“Art But Make It Sports”: 50 Side-Splitting Comparisons Shared By This Instagram Page (New Pics)

The 2024 Paris Summer Olympics have ended but left a lasting impression that people on the internet are still unpacking to this day. And, of course, ArtButMakeItSports couldn’t have missed an opportunity as well to create fun content revolving around this event.
Thus, today, we are happy to reintroduce you to this account that compares sports moments to hilariously accurate art pieces. As the creator behind LJ previously mentioned: “It’s essential, and it’s been really rewarding to see just how big the community has gotten,” and we are happy to see that the follower count since the last post has doubled! So, without a doubt, these comparisons have caught people’s attention, and if you have watched this year’s Olympics, you’re in for a treat.
More info: Instagram | x.com | artbutmakeitsports.com
#1
Image source: artbutmakeitsports
#2
Image source: artbutmakeitsports
#3
Image source: artbutmakeitsports
#4
Image source: artbutmakeitsports
#5
Image source: artbutmakeitsports
#6
Image source: artbutmakeitsports
#7
Image source: artbutmakeitsports
#8
Image source: artbutmakeitsports
#9
Image source: artbutmakeitsports
#10
Image source: artbutmakeitsports
#11
Image source: artbutmakeitsports
#12
Image source: artbutmakeitsports
#13
Image source: artbutmakeitsports
#14
Image source: artbutmakeitsports
#15
Image source: artbutmakeitsports
#16
Image source: artbutmakeitsports
#17
Image source: artbutmakeitsports
#18
Image source: artbutmakeitsports
#19
Image source: artbutmakeitsports
#20
Image source: artbutmakeitsports
#21
Image source: artbutmakeitsports
#22
Image source: artbutmakeitsports
#23
Image source: artbutmakeitsports
#24
Image source: artbutmakeitsports
#25
Image source: artbutmakeitsports
#26
Image source: artbutmakeitsports
#27
Image source: artbutmakeitsports
#28
Image source: artbutmakeitsports
#29
Image source: artbutmakeitsports
#30
Image source: artbutmakeitsports
#31
Image source: artbutmakeitsports
#32
Image source: artbutmakeitsports
#33
Image source: artbutmakeitsports
#34
Image source: artbutmakeitsports
#35
Image source: artbutmakeitsports
#36
Image source: artbutmakeitsports
#37
Image source: artbutmakeitsports
#38
Image source: artbutmakeitsports
#39
Image source: artbutmakeitsports
#40
Image source: artbutmakeitsports
#41
Image source: artbutmakeitsports
#42
Image source: artbutmakeitsports
#43
Image source: artbutmakeitsports
#44
Image source: artbutmakeitsports
#45
Image source: artbutmakeitsports
#46
Image source: artbutmakeitsports
#47
Image source: artbutmakeitsports
#48
Image source: artbutmakeitsports
#49
Image source: artbutmakeitsports
Follow Us