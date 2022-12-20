10 Things You Didn’t Know About Rosie O’Donnell

For over 40 years, Rosie O’Donnell has been one of the top comedians, authors, and TV personalities in the US, with her breakthrough TV show, The Rosie O’Donnell Show, being viewed by millions and going on to win five Emmys during its run. Although she has taken a step back in recent years, she still receives critical acclaim for much of her work, including her role at Tutu on SMILF.
So with over four decades in the spotlight under her belt, there sure is a lot to talk about. Here are ten things you didn’t know about Rosie O’Donnell.
10. She Loves Harry Potter So Much She Was Willing To Play Molly Weasley For Free
By the late ’90s, Harry Potter had already established itself as one of the most popular and well-liked children’s book series, with hordes of fans impatiently awaiting a film adaptation. Rosie O’Donnell was one of the well-known names obsessed with the books when they were first published. O’Donnell was eager to play the role of Molly Weasley, the loving yet overbearing mother of Ron Weasley. Unfortunately for O’Donnell, Warner Brothers had already chosen to only use iconic British actresses in major roles, so she was passed over in favor of Julie Walters. O’Donnell did make an appearance in the shape of Molly Weasley’s autograph in the US edition of the book series.
9. She Was Crowned Homecoming And Prom Queen
Rather than playing traditional leading ladies, she is most recognized for portraying comedic roles and has never been afraid to poke fun at herself. Many of her fans assume she was not well-liked as a child because her story is similar to those of other famous actors and comedians. When she was a senior at Commack High School in New York in the 1970s, however, she was voted president of her class and crowned homecoming and prom queen. Before she became a well-known stand-up comedian and actor, she was the class clown.
8. She Is Close Friends With Madonna
Rosie O’Donnell and Madonna have been inseparable since their leading roles in A League of Their Own in 1992. Both are very forthright about their friendship and regularly provide supportive comments on each other’s social media updates. O’Donnell has shown similar dedication to Madonna, going so far as to say she would never have Piers Morgan on her show due to Morgan’s supposed conflict of interest with Madonna throughout the years.
7. Rosie Collects McDonald’s Happy Meal Toys
Expensive collecting habits are common among the famous. However, Rosie O’Donnell is much less likely to go into debt due to her own collecting because she has rather modest collecting tastes. O’Donnell is a dedicated collector, which may come as a surprise, given her fame, of the McDonald’s Happy Meal toys that have been included with her meals over the years. O’Donnell’s office is decorated with dozens of these plastic toys that span decades of McDonald’s history and features anything from McDonald’s own characters to promotional items for movies.
6. She Used To Be Engaged To A Police Officer
It’s only natural for Rosie O’Donnell to have had a few of her romances begin and end in front of her adoring public, given how much time she’s spent in the limelight. O’Donnell’s stunning long-distance relationship with policewoman Elizabeth Rooney began the same year. Rooney broke off their engagement after less than a year because she felt the pressures of dating a renowned person while maintaining her own job and personal life to be too much.
5. She Was Once Friends With Donald Trump
It’s not hard to imagine that Donald Trump and Rosie O’Donnell wouldn’t see eye to eye on anything politically related. It is a surprise to hear that the two were once pals and frequented the same New York City nightlife circles. Most surprising is that O’Donnell attended Donald Trump’s 1993 wedding to actress Marla Maples, where she was a guest. O’Donnell’s enthusiasm in the newlyweds waned after their wedding, or she revealed her true feelings towards the politician and real estate mogul.
4. Rosie Dropped Out Of College Twice
She was the prom and homecoming queen in high school and was known for being humorous and easy to get along with because of her popularity among her classmates. Unfortunately for O’Donnell, her perfect attendance record did not follow her to college after she completed high school. O’Donnell enrolled in Dickinson College, a prestigious liberal arts institution in Pennsylvania, in 1980, but she left after only a short time. She transferred to Boston University to complete her education there but eventually dropped out. The good news is that she made the right decision by jumping headfirst into a comedy career and is now well on her way to building a successful and wealthy career for herself.
3. She’s Suffered Unimaginable Heartache
O’Donnell began dating Michelle Rounds in the summer of 2011, and by December of that year, Rounds had made the couple’s engagement public. They tied the knot in a small, private ceremony in New York on June 9, 2012. Next year, in 2013, the couple announced they were adopting a baby girl named Dakota. When they finally settled and divorced in October 2015, O’Donnell received sole custody of their adoptive daughter, Dakota. A terrible suicide by hanging was discovered for Michelle Rounds in 2017, two years afterward.
2. Her Daughter Went Missing
Rosie O’Donnell’s eldest daughter and second child, Chelsea Belle O’Donnell, was adopted by Rosie and Kelli Carpenter, a former executive best known for her work at Nickelodeon. O’Donnell tweeted that her daughter Chelsea Belle disappeared in 2015 when she was almost 18. It was reported that Chelsea Belle and her service dog, Bear, had left their home, but a week later, they were located in New Jersey.
1. Rosie Was Sued For Aggressive Behavior
Former The View producer Jennifer Shepard-Brookman shares a story of Rosie O’Donnell’s excessively aggressive conduct, telling Daily Mail that she was beaten and pinned to a chair during one of Rosie’s rants. Jennifer sued O’Donnell for wrongful conduct because she found her actions unpleasant and distressing.