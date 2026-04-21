NYT Strands Hints And Answers For 21-April-2026

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If today’s Strands puzzle has you tied in knots, relief is just moments away.

The New York Times’ latest word game hides a carefully themed puzzle inside a compact maze of letters.

You can connect letters in any direction (up, down, sideways, or diagonally), but each can be used only once.

The only guide is the puzzle’s cryptic title.

Find three non-themed words, and you’ll unlock a helpful hint. Piece them all together, and you’ll discover the “spangram”, a theme-defining word or phrase that stretches across the entire board.

Below, you’ll find helpful hints and solutions to unlock the entire puzzle.

NYT Strands hint for today’s theme: Today’s NYT Strands hints and answers are coming soon. Check back shortly!

Today’s NYT Strands hints and answers are coming soon. Check back shortly!

NYT Strands spangram hint: Is it vertical or horizontal?

Today’s NYT Strands spangram is Today’s NYT Strands hints and answers are coming soon. Check back shortly!.

NYT Strands spangram answer today

Today’s spangram is Today’s NYT Strands hints and answers are coming soon. Check back shortly!.

NYT Strands word list for 21-April-2026 Today’s NYT Strands hints and answers are coming soon. Check back shortly!

Keep your streak alive — visit our NYT Strands hub to find today’s theme, hints, and previous puzzle archives.

See Also

Explore more daily puzzles and NYT game solutions.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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