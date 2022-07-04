With the perfect combination of creativity and business sense, it’s no surprise that she has found so much success in the real estate and home renovation worlds. Ashley and her husband, Michael, are the founders of a company called Save 1900 and their work has gotten them lots of attention in the Lone Star State as well as other parts of the country. In fact, all of the success they’ve achieved has even gotten them opportunities in the entertainment industry. The two are the stars of their own reality show called Saving Galveston which follows them as they focus on renovating homes in the Galveston area. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Ashley Cordray.
1. She’s a Texas Native
Although Ashley isn’t originally from the Galveston area, she is a Texas native. She is from a small census-designated place called Spring which has a population of just over 60,000 people. From what we can tell, Ashley has lived in Texas for her entire life. As you can probably guess, she is very proud of her Texas roots.
2. She Used to Work in the Corporate World
These days, Ashley is enjoying life as an entrepreneur, but there was once a time when she was on a much more traditional path. In fact, prior to her and her husband starting Save 1900, they both worked for the same company. Leaving the corporate world behind was probably a scary decision at the time, but it’s worked out well for both of them.
3. She Isn’t Afraid to Take Chances
There are lots of people who are perfectly content with playing it safe for their entire lives, but that isn’t the case for Ashley. Part of the reason that Ashley has been so successful over the years is that she isn’t afraid to take risks. Luckily for her, a lot of those risks have paid off.
4. She’s a Mom
On top of everything else Ashley has on her plate, she is also a very devoted mother. She and Michael have two children together and they are her pride and joy. When Ashley isn’t busy working, she looks forward to spending as much time with her children as she can.
5. She Doesn’t Have Her Own Social Media Profiles
Ashley and Michael have a shared Instagram account for Save 1900 which has nearly 50,000 followers. Although their work makes up most of the content on the profile, they do occasionally share family photos. However, it doesn’t appear that Ashley has any social media profiles of her own.
6. She Loves the Arts
As a creative person, it’s no surprise that Ashley is a fan of the arts. In an interview with Click 2 Houston, Ashley explained what she likes to do in her free time by saying, “We like going down to the art district and the The Strand and there’s always something going on. Every weekend, there’s festivals and you have the art walks and all the galleries stay open late on Post Office. Everyone comes out so it’s so cool. All of sudden you come down to Post Office on an art walk night and there’s so many people out on the street.”
7. It Was Her Idea to Buy a House in Galveston
Even though Ashely and Michael founded their company together, it was actually her idea to purchase their first home in Galveston. Michael was a bit hesitant at first, but he eventually decided to go along with the plan and I think they’re both glad they did.
8. She Studied Marine Biology
Some people may be surprised to know that Ashley’s educational background doesn’t have anything to do with renovations or home design. She attended Texas A&M University where she earned a bachelor’s degree in marine biology. It’s unclear if she ever worked in that field.
9. She Doesn’t Shy Away from Getting Her Hands Dirty
As Save 1900 has grown and expanded over the years, Ashley and Michel have had to bring people on to help them with projects. In the beginning, however, they did all of the work by themselves and Ashley has never been afraid to jump right in and get things done.
10. She’s a Positive Person
When you’re constantly working on home renovation projects, you have to accept that things aren’t always going to go as planned. Needless to say, Ashley and Michael have had to deal with lots of twists and turns and setbacks over the years. However, no matter what kind of obstacles stand in her way, Ashley always does her best to stay positive.