Make What You Want In Paper

I’ve started papercraft to make a Lara Croft life size. I made it! But also a lot of models too. Star Wars, Dragon Ball, Toy Story, Final Fantasy 7, Zelda, and etc.
These sculptures are made from paper printed on a classic printer. It took more than 60 hours per life-size model and 20 to 40 hours for small models.
My artist name is “Getget Papercraft” and I made it for pleasure with patience.
More info: youtube.com
