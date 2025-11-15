Hey Pandas, Post Your Childhood Artwork (Closed)

It doesn’t need to be professional, but a random piece of art from when you were young.
#1 Drew This After My Favorite Video Game Character
#2 Hey It Says Childhood I Made This When I Was 3
#3 I Drew This When I Was 15 For My Exams. Just Over 21 Years Ago. All In Ball Point Pen
#4 I Made This Study Of A Rembrandt Self-Portrait In My Art Class And I’m Really Proud Of It! (16)
#5 Made This When I Was 13, Not Too Old Yet But Its Aging I Suppose
#6 I Am A Tween So Still A Kid , I Made This A Few Days Ago And Sorry For The Bad Camera
#7 From When I Was 15, I Think I Might Have Been More Imaginative Then Than With My Current Art.
#8 Drew This A While Ago. Still Love It!
#9 A Drawing Done With Colored Pencils. This Is The Road Where My Family Lived When I Was A Child.
#10 A Digital Drawing! Pretty Recent, But I’m Still A Tween So I Guess It Counts :)
#11 Drawn When I Was Just 16.
#12 I Really Like Bts! ( I Still Do ) I Did This Few Months Ago So Wanted To Share
#13 A Self Portrait I Did When I Was 6
#14 I’m Still Technically In My Childhood, So… This Is My Eliza Hamilton Oil Pastel Drawing :) You Can See More Of My Work On Instagram @art_by_juliaaa
#15 Did It Over 10 Years Ago In Teens, It’s The Oldest Artwork To Survive
#16 I’m Greedy. This Is My Second Post. Am I Allowed To Post Twice? I Posted Twice. I Was 17. I Have Lots More, But I Won’t Post Anymore. This Type Of Artwork Is Called Stippling—Just Dots!
#17 Technically Recent, But I’m In Highschool, So….
#18 I Drew This Last Week, I’m 14
#19 Did This Some Time In Highschool
#20 I Made This On Paint 3D On My School Computer… Only A Few Days Ago But I’m Also Still A Kid So
#21 I’m A Child And Did This Recently So… Technically It Counts?
#22 I Did This For An English Assignment, I Hate The Colors But I Guess It Is Ok :^
#23 Simple Bodice Thingy :)
#24 Mulga-Inspired Artwork For Visual Arts From When I Was In Year 7
#25 Probably The First Drawing I Was Really Proud Of. I Was 12!
#26 A City I Drew Digitally When I Was 15
#27 I Was Pretty Good
#28 A Little Pixel-Y But I Drew My Best Friend With Toph From Avatar
#29 Rockruff Sylveon Fusion. I Never Finished It But Now I’m Thinking I Might
#30 Charcoal “Old Man”
#31 I Made This When I Was 9. Also, I Forgot To Paint The Other Side But It Still Looks Good!!! 👍
#32 Megan Dandy
#33 I Did It When I Was 16
#34 Second Oldest Artwork I Have Saved. I Swear To You, I’m Not This Bad Now Haha
#35 This Is Recent, But I Am Still A “Kid” So It Counts ^^ Drawn On Kleki
#36 Year 2008, I Was A Huge Mcr And 30 Second To Mars Fangirl So Drawings Like These Were Pretty Common Lol
#37 Face
#38 My Elements Of Art. I’m Still A Tween So This Counts From A Few Months Ago Right?
#39 Wings Of Fire Fanart :o Whos With Me?
#40 I Posted This Picture On A Different One Too But Whatever…. This Was Also Made Last Year
#41 Not Exactly Sure Why I Drew This But I Remember It Was Fun!
#42 I Feel Like It’s Bad, I Drew It When I Was 14
#43 A Self Portrait Of Myself! I’m Still A Minor And I Drew This A Couple Months Ago!
#44 My Version Of A Disney Princess, Lol
#45 I Mean I Know It’s Not That Good But I Like It
#46 I’m Still A Tween So…. I Made This A Few Months Ago As Fan Art For One Of My Favourite Books!
#47 Made This When I Was 9 Years Old.
#48 I Did This During Class- (I’m 14 Y/O)
#49 Himiko Toga! I Did This Last Year But….
#50 I’m 13 So Does This Count?
#51 I Did This Painting Last Year For My Middle School Art Class
#52 Something That Just Never Got Finished. It’s Been Just A Few Years But I Guess I’m Not A Child Anymore.
#53 I Did This The Day Before My 13th Birthday Lol
#54 I Drew This When In 5th Grade. I Think It Was Fan Art For Itsfunneh Or Something.
#55 Im Still A Kid So This Counts- This Is My Oc- She Is Designed To Look Like A Mix Of Fnaf Animatronics
#56 Just A Hollyleaf I Drew About 3 Years Ago
#57 Sorry For The Camera But Last Friday My Friends Were Arguing When We Were In Google Meet Waiting For Class To Start And They Started To Argue And Calling Each Other A Cheese Burger (Idk Why They Weird) And I Was Like “Ok I’ll Make A Cheezburger Man If You Shut Up” And They Were Like Alright So This Is The Results I Hope You Like It =)
#58 I Drew A Wedding Between A Goomba And A Toad From Nintendo
#59 Had This Guy For A While
#60 Almost 16, Still A Kid Technically, Follow Me On Tumblr For More Of My Garbage
#61 Madr This When I Was 11
#62 When I Was Younger I Made A Card For The People At Popeyes Thanking Them For Dinner
#63 I’m Young So Today’s Drawing Counts. I Traced It Though I Can’t Draw That Well.it There Are Any Ideas On What To Draw On This Please Comment
#64 I Like It You Might Not
#65 I’m Still A Kid! This Counts Even Though It’s Recent. :3
#66 I Love Eye
#67 A Drawing Of Naruto From Recent Still Young Btw
#68 Sorry About It Being A Long Picture But It’s A Scouting Robot.
#69 I Drew This Last Year I Believe, But I Am Still I Child So I Think Its Counts. Its The Drawing Cole Drew From Anne With An “E”. I Remember Watching That One Episode And Then Looking At The Drawing And Copying It Onto My Paper.
#70 With All The Essentials Any Maggot Family Would Require… What Was I Thinking …?!?🤔
#71 I’m In The Tween Gang So This Is My Art
#72 I Did This When I Was 12, Almost 13. This Was From A Painting Tutorial Because I Was Unfamiliar With Watercolour
#73 My Online Art
#74 My Attempt At Painting…
#75 This Was Some Months Ago..
#76 Did These Recently But I’m Still A Kid
#77 I Drew My Oc Her Name Is Gen She Is Designed As Half Demon And Angel And One Day I Hope To Make An Anime About Her Life When I Get Older
#78 This Is What I Do When I’m Bored. Not Really Art, But Yeah.
#79 From A Bit Ago But I’m Still A Tween.
#80 Ite I Drew This Like A Few Seconds Ago But Im A Child
#81 My Genius 6 Year Old ….
#82 Literally Drew This Hours Ago But Whatever. (I’m 11)
#83 I Feel Like It’s Bad, I Drew It When I Was 14
#84 Drawing From Last Year, I Actually Don’t Mind It For Once. Side Note, That’s My Friend ‘S Character And Not Mine.
#85 Im Proud Of The Tree Trunk I Did. I Had To Attach The Whole Picture Because Of The Rules But If You Zoom In You Can Probably See The Tree Trunk Better
#86 Did This Just A Few Days Ago Actually.
#87 I’m 13 Years Old, And I Drew This A Few Days Ago
