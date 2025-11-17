Hey Pandas, What’s Your Favorite Book Genre? (Closed)

I would like to find out what’s your favorite book genre. You can include some examples!
#1
Urban fantasy is great but gay romances are all I actually read
#2
Fantasy romance. The genre I like writing
#3
Humor, mystery
#4
Fantasy.
I don’t know why I love it so much, I just do. There is a contrast and depth in it that is hard to achieve in other genres.
Lord of the Rings is by far my favorite, but I also love Chronicles of Narnia and the Wingfeather Saga and the Fireborn Epic.
#5
I love fantasy, sci-fi, stuff along those lines. Although, I’ll read pretty much anything, as long as it seems interesting.
#6
I like business books
#7
Fantasy and Sci-Fi, things like the Temeraire series by Naomi Novik, the Eon duology and also the Fleet sci-fi series. I do love a good adventure genre. Also remember loving the Eragon series when I was younger – what can I say, anything with dragons in it and I’m there. Robin Hobb’s books are also great, she has many different series set in the same fantasy world, my favorite has to be The Farseer Trilogy.
#8
#9
non fiction biographies or scifi. or basically any book given to me.
