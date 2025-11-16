50 Of The Worst Examples Of “Shrinkflation” Shared In This Online Group (New Pics)

by

Have you ever stopped and noticed the product you bought a while ago being smaller now than it was before? Well, perhaps you weren’t dreaming when you thought that. With recent inflation that has touched most countries all around the world, companies now more than ever are trying to hike up the prices for their products, and some of them are smaller than before, be it a roll of toilet paper or even a pack of gummy bears.

A popular subreddit called “Shrinkflation” has consumers posting and discussing all the ways the manufacturers are trying to trick our eyes into thinking that the product is still the same, whether it may be the size, formula, or even subtle changes in the packaging quality.

If you’d love to see more products that were “shrunken” in size, make sure to check out our previous post on Bored Panda by clicking here.

#1 Hellofresh 10 Oz Meat Package

Image source: Ricoli

#2 I Really Hate These Tactics To Deceive

Image source: Mitche420

#3 Dove Soap Shrinks Again!

Image source: rosedread0

#4 The Big Mac Pickle Is Thicker Than The Big Mac Patty!

Image source: PradoMV96

#5 Wtf, Crayola??? I Spent $9 On A Set Of Colored Pencils With A Good Variety Of Colors, Only To Find Out The Pencils Aren’t Full Size. Nowhere Does The Packaging Indicate They’re Colored Golf Pencils

Image source: SnuggleMeister

#6 Gatorade Using Same Size Bottle With Bigger Indent

Image source: realslizzard

#7 I Noticed The Cans Were Shaped Differently — Taller But Narrower — Then Found Some Older Chunky Cans Hidden In The Back

Image source: stoneandritualco

#8 School Meals In 2022

Image source: thomascr9695

#9 Where’d The Rest Of The Tube Go?

Image source: stumpyturk

#10 They Are Coming For Our Shop Towels, Same Price As Before

Image source: Samuellert

#11 They’re Starting To Get More Creative

Image source: 21111000011112

#12 Thought This Group Was A Joke… I’m Sorry

Image source: imadeatshirt

#13 Chobani Raised Their Prices And Then Cut The Amount Of Toppings By 2/3rds On The Flips. Won’t Be Buying These Anymore

Image source: Interplanetary_Craft

#14 Yeah, Nobody Is Gonna Notice The One Missing Chocolate Bar. First Time Posting On Here, So Sorry If Something Similar Has Been Posted Before

Image source: jjenkins_41

#15 Jack In The Box Taco. 4 Tacos All Like This

Image source: ferhanmm

#16 “500g Ain’t 500g These Days“

Image source: Odd-Constant-4026

#17 20 Fewer Tabs And Also 20% Price Increase

Image source: CarryOnComputing

#18 They Shrunk My Grilled Fish

Image source: Le_Vagabond

#19 This Is False Advertising “The Original”

Image source: killacam1187

#20 Coke Machine vs. Product Dispensed

Image source: Difficult_Dot_8981

#21 Big Mac Has Now More Pickle Than Meat On The Top Bun

Image source: thedondraco

#22 Either The Dish Grew Or Dr. Oetker Is Shrinking Their Frozen Pizzas, They Used To Fit Perfectly

Image source: Bosse19

#23 Figured Out What “Improved” Means

Image source: Creative-Web-9274

#24 Haven’t Been To Chipotle In Awhile. What The Actual F*&# Happened To Their Burrito Sizes? They Used To Be Footballs

Image source: ineedsometacos

#25 Hellofresh. Only Weighed Because I Saw Another Post A Few Days Ago Like This

Image source: Emadyville

#26 Old Stock (64oz) On Sale To Make Room For New Stock (48oz) – Both $7.99

Image source: DefenderOfSquirrels

#27 Some Trickery From Trader Joe’s

Image source: Mitche420

#28 Colgate Total Same Price New Size

Image source: notfromantarctica

#29 The Bastards Got Me. 14 Oz Ice Cream In The Same 1 Pint Package. Yes That’s An Air Gap To Try And Hide It

Image source: Kerhole

#30 It’s Real

Image source: lacks_a_soul

#31 Oh You Were Hoping For 10? Sorry

Image source: Zehrodyl

#32 Aveeno: Oh Hey We Have A Brand New Look! Be Distracted By The Slightly Reformatted Bottle And Ooh New Oats! Yup That’s It, Nothing Else To See Here!

Image source: BrooklynLivesMatter

#33 What Is This Bro

Image source: AntarcticaLTE

#34 Campbell’s Soup New Taller (But Smaller) Cans

Image source: Hmnidh

#35 More Dough For Less Bread. Thanks Aunt Millie

Image source: millenniumxl-200

#36 Is It Just Me Or Are Digiorno Half The Size It Use To Be?

Image source: boobsmackerr

#37 I’ve Been Lied Too. I Payed $2 For A 20 Oz Water Bottle Not For A 16.9oz

Image source: Knife_Box7

#38 I’ve Been Using The Same Toothbrush For Over A Decade. Glad They Decided To Save Maybe A Fraction Of A Penny With The Design. Still Almost $7…

Image source: ejusdemgeneris

#39 A 12ct Box Of Ortega Taco Shells Are Now Almost An Ounce Lighter (About The Weight Of Two Shells) For The Same Price (I Paid $2.29). The New Shells Are Laughably Smaller. And Now A Single Serving Is 3 Shells Instead Of 2. Just Sell Me A 10ct Instead. They’re Not Far Off From The Mini-Size Now

Image source: AlternateNoah

#40 Klondike Bar Chocolate Thinner? And A Plastic Wrapper Instead Of Foil

Image source: Mike__O

#41 On The Left, Purchased Last Month 11.3oz For $4.98. On The Right, Purchased Yesterday 9.6oz For $5.32. And The Lid Doesn’t Fit Properly On The New Can, It Won’t Stay On

Image source: BennySmudge

#42 Glass Coke Bottles Shrunk

Image source: Spikemydrinkpls

#43 I Want My 1.6oz Back

Image source: elise_oisen_

#44 Well Now They’ve Gone Too Far. [keebler Rainbow Chips Deluxe – Should Have 3 M&m’s Per Cookie]

Image source: RebeccaDeMornay

#45 Not The Santitas Chips!!!

Image source: prk0ur

#46 The Gag Is, They Raise The Prices Anyway

Image source: lucygucyapplejuicey

#47 Almond Breeze Shorting The Weight. I Reported It To My Weight And Measures Agency

Image source: La_Lanterne_Rouge

#48 Ichiban Flavour Packs Have Gotten Smaller. Found An Old Pack In My Spice Drawer, Old Has Much More Spice Than New

Image source: Bloo-Ink

#49 Ordered A Bec. 7 Bucks. I Actually Laughed When I Opened It

Image source: lem0ngr4bs

#50 Ihop’s Full Stack Of Pancakes. Not Even Half The Plate Anymore

Image source: stinkbugsaregross

