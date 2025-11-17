50 Hilariously Relatable Memes Shared On This Facebook Page

Nowadays, memes have become an essential part of the internet culture. They cover nearly every possible aspect of life, as people use them to express everything from humor, to sadness, and beyond, which is what makes them so relatable; often to the point you might even feel personally attacked.
One place you’re bound to find such memes is the private Facebook group titled ‘I feel personally attacked by this relatable content, damn’. If the expressive title is not clear enough, the description emphasizes that “If you do not ‘feel personally attacked’ by the content you are about to post then it is not relatable content, damn!”, making sure that every post shared in the group will make at least some people go “been there, done that”.
Today, we have gathered some of the group’s best memes for you to browse, so wait no longer and scroll down to see if the situations depicted in them are something you can relate to.
In order to delve deeper into why we enjoy relatable content, Bored Panda got in touch with a former clinical psychologist, Leon F. Seltzer, Ph.D, who was kind enough to answer some of our questions. You will find his thoughts in the text below.
#1
Image source: Amra Muhic, twitter.com
#2
Image source: Sue Chandler, twitter.com
#3
Image source: Amra Muhic
#4
Image source: Ryan Al Marsoomi
#5
Image source: Chantelle O Connor, twitter.com
#6
Image source: Sabrina Strenkowski, motunriayo.tumblr.com
#7
Image source: anon
#8
Image source: Samantha Lenfestey, twitter.com
#9
Image source: Faith Christian
#10
Image source: Azhaya Lax
#11
Image source: Gabriela Drew
#12
Image source: Faith Christian
#13
Image source: Maryann Herber
#14
Image source: Razan Jutt
#15
Image source: Aliza Clarno, twitter.com
#16
Image source: Gabriela Drew
#17
Image source: Faith Christian, twitter.com
#18
Image source: Razan Jutt
#19
Image source: Azhaya Lax
#20
Image source: Sara Chan
#21
Image source: Amra Muhic, twitter.com
#22
Image source: Sierra Bass
#23
Image source: Kendra Snyder, twitter.com
#24
Image source: Kaye Solo
#25
Image source: Ashley Van Eaton
#26
Image source: Hayden Cardone
#27
Image source: anon
#28
Image source: Eva Wright
#29
Image source: Aleksandra Vasilić
#30
Image source: Camryn Pack
#31
Image source: Ashley May
#32
Image source: Cindy Romero
#33
Image source: Kendra Snyder
#34
Image source: Jossalyn White
#35
Image source: Kendra Snyder
#36
Image source: Chantelle O Connor
#37
Image source: Tristan Okemow
#38
Image source: Azhaya Lax
#39
Image source: Chantelle O Connor
#40
Image source: Intan NurJannah Ezaha
#41
Image source: Azhaya Lax
#42
Image source: Gabriela Drew
#43
Image source: Sammie Allen
#44
Image source: Tristan Okemow
#45
Image source: Tim Doss
#46
Image source: Janell Lyles Rutherford, twitter.com
#47
Image source: Aliza Clarno
#48
Image source: Sboniso Mlambo
#49
Image source: Maryann Herber
#50
Image source: Faith Christian, twitter.com
Follow Us