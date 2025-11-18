“Art But Make It Sports”: 50 Side-Splitting Comparisons Shared By This Instagram Page (New Pics)

by

The 2024 Paris Summer Olympics have ended but left a lasting impression that people on the internet are still unpacking to this day. And, of course, ArtButMakeItSports couldn’t have missed an opportunity as well to create fun content revolving around this event.

Thus, today, we are happy to reintroduce you to this account that compares sports moments to hilariously accurate art pieces. As the creator behind LJ previously mentioned: “It’s essential, and it’s been really rewarding to see just how big the community has gotten,” and we are happy to see that the follower count since the last post has doubled! So, without a doubt, these comparisons have caught people’s attention, and if you have watched this year’s Olympics, you’re in for a treat.

More info: Instagram | x.com | artbutmakeitsports.com

#1

&#8220;Art But Make It Sports”: 50 Side-Splitting Comparisons Shared By This Instagram Page (New Pics)

Image source: artbutmakeitsports

#2

&#8220;Art But Make It Sports”: 50 Side-Splitting Comparisons Shared By This Instagram Page (New Pics)

Image source: artbutmakeitsports

#3

&#8220;Art But Make It Sports”: 50 Side-Splitting Comparisons Shared By This Instagram Page (New Pics)

Image source: artbutmakeitsports

#4

&#8220;Art But Make It Sports”: 50 Side-Splitting Comparisons Shared By This Instagram Page (New Pics)

Image source: artbutmakeitsports

#5

&#8220;Art But Make It Sports”: 50 Side-Splitting Comparisons Shared By This Instagram Page (New Pics)

Image source: artbutmakeitsports

#6

&#8220;Art But Make It Sports”: 50 Side-Splitting Comparisons Shared By This Instagram Page (New Pics)

Image source: artbutmakeitsports

#7

&#8220;Art But Make It Sports”: 50 Side-Splitting Comparisons Shared By This Instagram Page (New Pics)

Image source: artbutmakeitsports

#8

&#8220;Art But Make It Sports”: 50 Side-Splitting Comparisons Shared By This Instagram Page (New Pics)

Image source: artbutmakeitsports

#9

&#8220;Art But Make It Sports”: 50 Side-Splitting Comparisons Shared By This Instagram Page (New Pics)

Image source: artbutmakeitsports

#10

&#8220;Art But Make It Sports”: 50 Side-Splitting Comparisons Shared By This Instagram Page (New Pics)

Image source: artbutmakeitsports

#11

&#8220;Art But Make It Sports”: 50 Side-Splitting Comparisons Shared By This Instagram Page (New Pics)

Image source: artbutmakeitsports

#12

&#8220;Art But Make It Sports”: 50 Side-Splitting Comparisons Shared By This Instagram Page (New Pics)

Image source: artbutmakeitsports

#13

&#8220;Art But Make It Sports”: 50 Side-Splitting Comparisons Shared By This Instagram Page (New Pics)

Image source: artbutmakeitsports

#14

&#8220;Art But Make It Sports”: 50 Side-Splitting Comparisons Shared By This Instagram Page (New Pics)

Image source: artbutmakeitsports

#15

&#8220;Art But Make It Sports”: 50 Side-Splitting Comparisons Shared By This Instagram Page (New Pics)

Image source: artbutmakeitsports

#16

&#8220;Art But Make It Sports”: 50 Side-Splitting Comparisons Shared By This Instagram Page (New Pics)

Image source: artbutmakeitsports

#17

&#8220;Art But Make It Sports”: 50 Side-Splitting Comparisons Shared By This Instagram Page (New Pics)

Image source: artbutmakeitsports

#18

&#8220;Art But Make It Sports”: 50 Side-Splitting Comparisons Shared By This Instagram Page (New Pics)

Image source: artbutmakeitsports

#19

&#8220;Art But Make It Sports”: 50 Side-Splitting Comparisons Shared By This Instagram Page (New Pics)

Image source: artbutmakeitsports

#20

&#8220;Art But Make It Sports”: 50 Side-Splitting Comparisons Shared By This Instagram Page (New Pics)

Image source: artbutmakeitsports

#21

&#8220;Art But Make It Sports”: 50 Side-Splitting Comparisons Shared By This Instagram Page (New Pics)

Image source: artbutmakeitsports

#22

&#8220;Art But Make It Sports”: 50 Side-Splitting Comparisons Shared By This Instagram Page (New Pics)

Image source: artbutmakeitsports

#23

&#8220;Art But Make It Sports”: 50 Side-Splitting Comparisons Shared By This Instagram Page (New Pics)

Image source: artbutmakeitsports

#24

&#8220;Art But Make It Sports”: 50 Side-Splitting Comparisons Shared By This Instagram Page (New Pics)

Image source: artbutmakeitsports

#25

&#8220;Art But Make It Sports”: 50 Side-Splitting Comparisons Shared By This Instagram Page (New Pics)

Image source: artbutmakeitsports

#26

&#8220;Art But Make It Sports”: 50 Side-Splitting Comparisons Shared By This Instagram Page (New Pics)

Image source: artbutmakeitsports

#27

&#8220;Art But Make It Sports”: 50 Side-Splitting Comparisons Shared By This Instagram Page (New Pics)

Image source: artbutmakeitsports

#28

&#8220;Art But Make It Sports”: 50 Side-Splitting Comparisons Shared By This Instagram Page (New Pics)

Image source: artbutmakeitsports

#29

&#8220;Art But Make It Sports”: 50 Side-Splitting Comparisons Shared By This Instagram Page (New Pics)

Image source: artbutmakeitsports

#30

&#8220;Art But Make It Sports”: 50 Side-Splitting Comparisons Shared By This Instagram Page (New Pics)

Image source: artbutmakeitsports

#31

&#8220;Art But Make It Sports”: 50 Side-Splitting Comparisons Shared By This Instagram Page (New Pics)

Image source: artbutmakeitsports

#32

&#8220;Art But Make It Sports”: 50 Side-Splitting Comparisons Shared By This Instagram Page (New Pics)

Image source: artbutmakeitsports

#33

&#8220;Art But Make It Sports”: 50 Side-Splitting Comparisons Shared By This Instagram Page (New Pics)

Image source: artbutmakeitsports

#34

&#8220;Art But Make It Sports”: 50 Side-Splitting Comparisons Shared By This Instagram Page (New Pics)

Image source: artbutmakeitsports

#35

&#8220;Art But Make It Sports”: 50 Side-Splitting Comparisons Shared By This Instagram Page (New Pics)

Image source: artbutmakeitsports

#36

&#8220;Art But Make It Sports”: 50 Side-Splitting Comparisons Shared By This Instagram Page (New Pics)

Image source: artbutmakeitsports

#37

&#8220;Art But Make It Sports”: 50 Side-Splitting Comparisons Shared By This Instagram Page (New Pics)

Image source: artbutmakeitsports

#38

&#8220;Art But Make It Sports”: 50 Side-Splitting Comparisons Shared By This Instagram Page (New Pics)

Image source: artbutmakeitsports

#39

&#8220;Art But Make It Sports”: 50 Side-Splitting Comparisons Shared By This Instagram Page (New Pics)

Image source: artbutmakeitsports

#40

&#8220;Art But Make It Sports”: 50 Side-Splitting Comparisons Shared By This Instagram Page (New Pics)

Image source: artbutmakeitsports

#41

&#8220;Art But Make It Sports”: 50 Side-Splitting Comparisons Shared By This Instagram Page (New Pics)

Image source: artbutmakeitsports

#42

&#8220;Art But Make It Sports”: 50 Side-Splitting Comparisons Shared By This Instagram Page (New Pics)

Image source: artbutmakeitsports

#43

&#8220;Art But Make It Sports”: 50 Side-Splitting Comparisons Shared By This Instagram Page (New Pics)

Image source: artbutmakeitsports

#44

&#8220;Art But Make It Sports”: 50 Side-Splitting Comparisons Shared By This Instagram Page (New Pics)

Image source: artbutmakeitsports

#45

&#8220;Art But Make It Sports”: 50 Side-Splitting Comparisons Shared By This Instagram Page (New Pics)

Image source: artbutmakeitsports

#46

&#8220;Art But Make It Sports”: 50 Side-Splitting Comparisons Shared By This Instagram Page (New Pics)

Image source: artbutmakeitsports

#47

&#8220;Art But Make It Sports”: 50 Side-Splitting Comparisons Shared By This Instagram Page (New Pics)

Image source: artbutmakeitsports

#48

&#8220;Art But Make It Sports”: 50 Side-Splitting Comparisons Shared By This Instagram Page (New Pics)

Image source: artbutmakeitsports

#49

&#8220;Art But Make It Sports”: 50 Side-Splitting Comparisons Shared By This Instagram Page (New Pics)

Image source: artbutmakeitsports

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
25 Adorable Photographs Of Kids That Show The Magic Of Childhood By Guru Charan
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025
My 47 Wholesome ‘Cat’s Café’ Comics That Will Make Your Day
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Here’s Why Wyatt Russell Doesn’t Want to Replace His Dad in ‘Escape from New York’
3 min read
Apr, 21, 2021
Cookie Shop Goes Viral For Brutal Honesty About “Micro Influencers”
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025
Netflix is Getting Way More Serious about Anime
3 min read
Mar, 1, 2020
Illustrator Recreates The Zodiacs As Goddesses, Starts Appreciating The Myths Behind The Signs
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.