“Rotan Switch”: 20 Nostalgic Photos Documenting The Community Of Rotan By Lisa Mccord

Part of the exclusive online showroom developed by All About Photo, this exhibition is on view for the month of August 2023 and includes twenty photographs from the series ‘Rotan Switch’.
Sandrine Hermand-Grisel is the curator for this month’s show.
Rotan Switch.
I began documenting life on my grandparents’ cotton farm in 1978, when I was twenty-one years old. I developed close relationships with the people who worked on the farm. They welcomed me into their homes; I’d hang out with them at the juke joints where they relaxed at the end of a hard week of work. We’d share fried chicken and black-eyed peas. We’d sing ‘Sweet Jesus, Carry Me Home’ at St. John Missionary Baptist Church.
More info: all-about-photo.com | Instagram | lisamccordphotography.com | leicagalleryla.com
#1 Rochelle With Daughter And Grandson
Image source: © Lisa Mccord
#2 A Humid Day © Lisa Mccord
Image source: © Lisa Mccord
#3 Sewing With Cully
Image source: © Lisa Mccord
#4 Cheryl With Silos
Image source: © Lisa Mccord
#5 Don And Dedrick In Cotton
Image source: © Lisa Mccord
#6 Brucie Napping
Image source: © Lisa Mccord
#7 Boys With Cars
Image source: © Lisa Mccord
#8 Cully And James Kissing
Image source: © Lisa Mccord
#9 Young Couple On Couch
Image source: © Lisa Mccord
#10 Sunday School
Image source: © Lisa Mccord
#11 Grandmother Sorting Playing Cards
Image source: © Lisa Mccord
#12 Cully In Garden
Image source: © Lisa Mccord
#13 Granddaddy And Sank Fishing
Image source: © Lisa Mccord
#14 James And Cully Sunday Best
Image source: © Lisa Mccord
#15 Self-Portrait At Dining Room Table
Image source: © Lisa Mccord
#16 Granddaddy And Lind With Irrigation System
Image source: © Lisa Mccord
#17 Dedrick At Gravesite
Image source: © Lisa Mccord
#18 Cheryl On Bed
Image source: © Lisa Mccord
#19 Frances With Child
Image source: © Lisa Mccord
#20 Chloe At Ish’s Bar
Image source: © Lisa Mccord
Follow Us