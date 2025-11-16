Hey Pandas, Show Us Your Animals When They Were Babies (Closed)

I mean, who doesn’t like baby animal pictures?

#1 Finnigan

#2 My Cat Luigi A Year Ago

#3 Our Two Rescue Babies The Day We Adopted Them, Jethro And Macgyver

#4 Baby Squirrels!

#5 Our Prince

#6 James And Snowflake At 6 Months

#7 And Another One

#8 Not Exactly A Baby, But Here Is Little Shelldon!

#9 He’s Still A Baby, But He’s Growing Fast

#10 Smudge And Her Armadillo Stuffed Toy. 12 Years Later She Still Has Him Though He Is Way Rattier But So Well Loved

#11 Kittyshark In His Pillow Fort At 8 Weeks. Soft And Sharp And Waiting To Chomp

#12 Baby Parakeet (Does Younger Brother Counts Too?)

#13 Timothy, Found In The City Park After Easter, Now Weighs Five Times More And Will Soon Be Ready For A Free Life

#14 The First Time She (Zosia) Was Able To See The Outside. I Had Her For Nearly 18 Years

#15 Ripley At 8 Weeks…who Knew She Would Grow To Be 120 Lbs!

#16 This Is My Baby Girl Peebles!

#17 Baby Whisky!!

#18 Smokie The Tortoiseshell And Merlin The Lovely Grey & White Boy. Four Weeks Old In 2017

#19 4 Years Ago… 🥲

#20 Linus, Who Preferred Sleeping Dangerously. And Blankets

#21 Laka Tha Puggle

#22 Snafu James And Fubar Jones At 8 Wks

#23 Baby Otto

#24 Lissa! Now A Queen At Age 12

#25 Our Great Pyrenees “Portnoy” (Who Now Weighs 120 Lbs). Named After One Of The World’s Best Drummers

#26 Lucy, When She Could Fit In A 1” Gap. I’d Post Her Face, But This Was More Common

#27 Curtis – Present For My Daughter. He Is The Best Cat And Huge!

#28 Teeny Tiny

#29 This Is My Other Kitten. My Little Baby Boy Panda!

#30 My Sweet Little Girl

#31 Squeakers

#32 Pépite

#33 Cj On Gotcha Day. She’s 10 This Month!

#34 My 1 Year Old Bunny Named Ace Mocha Chino

#35 Kitten Cuteness Overload

#36 Baby Marlowe The Morning After I Brought Him Home 13 Years Ago

#37 Valkyrie, Approximately 1.5 Months

#38 Prince

#39 Orion

#40 My Baby Boy, September 2022

#41 Our Kitty When We First Got Her Almost 2 Years Ago

#42 My Sweet Baby, Pixie

#43 From Top To Bottom: Sally[our Rescue], Qiara Our Olh & Ivy Our Siamese

#44 The Triplets. Babies Lost The Mom At 4 Weeks. His Is At About 7 Weeks

#45 This Is Curtis – He’s 3 Now And Becoming The Biggest Love Bug

#46 Pepper Basking In The Sunshine

#47 Baby Jack And Proud Mom ❤️

#48 Lobo

#49 Baby Bunny

#50 Shadow Does Not Really Understand The Concept Of Personal Space

#51 Nick, Nora, And Asta

#52 I’m A Tough Guy!

#53 Sisters, Sophie And Gracie, Adopted At Three Months. Last Two Of The Litter

#54 Dolly And Dollar

#55 Indigo And Tai

#56 My Rotti, Idol. She’s Now 6 Months. She Looked Like A Little Bear When We Got Her

#57 Puppies Happy And Peanut Love Each Other!

#58 Baby Glory Loves Eating Grass

#59 My Cat, We Think She’s Only Part Maine Coon

#60 Emeline Can Be Prickly And Finally Settled In A Lap Other Than Mine

#61 Leo, He Is Currently 8 Years Old, This Is Him When He Was 2 Months Old

#62 Harry, Went Otrb Last March And Broke My Heart

#63 Stinkerbelle At 6 Weeks Old. 😁

#64 The Day I Fell In Love

#65 Basket Full Of Puppies

#66 Baby Mango (Senegal Parrot) Eating His Veggies :)

#67 When I Got Her, She Was 5lbs. And Now Shes 22. (Chihuahua/Yorkie/Pit Mix)

#68 My Havapoo. He Came From A Puppy Mill. And Was Absolutely Terrified Of Me. I Started To Brush Him, After Being Able To Catch Him, And Hes Been My Side Kick Since. (Now 1 Year 1 Month)

#69 My Baby Boy When He Was 1 Years Old (His Name Is Naughty)

#70 Keiko (Shiba Inu)

#71 Catarina

#72 Oreo (Left) And George (Right)

#73 Our Precious Pup Turns 6 Next Month!

#74 Bruno (Shiba Inu). Saw Him At A Pet Store On My Husband’s Birthday. 8 Months Later, We Brought Him Home From The Spca On Father’s Day In 2015

#75 Three Babies Before Becoming A Trouble Maker

#76 Lucky, 3 Weeks Old!

#77 Vada…darth Vada

#78 My Kitty Spot. He’s A Lot Bigger Now!

#79 This Is Sophie At About 3 Months Old! She Is Such The Sweetie Pie! She Is Now 7 Months Old.❤❤❤❤❤

#80 These Are Our Babies! Ivy And Jasmine (Now 10 Yrs Old) Sunflower (1 Yr Old In July) Tulip And Lily (6 Yrs Old) And Carrot (5 Yrs Old I Think)

#81 Dougal

#82 My Cat When He Was Just A Little Thing. We Lost His Brother Earlier This Year

#83 Little Boo Before He Got All Big. He Was An Amazing Cat, He Passed Away This Year

#84 Our Gidgey Girl At 13 Weeks Now Almost 3

#85 My Baby Frenchie, Grogu!

#86 My Little Puppers

#87 Turbo Mini Cooper Aka “Cooper.”

#88 Penny And Cooper

#89 Greta’s First Trip To Lake Michigan

#90 This Is Renni. On The Left Is The Pic A Coworker Used To Entice Me To Adopt Him (Entrapment!). On The Right Is How He Looked When I Got Him (Even Cuter). He’s Grown Now, Almost 14lb (At Least Part Maine Coon)

#91 My Widdle Buster Babi

#92 Pogue

