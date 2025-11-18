Man Refuses To Attend Sister’s Wedding To A Digital Character, She Throws Fit, Calls Him A Monster

If you’ve heard the song “Strange Things Did Happen Here”, know that the lyrics can astonishingly be true, for day by day, the world is booming with strange things. But some things should have a limit on how bizarre they go, shouldn’t they?
Just like the original poster (OP) found it ridiculous when his 30-year-old sister claimed that she had fallen in love with an animated avatar and even wanted to marry him. And when he refused to attend the wedding, she cried and called him a monster for not accepting her “love”!
The poster has a 30-year-old sister, dubbed Jessica in the story, who fell in love with an animated character who, she felt, understood her better than anyone could
She wanted to actually marry this digital avatar that she controlled and wanted her brother to be his best man at the wedding
The poster found this ridiculous and offered to take her to counseling, but she got angry and called him a monster for not accepting her “love”
Even some of his family are pressuring him to attend the wedding and making him out to be a villain for making her cry and refusing to attend
Today, we dive into one of the most bizarre stories where Reddit user Throvavay754326 found out that his sister wanted to marry an animated avatar. The 30-year-old felt that this digital character that she controlled understood her better than anyone else and even made her feel more special than real people could.
If you are facepalming right now, just wait till you hear what happened next. So, OP found this ridiculous, obviously, and he straightaway refused to be the best man to the digital character and said he wasn’t going to attend the wedding. As he was worried about her delusional behavior, he offered to take her to counseling, but that just made her angry.
She called him a monster for not accepting her “love”. And while there were other people in the family who opposed the idea, he was the only one being portrayed as a villain. It was because she was crying incessantly and telling people that he was an awful brother.
Due to the fit she threw, the family started pressuring OP to attend the wedding, just to “keep the peace”. But he outright refused as he thought it was a farce and he really wanted to help his sister out of it. Probably feeling frustrated about the whole situation, he vented on Reddit and asked people for advice.
They all sided with him and called out the family who was further enabling the delusions of the sister when they should all encourage her to get professional help. They felt it was clear that she was suffering from some sort of condition and helping her overcome it would be better than feeding fuel to her irrational fantasies.
Bored Panda reached out to the original poster and asked him about any developments in the story. He mentioned that his sister is still set on going through with the wedding, and things were getting more tense rather than being resolved.
We also interviewed Abhishek Bhave, psychologist and co-founder at The Secret Ingredient. He believed that various psychological factors led to such a form of attachment. He explained that it might arise out of loneliness or unfulfilled past relationships, as in this digital relationship, the individual might feel a sense of belonging or acceptance.
“In the virtual world, an individual may have more control over the characters which may feel less anxious. For individuals who may struggle with real-life relationships, virtual relationships may feel more manageable,” added Abhishek.
People who pointed out the enabling behavior of the family were concerned that it might worsen the sister’s mental health. Abhishek also stressed that the individual might eventually start prioritizing virtual relationships more than real relationships.
He said that difficulty forming and maintaining real-life relationships, loneliness, and persistent low mood might be some effects that may be observed, and in some extreme cases, an individual may start feeling detached or completely alienated from the real world. This just proves that the Redditors’ fears seem justified.
When we asked OP about the challenging aspects of the situation, he expressed, “It has been difficult to manage my frustration while also seeing Jessica upset. I want to support her, but it’s tough to watch someone I care about make decisions I believe are harmful. Balancing my conviction with compassion has been really challenging.”
Despite the fix he was caught in, he hoped this situation would encourage a more open dialogue about unconventional relationships, whether in the real world or digital space. We also asked our expert about how family and friends should approach someone who is deeply attached to a virtual entity without alienating them or causing further emotional distress.
He advised that helping the individual get access to mental health care services would be the most crucial step. “Continued support from family and friends is highly necessary to help the individual feel cared for and loved. It is important to interact with them in an empathetic and nonjudgmental way,” he added.
Consulting an expert always provides helpful insights for any situation. Wouldn’t you agree? Also, now that you are aware of the whole scenario, feel free to jot down your thoughts in the comments below!
The Redditors called out the poster’s family for enabling the sister’s delusions and said that she really needs professional help
