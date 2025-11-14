Man Rents A Whole Billboard To Let People Know It’s His Dog’s Birthday

Most of us want to give the best gift for dogs, especially if it’s a special occasion like their birthday. One guy went completely out of his way to cheer up his adorable dog for his first birthday party and decided to rent out an entire billboard. After all, if it’s a celebration like this, why not let the whole world know about it with a billboard ad?
YouTuber Maxx Chewning thought it’s the perfect opportunity to go all out and spend some real dollars on a very special and very expensive birthday present for his pooch buddy. “I don’t even have a girlfriend so I’m not spending any money on that, so why don’t I spend it all on my cute dog?” Chewning explained the reasoning behind putting up a large poster of his dog’s photo in a YouTube video.
Bored Panda reached out to Chewning for more information and he responded with details on his and Dood’s life. “After living in Virginia my entire life (29 years), I picked up my businesses and moved halfway across the country to pursue bigger and better things in Texas,” he told us. “I knew that with this new chapter in my life, I was ready to get a best friend right as I turned 30 years old. I looked online for a breeder in Texas and found one with one Goldendoodle left in a litter of six boys,” Maxx explained. He also mentioned that no one chose Dood and he was the only one left. “Dood was waiting for me to arrive and as soon as I walked in and saw him, I knew he was perfect.”
More info: Twitter | Instagram
Maxx Chewning decided that one of the best ways to celebrate his dog’s first birthday is to rent a billboard
Image credits: maxxchewning
The man recorded the entire day from start to finish to showcase just how special it was not only for doggy Dood, but also him. The duo started their day off with a healthy and energized walk, followed by a weighing (Dood’s 60 pounds!) session which was crowned by a delicious puppuccino from Starbucks. Puppuccino is a treat that Starbucks offers for their customers’ four-legged friends and it’s simply whipped cream, no coffee or tea or any of that jazz.
Then the pair went to check out the big gift! As Chewning’s car rolled up to a local gas station, a giant blue billboard emerged in their view. On that billboard was none other than Dood, next to giant letters that spelled out “HAPPY BIRTHDAY, DOOD!!!’ Now that’s what we call a surprise! Although we have no doubt that Dood would appreciate the gesture, even Maxx himself mentions that unfortunately, dogs can’t read. Despite that, the billboard let the entire city know that it was a day for celebration!
Image credits: maxxchewning
“Since I film my life on YouTube and everyone has seen Dood grow up from a puppy, I knew I wanted to go over the top with him turning 1 year old,” the man explained his choice. “I walked into the office one day and asked my employee to find out how we can rent a billboard because I want the entire town to know it is his birthday. The billboard company had never heard of anything like this and they were excited for something creative/fun to be on their digital screen.” Maxx also revealed that they got Dood a custom cake, “He gets spoiled every day, so basically his birthday is all the time.”
Image credits: maxxchewning
As for everyone’s reaction? “Everyone could not believe that I rented a billboard, and they all said they have never heard of anyone doing such an over-the-top type of gift for their dog. They also said it makes perfect sense because of how over the top my personality is,” Chewning detailed, “Dood was his normal jolly self, he also can’t read so I am not sure he knows what it said.”
Maxx says his YouTube channel is an outlet for him to share his journey of life. “I share everything with my audience, including ups and downs of life, business, fitness, food, and of course my dog,” he told us, “Dood has become such a star of my channel that people are actually bothered if he is left out of a video, haha.”
Image credits: maxxchewning
Image credits: maxxchewning
Dood also received a puppy cake for his special occasion as well as a trip to a pet store where he was allowed to pick out some toys and delicious treats. Chewning ended the video with a heartfelt montage of Dood’s first year of life, from when Maxx got the pooch to the current day. We are looking forward to what surprises Dood’s following birthdays are going to offer!
Image credits: maxxchewning
Image credits: maxxchewning
You can watch Maxx’s video of the celebration below
Here’s how people reacted to the celebration video
Follow Us