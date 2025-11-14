In The Distance A Great Black Caribou Passed

by

I stood in shimmering sunset over wetlands at one end of a bridge that kissed the glassy waters reflecting a lazy purple-pink ceiling of dust and uncontrollable emptiness. The narrow wooden bridge was strung between two islands of dark twisting trees and antlers from a caribou plucked me from my slow collapsing bones. I felt the presence of a dear friend the had just left me on earth and in the dream, he carried me into the direction of the other island and turned back. I think he was saying it was not time to follow him.

More info: kylecottier.com

Patrick Penrose
