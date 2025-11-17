The Second Year Of The War In Ukraine Is Also The Second Year Of My Life As An Artist In These Times (18 Pics)

The story as told by Ukrainian artist Oleksandra Malyshko:
Looking through photos taken with my cell phone, I realize that this time was not wasted on me. It was different; sometimes the fear was overwhelming. This fear was immeasurable. At that time, sleep was impossible, so I began priming canvases for painting, seeking action. I assumed anything could serve as a distraction. It seemed utterly absurd to engage in painting during such times. Explosions were a near-constant auditory backdrop.
It’s hard to recall the first time I ventured out with a sketchbook to paint in the open air, but it was truly an act of bravery. Every day thereafter, I would gather my art supplies, paints, and a chair and venture away from the residential buildings, seeking solace in nature, where I could paint in peace.
