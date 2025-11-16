Hey Pandas From All Over The World, What Is Your Regional Comfort Food? (Closed)

Display your best local comfort food, and let everyone guess where it’s from.
#1 Guinness Beef Stew
#2 Red Beans And Rice
Image source: blog.fatfreevegan.com
#3 Poutine
#4 Jambalaya!
#5 Luxemburgish Dumplings!
#6 Home Made Cinnamon Rolls
#7 Fries!
#8 Kebap From Adana/Türkiye
Image source: kulturportali.gov.tr
#9 Papanași! A Delicious Doughy Dumpling/Doughnit Made With Soft Cheese, Served With Jam And Cream, From Romania And Moldova
Image source: centraltransylvania.com
#10 Cheese Curds From Wisconsin
Image source: onmilwaukee.com
#11 Okinawa, Japan – Ice Cream Made From Purple Sweet Potato
#12 Golden Brown Fried Cheese, Potatoes, Tartar Sauce From The Czech Republic
Image source: zavadilovidomu.cz
#13 Marionberry Crisp (Oregon, USA)
Image source: crumbsabovegold.wordpress.com
#14 Fried Potatoes, Pinto Beans, And Corn Bread. Southern USA
#15 Shepherd’s Or Cottage Or Farmer’s Pie
#16 Nakkikastike! Finnish Hot Dog Style Sausages In A Creamy Tomato And Onion Sauce
#17 Chicken And Dumplings
#18 Tamagoyaki
#19 Dillmeat (Stew Of Veal, Dill Sauce, Potatoes, Carrots)
#20 Zuni Oven Bread
this Is Done Delicately. The Bread Is Made Is Large Quantities. Then It Left To Rise For At Least 30 Mins To An Hour. Once Dough Has Risen The Ladies Shape The Bread. Once Made Into Their Unique Shapes They Go Into An Oven That Is Build Outside. Horno Oven…this Oven Takes Time To Build As Well. This Bread Is Often Served Or Made During Religious Ceremonies. It Is Served Best Warm With Butter, On The Side Of Zuni Mutton Stew, Zuni Tamale Paste
#21 Hot Pot
#22 Bawan- Glutinous Taiwan Meatballs!
#23 Ohagi
#24 Patat Mét & Frikandel Speciaal
#25 Potthucke
#26 Karam Podi Rice (Rice With A Powder Made Of A Blend Of Pulses And Spices)
#27 Roast Lamb With Mint Sauce, Nz
#28 Skewers!
#29 Buffalo Chicken Wings
#30 Rainy Days Staple: Instant Noodle Soup With Egg, Chilli, And Choy Sum
Image source: cdn.idntimes.com
#31 Milo
#32 The Maroilles Tart. A Delight
#33 Lebanese Molokhia
#34 Luchi & Chhola’r Daal (Fried Puffed Bread With Bengal Gram Cooked With Coconut And Raisins)
Image source: pikturenama.com
#35 Green Banana Coucou
#36 Pie Floater Australia
#37 Shredded Chicken Sandwiches
