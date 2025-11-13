I Show The Beauty Of The Human Body By Combining It With Elements Of Nature

My name is Alicja Brodowicz and I am a photographer from Poland. I have spent the last couple of months working on a project called “Visual Exercises” which is a series of diptychs where I combine parts of the human body with elements of nature in order to emphasize our unique relationship with the natural environment as well as the beauty of the human body.
The writer Alice Walker said: “In nature, nothing is perfect and everything is perfect. Trees can be contorted, bent in weird ways, and they’re still beautiful.”
Human body and nature. Microcosm and macrocosm. The human form: irregular, wrinkled, saggy. Imperfect. Nature: wild, mysterious; sometimes incomprehensible, but always extraordinary. Abnormalities and perfection.
By re-tracing the unity of formal elements, compositions, lines and shapes in the form of diptychs, the inter-relation of the human body and nature becomes apparent.
This analogy leads to the realization of the perfection of both.
Estrangement from nature has led to the abuse of the environment and the body. Only through a reconnection with nature can we rediscover self-love and make the imperfect body perfect once more.
More info: alicjabrodowicz.com
#1
#2
#3
#4
#5
#6
#7
#8
#9
#10
#11
#12
#13
Follow Us