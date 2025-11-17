Google Street Views Of Japanese Houses Inspired This Artist To Illustrate Them (22 New Pics)

by

Imagine taking a virtual stroll through charming neighborhoods, discovering the cozy nooks and adorable corners of houses from the comfort of your own home. Well, that’s exactly what US-based artist, Angela Hao, does! Using the magic of Google Street View, she wanders the streets of Japan, illustrating scenes that might make you wish you could step right into them!

Scroll down to take a peek at Angela’s latest creations and get ready to be captivated by the irresistible charm of these house illustrations! Which one is your favorite?

More info: Instagram | twitter.com

#1

Google Street Views Of Japanese Houses Inspired This Artist To Illustrate Them (22 New Pics)

Image source: angelahao_art

#2

Google Street Views Of Japanese Houses Inspired This Artist To Illustrate Them (22 New Pics)

Image source: angelahao_art

#3

Google Street Views Of Japanese Houses Inspired This Artist To Illustrate Them (22 New Pics)

Image source: angelahao_art

#4

Google Street Views Of Japanese Houses Inspired This Artist To Illustrate Them (22 New Pics)

Image source: angelahao_art

#5

Google Street Views Of Japanese Houses Inspired This Artist To Illustrate Them (22 New Pics)

Image source: angelahao_art

#6

Google Street Views Of Japanese Houses Inspired This Artist To Illustrate Them (22 New Pics)

Image source: angelahao_art

#7

Google Street Views Of Japanese Houses Inspired This Artist To Illustrate Them (22 New Pics)

Image source: angelahao_art

#8

Google Street Views Of Japanese Houses Inspired This Artist To Illustrate Them (22 New Pics)

Image source: angelahao_art

#9

Google Street Views Of Japanese Houses Inspired This Artist To Illustrate Them (22 New Pics)

Image source: angelahao_art

#10

Google Street Views Of Japanese Houses Inspired This Artist To Illustrate Them (22 New Pics)

Image source: angelahao_art

#11

Google Street Views Of Japanese Houses Inspired This Artist To Illustrate Them (22 New Pics)

Image source: angelahao_art

#12

Google Street Views Of Japanese Houses Inspired This Artist To Illustrate Them (22 New Pics)

Image source: angelahao_art

#13

Google Street Views Of Japanese Houses Inspired This Artist To Illustrate Them (22 New Pics)

Image source: angelahao_art

#14

Google Street Views Of Japanese Houses Inspired This Artist To Illustrate Them (22 New Pics)

Image source: angelahao_art

#15

Google Street Views Of Japanese Houses Inspired This Artist To Illustrate Them (22 New Pics)

Image source: angelahao_art

#16

Google Street Views Of Japanese Houses Inspired This Artist To Illustrate Them (22 New Pics)

Image source: angelahao_art

#17

Google Street Views Of Japanese Houses Inspired This Artist To Illustrate Them (22 New Pics)

Image source: angelahao_art

#18

Google Street Views Of Japanese Houses Inspired This Artist To Illustrate Them (22 New Pics)

Image source: angelahao_art

#19

Google Street Views Of Japanese Houses Inspired This Artist To Illustrate Them (22 New Pics)

Image source: angelahao_art

#20

Google Street Views Of Japanese Houses Inspired This Artist To Illustrate Them (22 New Pics)

Image source: angelahao_art

#21

Google Street Views Of Japanese Houses Inspired This Artist To Illustrate Them (22 New Pics)

Image source: angelahao_art

#22

Google Street Views Of Japanese Houses Inspired This Artist To Illustrate Them (22 New Pics)

Image source: angelahao_art

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
The Evolution of Catwoman (Infographic)
3 min read
Jun, 14, 2017
Law & Order True Crime: What We Know So Far
3 min read
Aug, 21, 2017
Hey Pandas, Share Your Pranks (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
29 Lolnein Comics That I Created To Make People Laugh (New Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Pandas, What Is The Biggest Secret Of Your Life? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Scientists Just Proved You Can Breathe Through Your Bottom, And The Internet Can’t Stop Laughing
3 min read
Oct, 25, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.