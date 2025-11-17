“Rotan Switch”: 20 Nostalgic Photos Documenting The Community Of Rotan By Lisa Mccord

Part of the exclusive online showroom developed by All About Photo, this exhibition is on view for the month of August 2023 and includes twenty photographs from the series ‘Rotan Switch’.

Sandrine Hermand-Grisel is the curator for this month’s show.

Rotan Switch.

I began documenting life on my grandparents’ cotton farm in 1978, when I was twenty-one years old. I developed close relationships with the people who worked on the farm. They welcomed me into their homes; I’d hang out with them at the juke joints where they relaxed at the end of a hard week of work. We’d share fried chicken and black-eyed peas. We’d sing ‘Sweet Jesus, Carry Me Home’ at St. John Missionary Baptist Church.

#1 Rochelle With Daughter And Grandson

#2 A Humid Day © Lisa Mccord

#3 Sewing With Cully

#4 Cheryl With Silos

#5 Don And Dedrick In Cotton

#6 Brucie Napping

#7 Boys With Cars

#8 Cully And James Kissing

#9 Young Couple On Couch

#10 Sunday School

#11 Grandmother Sorting Playing Cards

#12 Cully In Garden

#13 Granddaddy And Sank Fishing

#14 James And Cully Sunday Best

#15 Self-Portrait At Dining Room Table

#16 Granddaddy And Lind With Irrigation System

#17 Dedrick At Gravesite

#18 Cheryl On Bed

#19 Frances With Child

#20 Chloe At Ish’s Bar

