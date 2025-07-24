105 Nosy Dogs Who Want To Know What You’re Doing

Hey, uh, human, whatcha doing? Something fun? Something interesting? Are treats involved? Maybe you’re hiding a squirrel! Whatever you’re doing, I’m interested! I’m your faithful friend, the dog, and I’m automatically interested in it. So, what are you doing here, boss?
As you might have gathered, this list is about nosy dogs. They’re all up in your face, but that’s because they love you so much, they believe that whatever you’re doing is really cool. So act like it, human, and do cool stuff with a dog. Because you know that the cat doesn’t care either way, and she’s warming her butt on your laptop.
#1 Hello, Sniff Sniff
Image source: me&mydobe
#2 Hi. Hi There. Hi Friend
Image source: dellamortedellamore
#3 Are We There Yet?
Image source: yummie4mytummie
#4 Timmy Lovely Hot Dog
Image source: badnames
#5 Whatcha Doin?
Image source: imgur.com
#6 Floyd’s Big Nose
Image source: Robert
#7 Chuppy Is Always Too Close To The Camera
Image source: sprinkle happiness
#8 Happy Dog Looking Upward
Image source: Elke Vogelsang
#9 Nice Nosing You, Noodles
Image source: Elke Vogelsang
#10 Am I In Your Personal Space?
Image source: lopix
#11 In Your Face Kinda Dude
Image source: sprinkle happiness
#12 Table Edge Supervisor
Image source: Elke Vogelsang
#13 Dog Nose
#14 I Nose You Have Food!
#15 My Loved Snouts
Image source: Maciej Cichoń
#16 Bella’s Big Nose
Image source: Brian Barnett
#17 Oh.. Just Making Sure You Still Remember Me!
#18 Did You Say Cookies!?!?!?!
#19 Paris The Newfie
#20 Does My Nose Look Big In This?
Image source: Penny Hayward
#21 Hello
Image source: tsampson16
#22 Paris The Newfie – 2
#23 Just… Never Mind…
#24 Pleeaase?
#25 Just Checking On Ya…
#26 I’ll Keep The Bed Warm For You Ma!
#27 Tough Life
#28 What Cha Doing?!!!
#29 Lets Play
#30 Hello Brian!
#31 I Want A Kiss!
#32 Millie The Big Nose Dog
Image source: iamlittlekitty
#33 Hello
#34 You Got A New Camera?! Lemme See!
#35 I’m Sorry- What’s Personal Space?
#36 ‘i Have Just Met You, And I Love You’. – Skye Animated In The Style Of Up.
#37 Smile :)
#38 Boxer Dog Dreaming
#39 Who Nose Better?
#40 Ow Come On…. Please?!
#41 Kisses For You
#42 Wet Nose
#43 Play Time!
#44 Chewbacca You Talkin To Me? Well I’m The Only One Here.
#45 Mr. Bean: I’ve Got To Eat This Beef Bar!!!
#46 Here, Get My Good Side!
#47 The Velvet Brick…fiona!
#48 Who Are You Texting?
#49 Charlie
#50 Garry The Crazy Labrador!
#51 Riley And His Big Pink Shnoz
#52 Kolbie Kolberson
#53 Ready To Take Off ✈️
#54 Pipa!
#55 Tired Nose
#56 Sharing Is Caring. Please?
#57 I Smell Cookies I Want Them Now!
#58 Nose Body Gets My Ball
#59 Hector Just Not Getting The Selfie Thing
#60 Just 5 More Minutes Ok Mom …
#61 “warm Hands”
#62 A Tear For Mommy
#63 France’s Peabody!
#64 Me And My Best Nose Friend
#65 Frida Girl
#66 Tiki Is Nosey
#67 Hey Dude
#68 Jim Dandy Says Hi!
#69 Coco The Strange
#70 You Awake??
#71 Bingley
#72 Nuttin’ But Nose
#73 Nosey
#74 Asko The Japanese Akita Inu Giving Kisses
#75 Ferris Is A Nosy Little Boy!
#76 Wet Nose, Healthy Dog :)
#77 Maya
#78 Your Leg Is The Best Pillow
#79 Macy Grey Doesn’t Care What You’re Doing Because She Is Just Too Tired!
#80 You Awake Yet?!
#81 Leave My Nose Alone…
#82 “there’s Something On The Back Of Your Phone”
#83 Spring Is In The Air!
#84 Nosey
#85 Calabaza!
#86 Helloooo
#87 Tobi Wants Some Candy!
#88 What’s That?
#89 Chopper Mini Ebt
#90 Are You Trying To Watch Tv?
#91 Young Miki
#92 Louis Loves His Pillow
#93 Pereg Wondering What I’m Eating
#94 My Nosy Kinder!
#95 M. Pico Potato-pomme Sleeping With Its Baby
#96 Teo
#97 How Does This Camera Work?
#98 Whatcha Doin’?
#99 Hey Can I Sit There ?
#100 Our Beloved Tracker @theotisshow
#101 Wait…i Think I Can Get A Little Closer
#102 Mirek
#103 Good Morning!
#104 Arnie The Weenie
