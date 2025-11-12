We Create Mural Paintings And Sculptures, Sometimes Inspired By Old Masters

We are Pichi and Miezu and we are from Brasov, Romania. Our passion has always been art and luckily we met, a few years ago, and started to work together.
We make mural painting inspired by old masters, and very often we use gold leaf on our paintings, because it gives a noble touch. Not every time our paintings are influenced by old masters, the themes of the paintings are established according to the spaces, in which they will be painted.
Over time, we made sculptures and bas-reliefs from various materials. Sometimes in the spaces that we have decorated, we introduced sculptures to give the space more elegance.
More info: Facebook
Beautiful bedroom in an italian house
Painted ceiling
Sculpture in clay
Sculpture in clay
Detail from the clay sculpture
Detail from the clay sculpture
In the studio, working on the sculpture
Finishing the ceiling painting
Painted ceiling in a room that is designed for relaxation
Sculpture casted in white cement
Sculpture in clay, in the studio, from the back
Detail from sculpture in clay
Painted ceiling, also in a bedroom, with gold leaf that surrounds the room
Datail from the ceiling
Finishing the painting
Detail from the painting
Sculpture casted in white cement
Working on the final details
Western theme in a saloon bar
Detail from the painting with a 3D effect
Painting in different stages of work
Our sculptures at a spa center
Painted Colosseum surrounded by gold leaf
Bas-relief with Colosseum
Painted ceiling at a spa center, Bouguereau inspiration
Detail from the ceiling painting
During the painting
Usual posture when painting a ceiling
The English flag
Bas-relief frame with an aged patina
Casting a statue
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us