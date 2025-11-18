Treat Yourself (Again!): 22 More Amazing Deals For Amazon Big Deal Day 2

Hold onto your wallets, folks, because Amazon’s Big Deal Days are back for round two, and they’re bringing a whole new wave of epic deals that will make you want to do a victory dance (or maybe just a happy little jig in your pajamas).
Forget about waiting for Black Friday – these deals are so good, you’ll be single-handedly keeping your Amazon delivery guy employed (just kidding… please don’t overdo it). From tech gadgets that will make your inner geek squeal with delight to home essentials that will elevate your living space, these deals are too good to miss. We are talking lunch boxes, training equipment, garden essentials, and more. So, get your scrolling fingers ready as you shop ’til you drop on Big Deal Day 2!
#1 Capture Every Second Of Your Time On The Road With This Dash Cam That Is Always Recording
Review: “This is to me, THE REAL DEAL. It has a great clarity. I updated the memory card to 128gb. It was a great recording on our way to and from MD. We reviewed our trip; front, rear and inside. It was fun with the audio. Easy to install. My friends neighbors LOVED I shared the link with them and they already placed their orders” – Toyinchamp
Image source: amazon.com, Boymom11
#2 There Won’t Be A Restless Night In Sight With This Portable Sound Machine Coming Along On Holiday
Review: “When it said portable I had no idea how small it really was! Don’t be fooled! Great things come in small packages definitely applies to this!” – Amazon Customer
Image source: amazon.com, Chebosky
#3 This Bentgo All-In-One Salad Container Is The Only Sure-Fire Way To Meal Prep Without Getting Your Salads Soggy
Review: “I LOVE these salad containers. They have up’d my meal prep game to the next level! I meal prep my salads for the week every Sunday and this has really helped. Wy work week is now less stress and I love eating my salads out of these! PERFECTION!” – Kyle
Image source: amazon.com, Kyle
#4 Make Every Night Feel Like A 5-Star Experience With These Beckham Hotel Collection Pillows Sending You Off Into Dream Land
Review: “I love these pillows. I have ordered 4 sets. They hold their shape and do not get flat like other pillows I have purchased. We bought our first set for our queen bed then a set for our camper. When we purchased a king we bought the king sized pillows. When my adult children visit they try to take our pillows so I purchased our most recent set during Prime days. They are easy to wash and fluff up in the dryer. These pillows have enough filling so you don’t need two pillows. My first set is over a year old and still comfortable. They are worth the price.” – N. Scott
Image source: amazon.com, Kristen
#5 Outlet Overload Got Your Home Looking Like A Tangled Mess Of Wires? This Addtam 5-Outlet Extender With 4 USB Ports Is The Multi-Tasking Marvel That Will Keep Your Devices Charged And Your Space Organized
Review: “I bought two of these surge protectors and plan to buy more so that I can have one in each room of the house. Perfect for multiple devices charging at once on my nightstand, while also keeping my lamp and alarm clock plugged in.” – Brooke Ainsworth
Image source: amazon.com, Kamil
#6 No More Poking And Prodding Your Meat Like A Surgeon! This Digital Thermometer With Its Ambidextrous Backlit Display Gives You A Clear And Accurate Reading In Seconds (Even If You’re Grilling In The Dark)
Review: “This little digital thermometer is fantastic! It’s super easy to use and has a magnet to keep on the side of the stove for convenience.” – Tammy Mathieson
Image source: amazon.com, Tammy Mathieson
#7 Fake A Full Night’s Sleep With These Little Miracles. These Under Eye Patches Are The Perfect Pick-Me-Up For Tired Eyes, Reducing Dark Circles And Leaving Your Skin Feeling Refreshed
Review: “I really see the difference when I wear these, they are effective. They are easy to use and leaves my under eye feeling smooth and looks brighter. I think the durability is good as along as your under eye is free of any products. The fit is perfect.” – Dionne Keel
Image source: amazon.com, Noel S.
#8 Tired Of Your Snacks Playing Musical Chairs In Your Bag? This Snackle Box With Its 8 Compartments Will Keep Your Treats Separated And Organized, So You Can Finally Find That Elusive Gummy Bear
Review: “It’s easy to clean, requiring minimal effort to keep it looking new. The freshness is top-notch and lasts a long time, exceeding my expectations. Additionally, it’s quite sturdy and handles regular use without any issues.” – Melu
Image source: amazon.com, Zully
#9 Your Garden Is About To Become A Nighttime Wonderland. These Waterproof Spotlights Can Be Used To Highlight Your Favorite Plants, Trees, And Decorations For Every Major Upcoming Holiday And Beyond
Review: “These things are amazing!! I was skeptical at first because like most solar lights they stop working right away. I’ve purchased 3 within the last year and the ones that I got first are still brighter than ever! Just ordered my 3rd set to add more lights in the back because they are so good. I have them in full sun and as far as I know they stay lit well past midnight. Love the pop of color! I will be ordering more for family and friends!!” – Mari
Image source: amazon.com, Sue Richard
#10 An At-Home Laser Hair Removal Treatment Can Be Much Less Painful And Pricey Than Salon Trips
Review: “I was super skeptical, I have PCOS so ya girl is hairy!! I used to shave my legs and the next day I would have stubble!! I’ve been using this laser for a couple of months and honestly haven’t been consistent with it, maybe once a week and I’ve noticed a huge difference!! Now I go for a week and a half and barely have stubble!! I’m loving it so far. Having silky smooth legs feels so good🙌🏽” – Kristina
Image source: amazon.com, HN7056 Fergie Rivera
#11 It Is Impossible To Fight Over The Blanket When You Have This Twin Size Blanket Keeping You Snug On The Couch
Review: “My son has never slept well with blankets but loves this because it has high quality fabric and it’s soft, but not too soft, as he would say. It’s easy to wash and looks good. He is a hot sleeper so this was a great purchase. It’s fairly durable. He took it to camp with him and still uses it at home.” – Heather
Image source: amazon.com, Heather
#12 This High-Quality Surge Protector Power Strip Will Quadruple Your Outlet Space Without Adding An Extra Fire Hazzard
Review: “I love this thing. It finally brings all my plugs to my reach. I live in an RV and my plug is on my garage ceiling which I cannot reach even with the ladder. Once my husband plugged this in for me, it made my life so much easier. I can plug all my cricut machines and heat press, plus the USB ports. It is awesome!! I love it! Wish I bought more.” – Lisa
Image source: amazon.com, Lisa
#13 This 100ft LED Light Strip Will Turn Your Home Into A Futursitic Light Show, Adding To The Atmosphere And Syncing To Your Music
Review: “Get so many compliments! Just moved into our new apartment gives it just the right amount sass.” – Renae Turner
Image source: amazon.com, Renae Turner
#14 Rocky Shores And Slippery Pool Decks? No Problem! These Barefoot Water Shoes Provide The Protection And Grip You Need To Navigate Any Terrain
Review: “My wife loves these. She is doing water arobics and needed something on her feet to avoid wearing her skin down on the pool plaster. We bought these and she says they are the most comfortable shoes ever. The fit is perfect, they are easy to get on and off and the traction is perfect. Very lightweight also. The quality is very good also. Highly recommended.” – Dave
Image source: amazon.com, Garrett
#15 Not Even The Fussiest Kitty Can Resist The Freshness Coming From This Pet Water Fountain
Review: “My cat really enjoys drinking from this because the water is very clean and it’s constantly moving. One little issue is that water does evaporate a lot quicker with a unit like this then a bowl of water. The little filters that come with this are fairly useless. You just have to keep the unit clean because those little charcoal bits are tiny.” – bbman
Image source: amazon.com, Nicole
#16 This Infrared Thermometer Gun Will Become Your New Favorite Play Thing, Whether It Is For Around The BBQ Or DIY Projects
Review: “Seems very accurate. I like to get grill as hot as possible before putting steaks on to sear. This unit is effective and is very helpful to let me know grill grates are ready… 600+ deg F!! Thanks Thermopro!” – Matt B.
Image source: amazon.com, John
#17 Who Needs A Gym Membership When You Can Walk And Work (Or Walk And Netflix) At The Same Time? This Under Desk Treadmill Is The Ultimate Productivity Hack (And Maybe Even The Key To Finally Hitting Your Step Goals)
Review: “I purchased this treadmill after having spinal fusion surgery because I needed a safe flat surface to walk on. I usually walk outside but that was too risky in my early recovery days. This machine is so easy to move and I was on it within a minute of getting it out of the box. It was packaged great, the remote works perfect, and the treadmill isn’t hard to slide under my bed. I would recommend to others and would buy it again in a heartbeat.” – VT
Image source: amazon.com, lezooki
#18 Out Of Sight, Out Of Mind (And Out Of The Way)! These Foldable Storage Containers Are Perfect For Stashing Away Seasonal Clothes, Extra Bedding, And Those Embarrassing Childhood Photos You Don’t Want Anyone To See
Review: “Great quality storage bins! These storage bins turned a huge mess I had accumulated into an easy storage solution. I was able to fit so many pieces of clothing into the 6 east to use storage bins. Each storage bin is easy to open, fill and store. The handles on the sides of each bin make them easy to store. I love these storage bins and will buying more to organize my sons closet too. Great quality, nice color, easy to use and lots of storage space. They also shipped very quick! EXCELLENT PRODUCT! I HIGHLY RECOMMEND” – Alyssa
Image source: amazon.com, Orlando J. Veliz S
#19 An Rfid Blocking Wallet Is Your Personal Security Guard In This Digital Age
Review: “I absolutely love this wallet! It is small and unobtrusive. I can fit every single card I want in it–and then some. It is of good quality and I can tell that it will last a good while. Absolutely worth the purchase if you are in need of a minimal wallet that has high capacity.” – Monty
Image source: amazon.com, JG
#20 This Stylish Arched Mirror Will Make Your House Look Like A Corner Of A Zara Home Store
Review: “I waited 2 years to find the right mirror for my home and this one was worth the wait. I was worried it would come shattered, but it was packaged very intentionally. I hung mine, and it was very easy to do so. Makes the room feel much bigger. Great mirror!” – Hannah Hayes
Image source: amazon.com, Hannah Hayes
#21 Fade To Flawless! This Dark Spot Remover Soap With Vitamin C, Retinol, And Collagen Is The Secret Weapon For A More Even Skin Tone
Review: “my armpits have been discolored for years now, so i was skeptical about how well this soap would actually work. but as you can see, it definitely does! i wish i wouldve got it sooner😭 photos are exactly 3 weeks apart. i also use a hard exfoliating wash cloth along with the soap. i got the pack of 2 bars, and im still on the first one. so a little definitely goes a long way.” – Nyla
Image source: amazon.com, Nyla
#22 This High-Tech Water Rowing Machine Gives You That Intense Gym Burn At Home, With Much Less Strain On Your Joints And Muscles
Review: “My wife and I both love it. It is a solid piece of equipment for a good price. It folds and stores easily. Was easy to assemble. It’s very quite which is important to us. Smooth pull and seat glide. The monitor is very basic but we use our phones and a secondary app anyway so no big deal for us. We weren’t crazy with the recommended app the manufacture suggest but there are plenty of other options out there. The only potential downside I see is the tension may not adjust high enough as we continue but that remains to be seen.” – Ken Steffey
Image source: amazon.com, Hugh C.
