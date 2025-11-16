Hey Pandas From All Over The World, What Is Your Regional Comfort Food? (Closed)

by

Display your best local comfort food, and let everyone guess where it’s from.

#1 Guinness Beef Stew

Hey Pandas From All Over The World, What Is Your Regional Comfort Food? (Closed)

#2 Red Beans And Rice

Hey Pandas From All Over The World, What Is Your Regional Comfort Food? (Closed)

Image source: blog.fatfreevegan.com

#3 Poutine

Hey Pandas From All Over The World, What Is Your Regional Comfort Food? (Closed)

#4 Jambalaya!

Hey Pandas From All Over The World, What Is Your Regional Comfort Food? (Closed)

#5 Luxemburgish Dumplings!

Hey Pandas From All Over The World, What Is Your Regional Comfort Food? (Closed)

#6 Home Made Cinnamon Rolls

Hey Pandas From All Over The World, What Is Your Regional Comfort Food? (Closed)

#7 Fries!

Hey Pandas From All Over The World, What Is Your Regional Comfort Food? (Closed)

#8 Kebap From Adana/Türkiye

Hey Pandas From All Over The World, What Is Your Regional Comfort Food? (Closed)

Image source: kulturportali.gov.tr

#9 Papanași! A Delicious Doughy Dumpling/Doughnit Made With Soft Cheese, Served With Jam And Cream, From Romania And Moldova

Hey Pandas From All Over The World, What Is Your Regional Comfort Food? (Closed)

Image source: centraltransylvania.com

#10 Cheese Curds From Wisconsin

Hey Pandas From All Over The World, What Is Your Regional Comfort Food? (Closed)

Image source: onmilwaukee.com

#11 Okinawa, Japan – Ice Cream Made From Purple Sweet Potato

Hey Pandas From All Over The World, What Is Your Regional Comfort Food? (Closed)

#12 Golden Brown Fried Cheese, Potatoes, Tartar Sauce From The Czech Republic

Hey Pandas From All Over The World, What Is Your Regional Comfort Food? (Closed)

Image source: zavadilovidomu.cz

#13 Marionberry Crisp (Oregon, USA)

Hey Pandas From All Over The World, What Is Your Regional Comfort Food? (Closed)

Image source: crumbsabovegold.wordpress.com

#14 Fried Potatoes, Pinto Beans, And Corn Bread. Southern USA

Hey Pandas From All Over The World, What Is Your Regional Comfort Food? (Closed)

#15 Shepherd’s Or Cottage Or Farmer’s Pie

Hey Pandas From All Over The World, What Is Your Regional Comfort Food? (Closed)

Image source: source

#16 Nakkikastike! Finnish Hot Dog Style Sausages In A Creamy Tomato And Onion Sauce

Hey Pandas From All Over The World, What Is Your Regional Comfort Food? (Closed)

#17 Chicken And Dumplings

Hey Pandas From All Over The World, What Is Your Regional Comfort Food? (Closed)

#18 Tamagoyaki

Hey Pandas From All Over The World, What Is Your Regional Comfort Food? (Closed)

#19 Dillmeat (Stew Of Veal, Dill Sauce, Potatoes, Carrots)

Hey Pandas From All Over The World, What Is Your Regional Comfort Food? (Closed)

#20 Zuni Oven Bread

this Is Done Delicately. The Bread Is Made Is Large Quantities. Then It Left To Rise For At Least 30 Mins To An Hour. Once Dough Has Risen The Ladies Shape The Bread. Once Made Into Their Unique Shapes They Go Into An Oven That Is Build Outside. Horno Oven…this Oven Takes Time To Build As Well. This Bread Is Often Served Or Made During Religious Ceremonies. It Is Served Best Warm With Butter, On The Side Of Zuni Mutton Stew, Zuni Tamale Paste

Hey Pandas From All Over The World, What Is Your Regional Comfort Food? (Closed)

#21 Hot Pot

Hey Pandas From All Over The World, What Is Your Regional Comfort Food? (Closed)

#22 Bawan- Glutinous Taiwan Meatballs!

Hey Pandas From All Over The World, What Is Your Regional Comfort Food? (Closed)

#23 Ohagi

Hey Pandas From All Over The World, What Is Your Regional Comfort Food? (Closed)

#24 Patat Mét & Frikandel Speciaal

Hey Pandas From All Over The World, What Is Your Regional Comfort Food? (Closed)

#25 Potthucke

Hey Pandas From All Over The World, What Is Your Regional Comfort Food? (Closed)

#26 Karam Podi Rice (Rice With A Powder Made Of A Blend Of Pulses And Spices)

Hey Pandas From All Over The World, What Is Your Regional Comfort Food? (Closed)

#27 Roast Lamb With Mint Sauce, Nz

Hey Pandas From All Over The World, What Is Your Regional Comfort Food? (Closed)

#28 Skewers!

Hey Pandas From All Over The World, What Is Your Regional Comfort Food? (Closed)

#29 Buffalo Chicken Wings

Hey Pandas From All Over The World, What Is Your Regional Comfort Food? (Closed)

#30 Rainy Days Staple: Instant Noodle Soup With Egg, Chilli, And Choy Sum

Hey Pandas From All Over The World, What Is Your Regional Comfort Food? (Closed)

Image source: cdn.idntimes.com

#31 Milo

Hey Pandas From All Over The World, What Is Your Regional Comfort Food? (Closed)

Image source: source

#32 The Maroilles Tart. A Delight

Hey Pandas From All Over The World, What Is Your Regional Comfort Food? (Closed)

#33 Lebanese Molokhia

Hey Pandas From All Over The World, What Is Your Regional Comfort Food? (Closed)

#34 Luchi & Chhola’r Daal (Fried Puffed Bread With Bengal Gram Cooked With Coconut And Raisins)

Hey Pandas From All Over The World, What Is Your Regional Comfort Food? (Closed)

Image source: pikturenama.com

#35 Green Banana Coucou

Hey Pandas From All Over The World, What Is Your Regional Comfort Food? (Closed)

Image source: source

#36 Pie Floater Australia

Hey Pandas From All Over The World, What Is Your Regional Comfort Food? (Closed)

#37 Shredded Chicken Sandwiches

Hey Pandas From All Over The World, What Is Your Regional Comfort Food? (Closed)

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
16YO Treats Stepdad Like A Doormat And Walking ATM, Gobsmacked When He Finally Says Enough’s Enough
3 min read
Sep, 30, 2025
This Is What’s Really Going On Inside Your Nike Air Max
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Will We Ever See a Freaks and Geeks Reboot?
3 min read
Sep, 7, 2020
We Give A Second Life To Dead Records
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Gymgoer Rushed To Hospital After Common Post-Workout Mistake—Expert Shares Tips To Prevent Such Incidents
3 min read
Aug, 8, 2025
Here Are The Most Beautiful Abandoned Places That I Found Around The World (24 New Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.