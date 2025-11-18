Woman Bakes Her Own B-Day Cake For Party, Friend’s New BF Slams His Slice In The Trash

You know what – each of us has things we do regret. Someone didn’t propose to their college crush, someone didn’t buy at least one Bitcoin in 2013, someone just paid their quarterback 60M a year… And I, for example, regret that a couple of years ago, when I compiled the selection “What screams ‘I’m entitled!'” this story that we are going to tell you today didn’t exist.
Well, the user u/HuntressofArtemis97, the author of this story, recently celebrated her birthday, and there was a person who did everything to ruin it completely. And, apparently, simply out of the blue. Okay, enough of the suspense, let’s just continue reading together!
So, the Original Poster (OP) is a 26-year-old woman. More precisely, she turned 26 just a couple of days ago, and it was her birthday party that became the reason for our tale. The thing is, the author invited 12 guests, and among them was her best friend, who brought her new boyfriend of 6 months.
The party was in full swing when our heroine brought out a cake she baked herself and gave each guest a piece. Everyone ate it with obvious pleasure, but the friend’s boyfriend suddenly made a face and loudly declared that he didn’t like the cake. The OP thought he was joking, but the guy repeated again that the cake was “terrible.”
To confirm his words, the dude took his piece and demonstratively threw it into the trash bin. A tense silence hung in the air… The birthday girl hoped that her friend would come to her defense – after all, their friendship had lasted for 13 years – but she didn’t even think to put her SO in his place. Moreover, the woman stated that her boyfriend always takes such things seriously.
The original poster could only guess what it was – after all, all the other guests really enjoyed her baking. And this guy was not drunk or high – he just did what he did. After that, the party somehow quietly died down, and now, after all the guests left, the author wondered – was she right to be offended by her friend and her boyfriend?
Apparently, the author of the original post is a very soft and vulnerable person, because, for example, 99% of people I know personally would have reacted much more harshly in this situation. Because in reality, it’s quite difficult to find an adequate reason for such behavior. And many people here do agree with me.
“The first thing that comes to mind in this situation, if one person didn’t like the cake, and the others did, is a food allergy to one of the ingredients,” says Irina Matveeva, a psychologist and certified NLP specialist, with whom Bored Panda got in touch for a comment here. “But we dismiss this thought – because literally any allergic person would have warned about it in advance.”
“It happens that people try to become the center of attention in literally any company, for any reason – and if they can’t drag attention to themselves in the usual ways, they resort to provocations. Because it’s hard to call this anything other than a provocation.”
“And there is obvious rudeness – it’s inappropriate to say something like this even as a joke, unless you have known each other for decades and are used to exchanging mutual friendly jibes. But this is clearly not the case. I think this woman should talk to her friend about this topic and demand an explanation,” Irina sums up.
People in the comments to the original post actually didn’t mince words about this guy’s reaction. “Your best friend’s new BF sounds like a rude, abusive [jerk],” one of the commenters wrote quite angrily. “I wouldn’t trust her judgement if she puts up with this.” “I would have thrown him out,” another person added.
The responders are simply sure that basic politeness would not allow them to behave like this – even if the cake was completely tasteless. “It doesn’t really matter whether the cake was good or not. If you don’t like something you simply don’t eat it, don’t make a scene of it? So he was just being a [jerk] on purpose,” here’s another person’s stance. “It wasn’t even about the cake.” And what do you, our dear readers, think about this case?
