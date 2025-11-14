These 12 Pictures Of Building Compositions Won The 2019 Art Of Building Photography Competition

Art comes in many shapes and sizes, whether it’s visual, aural or experiential, digital or physical, written or drawn—the list can be as extensive as human imagination and ambition is.

And then there’s art inside art, a sort of combined art (artception… no?) that adds a whole new dimension to how we live it. Take architecture art and photography art, for instance. Both are considered forms of art and both can coexist together inside a single medium to create a marvelously unique experience.

Well, the Chartered Institute of Building’s (CIOB) Art of Building photo contest deals with just that: encourages photographers around the world to immortalize cool buildings and incredible structures from architecture photography perspective that was never seen before.

The CIOB recently hosted their 10th annual Art of Building photography competition, which serves as an international showcase for the best digital photography of the built environment. Bored Panda reached out to the CIOB for an interview on this year’s competition, the winning cool photos of which you can find below. We also got in touch with Pedro Luis Ajuriaguerra Saiz, the winner of this year’s Judge’s Prize in the Art Of Building competition with his beautiful photo entitled Fish.

#1 “Fish” By Pedro Luis Ajuriaguerra Saiz, Winner Of The Judge’s Prize

Image source: Pedro Luis Ajuriaguerra Saiz, The Chartered Institute of Building

#2 “Metrostation” By Aleksandr Bormotin, Winner Of The Public Choice Award

These 12 Pictures Of Building Compositions Won The 2019 Art Of Building Photography Competition

Image source: Aleksandr Bormotin, The Chartered Institute of Building

#3 “Muralla Roya” By Agnese Sanvito

These 12 Pictures Of Building Compositions Won The 2019 Art Of Building Photography Competition

Image source: Agnese Sanvito, The Chartered Institute of Building

#4 “Axonometry” By Grzegorz Tatar

These 12 Pictures Of Building Compositions Won The 2019 Art Of Building Photography Competition

Image source: Grzegorz Tatar, The Chartered Institute of Building

#5 “Sea And Humans” By David Martin Huamani Bedoya

These 12 Pictures Of Building Compositions Won The 2019 Art Of Building Photography Competition

#6 “Skywards” By Debdatta Chakraborty

These 12 Pictures Of Building Compositions Won The 2019 Art Of Building Photography Competition

Image source: Debdatta Chakraborty, The Chartered Institute of Building

#7 “Bexhill Promenade Shelter” By Adam Regan

These 12 Pictures Of Building Compositions Won The 2019 Art Of Building Photography Competition

Image source: Adam Regan, The Chartered Institute of Building

#8 “Bank” By Jonathan Walland

These 12 Pictures Of Building Compositions Won The 2019 Art Of Building Photography Competition

Image source: Jonathan Walland, The Chartered Institute of Building

#9 “Eiffel Bridge” By Jose Pessoa Neto

These 12 Pictures Of Building Compositions Won The 2019 Art Of Building Photography Competition

#10 “Colourful Mixture” By Volker Sander

These 12 Pictures Of Building Compositions Won The 2019 Art Of Building Photography Competition

#11 “At Work” By Volker Sander

These 12 Pictures Of Building Compositions Won The 2019 Art Of Building Photography Competition

#12 “Kunststück” By Pegova Olya

These 12 Pictures Of Building Compositions Won The 2019 Art Of Building Photography Competition

Image source: Pegova Olya, The Chartered Institute of Building

