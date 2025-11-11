Challenge: Three Funny Mannequins

by

So someone has just casually went shopping when these three funny mannequins suddenly appeared in their way.

Since then they’re taking over the internet in photoshop battles and I am sure we are creative enough to join this challenge. Take a cutout of all of them or just a left one if you need, show what these guys are up to and vote for your favorites. Let the fun begin!

#1 What A Trio

Image source: spanxxxy

#2 By Renata Nunes

#3 It Was A Good Night

Image source: spanxxxy

#4 Walking With The Beatles

Image source: Generic_Green_Squid

#5 Are You Okay Manny

Image source: 2Thebreezes

#6 Nobody Expected That.

#7 By Isaias Castor Hinode

#8 By Jhow Silva

#9 Michael Jackson

Image source: unclegut

#10 Soaking Up The Sun…surfing!!!

#11 Scary Mannequin

#12 ♪ ♫ Baby, Don’t Hurt Me, No More ♫ ♪

#13 Slender Man Wants To Be A Boogie Man

#14 Leonardo Got His Award

#15 I Love Bored Panda

#16 Looking To Put A Ring On It

#17 Equilibrists

#18 The 3 Musketeers

#19 Sharp Dressed Manequin

Image source: Google%20Image

#20 On Holidays

