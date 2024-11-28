Unveiling Black Filmmakers: Every Malcolm D. Lee Movie Ranked By Box Office Earnings

With a growing number of Box Office hits, Malcolm D. Lee is one of Hollywood’s unsung black filmmakers. Yet, Lee has remained consistent in making and telling African-American stories the best way he knows how. With a focus on African-American comedies, Lee has worked with several top black actors.
Interestingly, most of Malcolm D. Lee’s movies have been profitable at the Box Office. Lee has also briefly worked on television and produced a few other notable films. In honor of his contribution to black films and stories, here’s a ranking of every Malcolm D. Lee movie according to their Box Office earnings, from lowest to highest.
1. Soul Men — $12.3 Million
Malcolm D. Lee’s 2008 musical comedy Soul Men starred Samuel L. Jackson and Bernie Mac as two estranged backup singers, Louis Hinds and Floyd Henderson, respectively. Louis and Floyd reluctantly reunite for a tribute concert after the death of their former band leader singer, Marcus Hooks (John Legend). During the road trip to the concert, they face various challenges, hilariously navigate their differences, and revisit their shared musical history.
Along the way, they reconnect with Cleo Whitfield (Sharon Leal), later revealed to be Louis Hinds’ daughter. Soul Men gained additional attention due to its release shortly after Bernie Mac died in 2008. This made the movie one of Mac’s final on-screen performances. However, Soul Men is Malcolm D. Lee’s least-grossing movie and was a disappointment at the Box Office. Soul Men only grossed $12.3 million against its $40 million production budget.
2. Roll Bounce — $17.5 Million
Set in 1978 Chicago, the 2005 Roll Bounce captured the spirit of the 1970s, combining humor, emotional depth, and vibrant roller-disco sequences. Roll Bounce follows a group of teenage friends passionate about roller skating. The plot centers around Xavier “X” Smith (Bow Wow), a talented skater and teenager dealing with his mother’s death. After their local roller rink, “Palisade Garden,” is shut down, X and his friends venture to “Sweetwater,” a more upscale and competitive rink.
At Sweetwater, X and his friends are determined to prove themselves, especially against the reigning champions, Sweetwater Rollers, headed by Sweetness (Wesley Jonathan). In the backdrop of the movie’s main story arc, X navigates friendships, romance, and family struggles. He’s forced to confront the grief of losing his mother with his father, Curtis Smith (Chi McBride). Roll Bounce performed moderately at the Box Office, grossing $17.5 million against its $10 million budget.
3. The Best Man — $34.5 Million
The Best Man (1999) was Malcolm D. Lee’s feature directorial debut. For a directorial debut, The Best Man was largely a critical and commercial success. The movie grossed an impressive $34.5 million against a production budget of $9 million. The Best Man’s success helped position Malcolm D. Lee’s filmmaking career in Hollywood. The comedy-drama centered around Harper Stewart (Taye Diggs), a writer about to release his first novel.
Harper is invited to be the best man at his friend Lance Sullivan’s (Morris Chestnut) wedding. However, trouble brews when Harper realizes that his book, loosely based on his friends, contains details about a one-night stand with the bride-to-be, Mia Morgan (Monica Calhoun). As Harper reunites with his college friends, secrets and emotions resurface, especially when Lance learns about Harper and Mia’s past sexual encounter. The Best Man was followed by a sequel and a TV series.
4. Undercover Brother — $41.6 Million
Malcolm D. Lee directed the famed 2002 satirical spy action-comedy blaxploitation film Undercover Brother. Interestingly, Undercover Brother was his sophomore directorial project. Lee beat the sophomore slump with Undercover Brother, grossing $41.6 million against its $25 million production budget. Undercover Brother parodied the spy genre and the 1970s blaxploitation films. The movie packed an impressive cast, starring several iconic actors. These included Eddie Griffin, Chris Kattan, Denise Richards, Aunjanue Ellis, Dave Chappelle, Chi McBride, Neil Patrick Harris, Gary Anthony Williams, and Billy Dee Williams.
5. Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins — $43.6 Million
Besides directing the movie, Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins was the first movie Malcolm D. Lee executive-produced. The 2008 comedy follows RJ “Roscoe” Jenkins (Martin Lawrence), a successful but arrogant talk show host who reluctantly returns to his Southern hometown for a family reunion. Having distanced himself from his past, Roscoe took on a new, glamorous identity to match his new fame and wealth.
Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins had moderate Box Office earnings of $43.6 million from an estimated $27-35 million budget. The movie packed an ensemble cast of talented black actors, including James Earl Jones, Cedric the Entertainer, Mike Epps, Mo’Nique, Margaret Avery, Joy Bryant, and Nicole Ari Parker.
6. Barbershop: The Next Cut — $55 Million
Malcolm D. Lee-directed Barbershop: The Next Cut is the third installment in the Barbershop film series. Lee’s comedy is set in the same Chicago barbershop as the previous films. Calvin Palmer, Jr. (Ice Cube) now co-owns the barbershop with his ex-wife Angie (Regina Hall), merging her beauty salon with his barbershop.
This makes the barbershop a more lively and sometimes chaotic space where men and women share their lives and opinions. Several of its old cast reprise their roles, with a new cast joining the film’s ensemble. Although Barbershop: The Next Cut performed moderately at the Box Office, at $55 million against a $20 million budget, it is the least-grossing movie in the original series.
7. The Best Man Holiday — $72.8 Million
Malcolm D. Lee returned as director for the 2013 sequel, The Best Man Holiday, of his feature directorial film. As a continuation of its predecessor, The Best Man Holiday is set 15 years after the first movie’s events. The film reunites the friends as they gather for Christmas, rekindling old friendships, romances, and rivalries. The Best Man Holiday also centers around Harper Stewart, with his financial issues and Mia’s secret health issues being the film’s central plot. The Best Man Holiday outperformed its predecessor, grossing $72.8 million against an almost doubled production budget of $17 million.
8. Scary Movie 5 — $78.4 Million
Although the fifth installment in the Scary Movie film series, Malcolm D. Lee’s Scary Movie 5 is a standalone sequel to Scary Movie 4. Scary Movie 5 marked a shift from previous installments, as it is the first film not to feature original stars Anna Faris and Regina Hall. Scary Movie 5 centers around a young couple, Dan Sanders (Simon Rex) and Jody Sanders (Ashley Tisdale), who start experiencing bizarre, paranormal activities after bringing home their adopted children.
As strange events continue to unfold, they realize their house might be haunted and set out to uncover the mystery behind the occurrences. Scary Movie 5 spoofs a variety of contemporary horror films. Charlie Sheen and Lindsay Lohan make cameo appearances, humorously playing exaggerated versions of themselves. After its theatrical run, Scary Movie 5 was the lowest-grossing film in the franchise. However, it still turned a profit, grossing $78.4 million against its $20 million budget.
9. Night School — $103.1 Million
The 2018 Night School is another of Malcolm D. Lee’s comedies. As a buddy comedy, it starred Kevin Hart and Tiffany Haddish. In Night School, Theodore “Teddy” Walker (Kevin Hart) is a successful barbecue grill salesman. Teddy’s life is turned upside down when an accidental explosion destroys his workplace. Forced to change career paths, Teddy decides to earn his GED to secure a better job at his best friend Marvin’s (Ben Schwartz) investment firm.
Enrolling in night school, Teddy quickly finds himself at odds with his no-nonsense teacher, Carrie Carter (Tiffany Haddish). Her tough approach to teaching makes her immune to Teddy’s antics, charm, and excuses. However, after realizing Teddy’s learning disabilities, Carrie helps Teddy face his academic and personal obstacles. It was the second time Malcolm D. Lee was working with Tiffany Haddish. Night School crossed the $100 million mark at the Box Office, grossing $103.1 Million against its $29 million budget.
10. Space Jam: A New Legacy — $163.7 million
The 2021 live-action/animated sports comedy Space Jam: A New Legacy is Malcolm D. Lee’s last-directed feature-length film. The movie was created as a standalone sequel to the famous 1996 Michael Jordan-led Space Jam movie. In Space Jam: A New Legacy, legendary NBA player LeBron James is cast as himself.
James is lured by a self-aware AL, Al-G Rhythm (Don Cheadle), and transported into the digital world of the Warner Bros. Serververse with his son, Dominic “Dom” James (Cedric Joe). Although it is Malcolm D. Lee’s second-highest-grossing film at the Box Office, its $163.7 million earnings was considered a commercial failure, considering it had a production budget of $150 million.
11. Girls Trip — $140.9 Million
So far, Malcolm D. Lee’s highest-grossing film was his 2017 all-female-led comedy Girls Trip. The movie starred Regina Hall, Tiffany Haddish, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Queen Latifah. The four actresses played old college friends who reunite after they set off on a wild trip to the Essence Music Festival in New Orleans. Girls Trip was a commercial and critical success, grossing an impressive $140.9 million against its $19 million budget. The movie was also lauded for its humor, cast chemistry, and positive message about friendship. In addition to these Malcolm D. Lee films, check out Antoine Fuqua’s top-directed movies.
