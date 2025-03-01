‘Gossip Girl’ Star Michelle Trachtenberg Dies at 39

Hollywood faces another devastating loss as Gossip Girl and Buffy the Vampire Slayer star Michelle Trachtenberg tragically passes away at the age of 39. The actress was widely known for playing the antagonistic yet captivating Georgina Sparks on Gossip Girl.
On February 26, 2025, sources exclusively told The Post that Michelle was found dead in her New York City apartment near Columbus Circle. Medics confirmed that she had gone into cardiac arrest, and the late actress’s body was found by her mother around 8 a.m. local time. The Ice Princess star was said to be “unconscious and unresponsive” by the time the officers and paramedics arrived at the scene, according to the New York Police Department. At the time of her death, the reason was suspected to be from natural causes.
On February 27, 2025, USA Today reported that the official cause of the Gossip Girl alum’s death had been deemed as undetermined by The Office of Chief Medical Examiner in New York City. This means one of two things: there was inadequate evidence, or the information was conflicting to make a proper determination. Michelle’s family declined an autopsy, and her death has been speculated to be motivated by her body rejecting a liver transplant she had received within the past year.
Michelle Trachtenberg’s Former ‘Gossip Girl’ Cast Members Posted Moving Tributes on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
While several celebrities mourned Michelle’s loss, her Gossip Girl costars seemed to have been hit the hardest by her unexpected death. From Chace Crawford to Blake Lively, several of her costars from the cult-classic TV show took to their Instagram accounts to dedicate tributes to the late actress.
Crawford, who played preppy rich boy Nate Archibald, dedicated an Instagram post to Michelle, describing her as a “force of nature.” Lively, who played Serena van der Woodsen, penned a heartfelt tribute to her late costar on her Instagram story, remarking how the world had lost a “deeply sensitive and good person.” The It Ends With Us actress ended her tribute as follows:
“May her work and her huge heart be remembered by those who were lucky enough to experience her fire.”
Other celebrities who mourned Michelle’s loss include her Harriet the Spy costar Rosie O’Donnell, Ed Westwick, who played Chuck Bass on Gossip Girl, Kenan Thompson, and many others. Michelle was born in New York City and began her acting career at the tender age of three. Her first TV series was Nickelodeon’s The Adventures of Pete & Pete, which aired from 1991 to 1996. The late actress was also known for her leading roles in films like Ice Princess, 17 Again, and EuroTrip.
All six seasons of Gossip Girl are available to stream on Netflix.
|Gossip Girl
|Cast
|Blake Lively, Leighton Meester, Penn Badgley, Chace Crawford, Ed Westwick, Taylor Momsen, Kelly Rutherford, Matthew Settle
|Release Date
|September 19, 2007
|Stream On
|Max (formerly HBO Max), Netflix (select regions)
|Directed by
|Various directors including Mark Piznarski, Norman Buckley, Patrick Norris
|Produced by
|Josh Schwartz, Stephanie Savage, Leslie Morgenstein, Bob Levy
|Based On
|Gossip Girl book series by Cecily von Ziegesar
|Plot Summary
|Follows the lives of privileged Manhattan elite as they navigate love, scandal, and betrayal, all while being watched by the mysterious Gossip Girl.
|Musical Elements
|Featured an eclectic mix of indie, pop, and rock music, with an original score by Transcenders
|Current Status
|Original series concluded on December 17, 2012; a reboot aired on HBO Max from 2021-2023
