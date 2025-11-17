Hey Pandas, Post A Pic Of Your Rescue Or Disabled Animal (Closed)

by

All of them are cute no matter what!

#1 Meet Ernie. He’s Lost A Let, But Still Wants To Pursue His Pole Dancing Career

#2 Mia. She’s Gone Now But She Was The Best Dog Ever

#3 The Day We Rescued Her And Now! Meet Pearl – Shelter Said She Was The Runt Of Her Litter (She Was Smol And Scared) And Now She’s A Floofy, Sassy Queen!

#4 Lost His Leg To Cancer But Still Going Strong

#5 Rumpleteezer Was Duct Taped In A Box With Her 4 Kittens

#6 Meet Stilgar! He Caught Distemper When He Was A Puppy And Had A 10% Chance Of Survival. He Made It, But He Has Severe Disabilities (Myoclonus/Nonstop Full-Body Twitching, Balance Issues, Malformed Adult Teeth.) He Turned 1 In January And Has No Idea He Is Disabled. He Is So Happy And Loves Everyone. He Got To Go To The Beach Recently!

#7 Stella. 1lb, About A Month Old. Suspect She Was Dropped Into Our Yard By A Hawk. Puncture Wound In Shoulder Healing

#8 Mickey, Our Rescue With A Short Tail, Missing Tooth And Allergies To Fish And His Own Fluff

#9 Augustus Gloop And His Girlfriend Abigail (Both Rescued Separately)

#10 World, Meet Bean

#11 Hummingbird Was Trapped In House We Were Building And Rescued, Given Nectar

#12 Po, Rescue Turned Service Dog! He Takes Such Good Care Of Me

#13 Trip (Tripod) Tucker The 3 Legged Cat

#14 My Blind Boy, I Could Not Imagine Life Without Him

#15 Rescued & Terrified At 2 Months… 3 Years Later

#16 My Cat Brother

#17 Guess Was Rescued From A Woodpile, The Only Female In A Litter Of Six

#18 Returned Twice To The Shelter For Aggressive Behavior; Been My Cuddle Buddy For The Last 11 Years

#19 Meet Loki, Found In My Neighbor’s Trash Can Along With 2 Of His Sisters

#20 Tiggy! 3 Legs

#21 Captain Nemo Adopted Us!

#22 This Is My Short Spine Syndrome English Bulldog, Cookie And Boo My Dwarf Frenchie

#23 My Rescue Pittie Jewell

#24 Leela The One Eyed Spca Rescue Cat

#25 Not Disabled But Rescues! The Bigger One Is Lulie And The Smaller One Is Victor

#26 Lou Eating Apple Peels. Hungarian Street Pup Turned Couch Potato

#27 Foxy, A Former Stray That Was Founded In The Forest With A Collar. Someone Dumbed Her

#28 My Fenris Is As Blind As A Bat. Turns 5 In August. My Ride Or Die-Bff-Fur Kid. 🐾

#29 My Foster Kitty Making Herself At Home In Between My Laptop And My Face For The Fifth Time This Hour

#30 Rescue Pup Sasha

#31 Third Rescue: Tatiana (I Think She Looks Like Svengoolie)

#32 Sweet Kali, Rescued From The Wildfires In California A Few Years Ago… Such A Sweet Girl

#33 Meet (From Left) Betty, Paco, Ziva And Zola. With Very Few Teeth, But They Still Protect Us

#34 First: Ren (The Anatolian Shepherd) And Sam (The Cat Who Came To Dinner)

#35 Sparrow

#36 This Sweet Boy Is Maximus. Brought To A Shelter Cause 10 Months Was Too Old To Be A Toy Anymore

#37 Kuro We Found Her In A Bush When She Was A Newborn

#38 This Is Chance. We Found Him On The Streets In My Neighborhood And Gave Him To My Sister From Tustin. We Guessed He Was On The Streets For About A Week But We Dont Know Where He Came From. When We Finally Got Him He Was On The Verge Of Death And You Could See And Feel His Ribs. Fast Forward Eight Months And He’s Like The Most Spoiled And Loving Dog. He Likes Treats, Jumping On Tables, Annoying My Senior Citezen Dog, And Butt Scratches. (The Brown Dog Is Lulu My Sisters Other Dog)

#39 Lil Bit Visits Southport

#40 Second Rescue: Lady Grey

#41 My Rescue Banjo

#42 My Darling “Luna”

#43 Sampson… Adopted From A Shelter. Lived Only One Year More, But Was Safe, Happy And A Great Companion

#44 My Rescue Baby Living The Good Life

#45 This Is Harley. Before We Brought Her In, She Was Used For Breeding. Before That, She Was Used For Fighting; But She Was Called “ Too Sweet And Nice” They Weren’t Wrong. She’s Great. She’s Deaf Now From Age; But I Love Her To Death

#46 “Luna” Rescued 2 Years Ago

#47 Kosh (Left) Was Found In A Motor Of A Car, Kiwi Was Found With Their Brothers At 1 Month Old

#48 Tonk The Terrier. Rescued From The Local Pound As A Wee Pup. Now Living His Best Life. Dressed Up For The Coronation !!

#49 This Is Giz. She Has Very Weak Hips And Cannot Climb Properly. 11 Yrs A House Toon

#50 The Furbabies

#51 Mi Has Various Charms One Cannot Resist

#52 Porch Pirate. Appeared On Our Deck 19 Years Ago. We Thought She Was A Kitten But Vet Said She Was 5 Years Old Then. Died At Age 26

#53 My Cat Mochi ❤️

#54 Our Third Rescue: Tatiana (I Think She Looks Like Svengoolie)

#55 Cari. She’s 6 Years Old. We Rescued Her From A Lock

#56 This Is My Partner’s Dog, Betty. An Ex-Puppy Farm Bitch Who Had Been Used To Breed Multiple Litters. She Didn’t Really Know How To Be A Dog When She First Arrived. Now She’s A Happy-Go-Lucky, Snoring, Barking, Farting, Ball Of Wonderful Energy Who Loves Diving Into Water And Chasing Random Objects Around, She Used To Push A Rock Around With Her Nose! Betty Is A Wonderful Addition To The Family, A Snugglebug And A Valuable Little Beastie!

#57 Stormi. Nobody Wanted Her And Now She Has A Fur Ever Home With Me

#58 Artemis, Rescued From A Home That Couldn’t Take Care Of Her. Turning 1 Next Year!

#59 Burt Mousenbee Came To Us From Twin Cities Pet Rescue 4 Yrs Ago. He’s Hilarious Joy Every Day

#60 Findley Came To Us As A Foster. He Is Now Part Of The Family!

#61 This Is Porkchop, A Senior, Rear Leg Amputee Rescued In Colorado In 2022

#62 Speck And Dash My Two Little Rex Bunnies With Splayed Legs, Nothing Slows Them Down

#63 This Is My Rescue Princess. She Likes Being Wrapped In Blankets And Snuggled

#64 This Is Paisley. I Adopted Her From A Shelter A Little Over A Year Ago. She’s Always Happy!

#65 Meet Luna And Cassiopeia. Luna Is On The Pillow And Cassi Is Next To The Bear. We Rescued These Sisters, And Luna Has A Sickness That Can’t Be Cured

#66 Ruscue Pups Ronin And Ginny

#67 This Is Papi. She Was A Stray For Two Years & Could Not Be More Content With Her New People

#68 Bugsy, Cain & Crowley. All Trapped And Rescued By Me

#69 Panache Decided She Was The Best Christmas Present We Could Get

#70 Neighbours Abandoned Him But We Didn’t

#71 Lost His Tail But Won My Heart

#72 This Is Karma. Harley’s Daughter

#73 This Is Blu. Harley’s Son

#74 This Was My Chicken Baby. She Passed Away This Week Due To Bullying In The Flock, Which Caused Her To Go Blind For A Week Before She Passed. I Miss Her Alot :(

#75 Graciella Aka Grumplestilskin Was A Tripod Cancer 5yrs Ago, Just Passed 2 Months Ago Tumor On Her Liver

#76 My Australian Cattle Dog Mix, Tank Girl, Playing Dungeons And Dragons With Me

#77 Beautiful Action Shot Of My Rescue. Named Blue From The Pokemon Game. 🤓 Heeler Corgi Mix

#78 My Esa Drake Nathan (From Uncharted) Sadly Lost Him In April 22. Still Heartbroken To This Day

#79 Meet Jodie The Conqueror— My Extra-Confident Tripod That Doesnt Know She’s Disabled

#80 Sagie 23+ Yrs Old Past In September ’22

#81 My Blind Freya ‘Staring’ Out Of The Window!

#82 Etienne And Fairy! Me, Etienne And I’m Already 20 Years Old And My Hind Legs Have Not Been Working For Two Years, And This Is My Old Friend Fairy And She Is Also 20 Years Old!

#83 My Doggos! Lmk If You Want The Names!

#84 Lola, She’ll Be 10 Years Old At The End Of June. She Was Fiv+ And Has Feline Herpes Since We Rescued Her From The Spca, But She’s More Than Worth It

#85 Just Trapped

#86 Fiona Took 6 Wks To Trap!! She Was A Spayed Released Tipped Ear, But She Is Definitely Not A Feral Cat!

#87 Mitzi. Cockapoo. Covid-Casualty Rescue. Now…..happiest, Loved, Spoilt, And Always Will Be

#88 This Is Falcore! He’s An Adorable Little Gentleman

#89 Spanky Boi And Ming Ming – Rescue Morkie And Shihtzu

#90 Baguette- Rescue And Foster Failure 15 Years Old – Died 1 Year Ago And Missed Every Day

#91 Thus Is Our Sweet Blind Angel, Lieutenant Cheesecake. Sadly At 10 Months Old She Passes Away From A Neurological Disorder. We Miss Her Greatly

#92 Maya, She Was Dumped At A Kill Shelter In Puerto Rico. She Is The Sweetest Couch Potato In NY

#93 Willow, Adopted Covid Baby. Enjoys Making Her Owners Laugh On A Daily Basis

#94 This Is Sally. She Doesn’t Like Other Cats. In My House, She Rules

#95 Delphi Isn’t Bothered By It Being Too Bright When She’s Napping Because She Has No Eyes. The Rescue We Got Her From Received Her With A Big Group From A Hoarding Situation

#96 Our Rescue Buddy Happy

#97 Allbrescues. Doobie The Cat. Lily The Heeler. Bella The Lab

#98 Skye, My Rescue. Passed Away Last Month. She Saved Me When My Husband Died. She Was The Best

#99 I Drove Eight Hours To Adopt Finn – Only To Feel Silently Judged On A Daily Basis

#100 This Is Gloria. She Came From A Kill Shelter 18 Years Ago. Yes, She Knew She Was Beautiful. She Went Over The Rainbow Bridge A Few Months Ago. Still The Best Cat Ever

#101 Losing A Leg Hasn’t Slowed Him Down

#102 She Was Extremely Timid At First, But Now Sadie Has Much More Personality

#103 Bruiser. Sadly Died Last Year. He Was The Best Boy Ever. He’d Had A Tough Life Before Finding Me. Had Been Set On Fire 😪 Had No Teeth And A Cancerous Nose. I Feel Totally Blessed That He Spent His Final 2 Years Of His Life With Me 💙

#104 Baby; Adopted At Age 12, Lived To Be 20

#105 Meet Dude! Got Him @ 18 Months Old From A Local Family, Who Had To Move Suddenly And Couldn’t Take Him With Them. He Is 5 Years Old Now

#106 This Is Mr. Needles (Neenee) Got Him At The Garlic Festival As A Small Kitten. He Loved

#107 Meet Abby, Nearly 2 Now. Adopted Her At 4 Months Old At The County Animal Shelter. Happy Cat

#108 He Picked Me To Be His Human! Jumped In My Arms At The Shelter And That Was That!

