I Travel Europe To Capture The Remains Of Abandoned Theaters

by

My name is Dimitri and I am a photographer and also a freelance graphic designer, based in France. I am also known for my brand name Jahz (Jahz Design).

I am a self-taught artist and I have many artistic sides. 

I travel the globe looking for places in decline, therefore, my latest series centers Teatro Arte – one of the most beautiful abandoned theaters in Europe.

More info: jahzdesign.com

#1

#2

#3

#4

#5

#6

#7

#8

#9

#10

#11

#12

#13

#14

#15

#16

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
