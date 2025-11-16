Hey Pandas, What Is Something That You Are Way Too Addicted To? (Closed)

Just thought it would be fun to make this. Mine, personally, is Animal Crossing; I’ve spent way too much time on it.
#1
Tetris
Specifically TETR.IO
Check it out :)
I have about 170 hours in it so far.
Level 24 Record.
#2
Might sound a bit weird, but I’m kind of addicted to genealogy. My favorite thing to do when i get home is turn on the computer and work on my family tree. I can do this for hours and hours on end, simply finding new links between different persons, getting excited for finding every single new source that tells you a little bit more about your ancestors. I find myself thinking about family trees when i daydream at work. I don’t think i’ve played a single game on my computer in a year, just genealogy software.
#3
Saxophone is my addiction. I’m known at school for mainly talking about my amazing alto.
#4
Music
I’ve been thinking about it and I really think I’m self medicating with it and sometimes too much.
I went to a concert put on by my favorite band and for weeks after it I was in a low and depressed place just from coming down off that high. There are albums that I’ve listened to every day for a couple weeks at a time and then I notice mental health goes up once I stop listening to it even though I think I love the music.
#5
Crafts, I do way to many and am neither not making something. Embroidery, cross stitch, crochet, knit, sew, felt, and more. I’m obsessed!
#6
Those green tea mints they have at trader joes.
#7
super smash bros ultimate. i spend too much time on it and i have an obsession with trying to use counter on my opponent
#8
The Legends of Zelda Breath of the Wild, ive beat the main game 37 times and im currently on the road to 38. its just such a good game lol
#9
Marvel – from the characters to the movies to the series, I love them all! I’ve watched almost all of the movies so many times, and love the characters in my own special way.
#10
Nescafé 3 in 1 coffee sachet’s and mint imperials.
#11
legos, i have enough to make a full table, and it’s still not enough.
#12
I am quite addicted to memorising long sequences. Don’t ask why…..
(e.g. pi, the Periodic Table, Aputure, etc.)
#13
Two things. The first is Coca-Cola, which is terrible for me and supports a terrible company, but that I just can’t stop drinking. I don’t drink alcohol, do any drugs or smoke, so I’m kind of ahead of the game there, but I’ve tried a hundred times to give this sugary garbage up. The second, for the last year or so, is Bored Panda. I use this site to hide from my ever present depression and anxiety, and it’s an excellent distraction, as I get to flit from one post to the next. But I think I’ve read every single post, every day, for more than a year, and I come here instead of doing the things I should. Bad!
#14
After 32 years of marriage, I think I can admit this addiction: I love looking at my husband. His face, his chest, everything. I could look at him all day… he fascinates me.
#15
Taonga, or any game with an immediate in-game reward and building up worlds and exploration. I always need to see what’s just beyond and I love that instant gratification of feeling wealthy for a moment.
#16
Books. Like it’s a problem. My bookshelves are screaming for air rn. But who cares? Books are great and I will continue to have an unhealthy obsession. Oh and music. I haven’t gone a day without listening to music in about three to four years.
#17
Sweets and Smartphone
#18
My phone. Specifically my work phone. I have a daily iPhone so I got an android for work and then discovered a manga website and app. I’ve now read over 2000. Also beanie boo stuffed animals and zinger snack cakes. I get a sweet tooth immediately before bed every night and if I don’t watch myself, I could eat as many as 7 in one sitting. :/
#19
Art and AJR, I like art of any kind and when i’m no doing that I’ll be reading. Either way I listen to AJR while doing any of those activities.
#20
Hamilton, Encanto, Lin-Manuel Miranda’s music in general,
and also:
(romantic) fictional gay ships. I love fictional gay ships. femslash, m/m, anything. idk why. it’s weird. but i just think they’re so cute :)
Follow Us