The Truth Behind Ryan Vallee’s Tragic, Horrible Crimes

Netflix is the master of docuseries, and The Web of Make Believe: Death, Lies, and the Internet is no exception to the rule. This kind of series makes you sit back and watch until it’s over because you have to know what happened. It’s the story of Ryan Vallee and his five-year online scam. He is known as the sextortionist. Or, if you don’t know what that means, he’s the guy who did everything in his power to blackmail, threaten, steal from, and scare teenage girls into sending him valuable information, such as nude photos. He’s among the worst, and we have his story here.
What Did Ryan Vallee Do to These Young Girls?
Ryan Vallee is a criminal, but he’s also a hacker. He used his intricate knowledge of the internet and hacking to attack women and girls online. While many people have this unique set of skills, he chose to use his not for the greater good but to lead a dark life. For the better part of five years, this online criminal used fake names to target girls Vallee knew in his real life. He did what he could to learn everything about them, and he did it by hacking their social media accounts. He was privy to some of the most personal information around, and he used that to hurt young women.
More than simply learning about their personal lives via hacking their social media accounts, he’d also hack their emails and online accounts. Vallee then used their private information to hurt these women via threatening methods. For example, he stole the credit card information of one of his victims and used it to purchase sex toys and accessories, which he then mailed to her at home.
What Did Ryan Vallee Do with the Photos He Stole?
In some instances, he didn’t have to threaten women to obtain sexually explicit photos. He’d hack their personal accounts and steal images they already took. The criminal extortionist would then create a new social media account for the victim and use the page to post those photos. It’s disgusting. In some instances, he’d hold on to the photos for some time, and then he’d take it upon himself to send those photos to the girl’s and women’s families. He hurt them in ways that many never imagined dealing with in their lives.
Ryan Vallee Threatened Physical Harm
While he sometimes built a fake relationship with these girls and women, so they’d often send him photos of themselves in compromising positions of their own accord, he didn’t always use this method. In some cases, he’d simply threaten the woman immediately. He would threaten them until they complied with his demands. If they did not, he would threaten to harm them physically. He used fear to get what he wanted, and then he turned his tactics into sheer humiliation for these women.
Where is Ryan Vallee Now?
Ryan Vallee did see his day in court. He was sentenced to eight years in prison back in 2017. He was 23 at the time of his sentencing. For much of the time, he was online threatening young girls and women; he was also a teenager. In the interest of protecting their client, his attorneys fought for him. Because Ryan Vallee is autistic, his attorneys argued that his autism should be taken into consideration when sentencing him and determining his guilt. His lack of proper social skills due to his autism should be a consideration. We doubt his numerous victims agree.
The results of the trial were shocking. Ryan J. Vallee pleads guilty to 31 counts. Following his eight-year sentencing, he went directly to prison. However, it seems that the young criminal is currently out of jail. He was released in 2022. Sadly, many of the young women he preyed upon will suffer lasting issues thanks to the horrible nature of his crimes. Being that most of his victims were his own high school classmates, they were also quite young when this happened. They are mentally and emotionally scarred for life due to his actions.
While many young women prefer to remain anonymous, stories have been told. Several of the young girls were terrified to be alone. Many began sleeping in the beds of their own parents out of sheer fear of this man whose real identity they did not know at the time. There is likely life-long fear, trust issues, and mental health issues for these young women. Knowing he is out of jail must be quite difficult.