Puggle
#22 Snafu James And Fubar Jones At 8 Wks
#23 Baby Otto
#24 Lissa! Now A Queen At Age 12
#25 Our Great Pyrenees “Portnoy” (Who Now Weighs 120 Lbs). Named After One Of The World’s Best Drummers
#26 Lucy, When She Could Fit In A 1” Gap. I’d Post Her Face, But This Was More Common
#27 Curtis – Present For My Daughter. He Is The Best Cat And Huge!
#28 Teeny Tiny
#29 This Is My Other Kitten. My Little Baby Boy Panda!
#30 My Sweet Little Girl
#31 Squeakers
#32 Pépite
#33 Cj On Gotcha Day. She’s 10 This Month!
#34 My 1 Year Old Bunny Named Ace Mocha Chino
#35 Kitten Cuteness Overload
#36 Baby Marlowe The Morning After I Brought Him Home 13 Years Ago
#37 Valkyrie, Approximately 1.5 Months
#38 Prince
#39 Orion
#40 My Baby Boy, September 2022
#41 Our Kitty When We First Got Her Almost 2 Years Ago
#42 My Sweet Baby, Pixie
#43 From Top To Bottom: Sally[our Rescue], Qiara Our Olh & Ivy Our Siamese
#44 The Triplets. Babies Lost The Mom At 4 Weeks. His Is At About 7 Weeks
#45 This Is Curtis – He’s 3 Now And Becoming The Biggest Love Bug
#46 Pepper Basking In The Sunshine
#47 Baby Jack And Proud Mom ❤️
#48 Lobo
#49 Baby Bunny
#50 Shadow Does Not Really Understand The Concept Of Personal Space
#51 Nick, Nora, And Asta
#52 I’m A Tough Guy!
#53 Sisters, Sophie And Gracie, Adopted At Three Months. Last Two Of The Litter
#54 Dolly And Dollar
#55 Indigo And Tai
#56 My Rotti, Idol. She’s Now 6 Months. She Looked Like A Little Bear When We Got Her
#57 Puppies Happy And Peanut Love Each Other!
#58 Baby Glory Loves Eating Grass
#59 My Cat, We Think She’s Only Part Maine Coon
#60 Emeline Can Be Prickly And Finally Settled In A Lap Other Than Mine
#61 Leo, He Is Currently 8 Years Old, This Is Him When He Was 2 Months Old
#62 Harry, Went Otrb Last March And Broke My Heart
#63 Stinkerbelle At 6 Weeks Old. 😁
#64 The Day I Fell In Love
#65 Basket Full Of Puppies
#66 Baby Mango (Senegal Parrot) Eating His Veggies :)
#67 When I Got Her, She Was 5lbs. And Now Shes 22. (Chihuahua/Yorkie/Pit Mix)
#68 My Havapoo. He Came From A Puppy Mill. And Was Absolutely Terrified Of Me. I Started To Brush Him, After Being Able To Catch Him, And Hes Been My Side Kick Since. (Now 1 Year 1 Month)
#69 My Baby Boy When He Was 1 Years Old (His Name Is Naughty)
#70 Keiko (Shiba Inu)
#71 Catarina
#72 Oreo (Left) And George (Right)
#73 Our Precious Pup Turns 6 Next Month!
#74 Bruno (Shiba Inu). Saw Him At A Pet Store On My Husband’s Birthday. 8 Months Later, We Brought Him Home From The Spca On Father’s Day In 2015
#75 Three Babies Before Becoming A Trouble Maker
#76 Lucky, 3 Weeks Old!
#77 Vada…darth Vada
#78 My Kitty Spot. He’s A Lot Bigger Now!
#79 This Is Sophie At About 3 Months Old! She Is Such The Sweetie Pie! She Is Now 7 Months Old.❤❤❤❤❤
#80 These Are Our Babies! Ivy And Jasmine (Now 10 Yrs Old) Sunflower (1 Yr Old In July) Tulip And Lily (6 Yrs Old) And Carrot (5 Yrs Old I Think)
#81 Dougal
#82 My Cat When He Was Just A Little Thing. We Lost His Brother Earlier This Year
#83 Little Boo Before He Got All Big. He Was An Amazing Cat, He Passed Away This Year
#84 Our Gidgey Girl At 13 Weeks Now Almost 3
#85 My Baby Frenchie, Grogu!
#86 My Little Puppers
#87 Turbo Mini Cooper Aka “Cooper.”
#88 Penny And Cooper
#89 Greta’s First Trip To Lake Michigan
#90 This Is Renni. On The Left Is The Pic A Coworker Used To Entice Me To Adopt Him (Entrapment!). On The Right Is How He Looked When I Got Him (Even Cuter). He’s Grown Now, Almost 14lb (At Least Part Maine Coon)
#91 My Widdle Buster Babi
#92 Pogue
