10 Things You Didn’t Know About Michael Cordray’s Life Before TV

Before Restoring Galveston made Michael Cordray a familiar face on television, he lived a story rooted in Texas grit, creativity, and hard work. Long before cameras followed his renovations with wife Ashley, Michael was already shaping the skills and values that would make him a natural fit for the spotlight. These ten insights reveal the surprising details of his life before television—how he grew, what he studied, and the experiences that set the stage for his career.

1. He Grew Up in Texas Roots-Deep

Michael COrdray holding hammer with his partner

Image cia Michael Cordray

Michael Cordray was born and raised in Galveston County, Texas. Growing up near the Gulf Coast meant he was surrounded by historic neighborhoods, salt air, and homes weathered by time and storms—experiences that unknowingly influenced his future passion for preservation.

2. He Studied Journalism in College

Before real estate or television, Cordray attended Texas A&M University. There, he pursued a degree in journalism, honing his ability to communicate clearly and tell compelling stories—skills that later proved invaluable when sharing renovation projects with the public.

3. He Worked as a News Reporter

Michael Cordray posing with his partner

Cordray spent years working in local newsrooms before ever picking up a hammer on camera. He reported for local stations, learning how to investigate stories, meet deadlines, and adapt quickly—training that translated seamlessly into the fast-paced world of reality TV production.

4. Real Estate Came Before Renovation Fame

While his wife Ashley leaned into design, Michael focused on the nuts and bolts of real estate. Before they were household names, the couple bought and sold homes in Galveston, cutting their teeth on small projects and proving to themselves that restoration could be both a career and a calling.

5. He Married His College Sweetheart

collage of michael cordray and his family

Image via Michael Cordray

Michael met Ashley at Texas A&M, and their relationship blossomed long before television entered the picture. The two married in 2014, years before Restoring Galveston premiered, and began building not just houses but a life rooted in shared vision and mutual hustle.

6. He Learned the Market the Hard Way

Cordray’s first ventures into property investing weren’t glamorous. He bought older homes in need of significant repair, often doing much of the labor himself. These early projects were marked by trial and error, but they built resilience and practical knowledge he still relies on today.

7. Hurricane Ike Was a Defining Moment

Growing up and working in Galveston meant facing Hurricane Ike in 2008. The storm devastated local neighborhoods and historic homes, shaping Michael’s awareness of how fragile and vital preservation work could be. It instilled in him a commitment to restoring rather than replacing Galveston’s architectural history.

8. He Started Small with Ashley

Before national television noticed them, Michael and Ashley ran their own small business: buying, renovating, and reselling historic properties around Galveston. Their approach was hands-on and personal—Michael managing construction and logistics, Ashley shaping the design. Their teamwork became the foundation of their later TV success.

9. He Kept His Life Grounded in Family Values

Michael didn’t grow up chasing fame. Friends and family describe him as down-to-earth, hardworking, and committed to his roots. These values carried through into his marriage, his work, and eventually his television career, where he always emphasized family-first priorities alongside professional achievements.

10. His Life Before TV Shaped His On-Screen Role

When Restoring Galveston launched, Michael Cordray appeared confident and capable on camera. That wasn’t luck—it was the culmination of journalism training, reporting under deadlines, years of hands-on restoration, and lessons learned from trial and error. His backstory is what makes his on-screen presence authentic, not manufactured.

