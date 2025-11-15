Hey Pandas, What Is Something That Makes You Uncomfortable? (Closed)

Think of something that makes you feel uncomfortable and let it out!
#1
When someone I don’t really have a relationship/someone I can be comfortable with touches my hair. School lines were a nightmare.
#2
I get very uncomfortable when people talk over me like I’m not important I sometimes have a mini panic attack and start breathing hard because I feel like I don’t matter, people don’t like me and I’m ruining everything
#3
Waking up and KNOWING, just KNOWING it’s a school day.
#4
Holes.
#5
Underwear. Bad chairs. My old mattress (new one arrived this weekend).
People telling me someone (family member or loved one) has died/is dying/is seriously ill. I don’t know how to perform my way through that one so I sort of sit there and blankly stare at them before a poor rendition of, ‘oh, I’m so sorry’.
#6
When you meet one friend from a game and they find out you’re a girl.{}_{} Some people turn the conversation super pervy and I just want someone to send memes and jokes to!
#7
being around my ¨family¨ because they used to abuse me because i was a tomboy and because i had depression
#8
Personally, I get uncomfortable looking people in the eyes. I mean, seriously, I feel like it’s a crime! Or, at the very least, mildly offensive. It’s like ‘HEY. I’m staring at you, so you BETTER not make a fat mistake. If you do, I will SEE it and REPORT it!’
#9
Open doors.
#10
Humiliation in TV and movies, I get up and leave the room occasionally, it makes me super uncomfortable. There are a lot of comedies I can’t watch b/c the premises is just one person getting humiliated the whole time.
#11
when i am watchin a movie with my parents and a kissing scene comes on.
#12
someone standing close behind me :(
#13
Snow… Everything about snow just makes me want to scream my head off!
The reason why I hate snow because it’s flu season! On top of that, this virus is going around! And you have to shovel snow just to get your car out of the snow!
The second thing that makes me uncomfortable is when people ( like Karens ) call us sheep just because we’re wearing a mask! Not only that, they always trying to start trouble! Like for a perfect example a black man was walking his dog, then a Karen shows up and calls the police saying ” this man is trying to hurt me!” and he didn’t even do anything wrong! And don’t get me started with the Karens at restaurants… All they say is ”I want to speak to the manager!”
#14
Long hair people will know what I’m talking about. Metal chairs, like the ones they have at schools. My hair always catches on them.
#15
Anything mildly uncomfortable in movies makes me squirm. Looking into people’s eyes. People approaching me/talking to me in Roblox. Also being put in the spot in Among Us makes my heart beat fast.
#16
People touching me
#17
I am uncomfortable around people. I love to hide in distant corners.
#18
When the teacher tells you you only have two problems to do but they each have like 15 parts
#19
Having a stranger’s hair touch me.
Clowns.
Animals in people clothes.
Animals or non-human things with people teeth or people hands.
Funerals/visitations where you don’t know the deceased but know people who are grieving. You feel like you have to say something or look insensitive, but nothing you can say will help and everything you say feels wrong.
#20
Peeling bark
#21
AI makes me uncomfortable because it’s like my mind know it looks human but there’s something inhuman about it.
#22
1. When someone pokes me. It’s probably because i’m scared of needles and that reminds me of them, but I HATE getting poked. 2. When someone speaks directly into my ear.
