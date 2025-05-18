Too Damaged to Fix: HGTV Stars With the Biggest Controversies

For three decades, HGTV stars and the network have entertained and thrilled audiences with their home makeovers, real estate dreams, and feel-good transformations. Beyond the masterpiece designs, the network’s success is also often tied to the relatability of the show’s hosts. These everyday professionals often comprise interior decorators, construction experts, realtors, and contractors, making it easy for viewers to feel connected to these personalities.
However, not everything is as picture-perfect behind the scenes. Over the years, some of these HGTV stars have found themselves in controversies, from personal and legal to professional scandals. In several cases, the backlash has been severe enough to impact careers or lead to show cancellations. Here, we dive into the most headline-grabbing controversies that rocked several notable HGTV stars.
David and Jason Benham
Identical twin brothers David and Jason Benham lost their HGTV show, Flip It Forward, in 2014 due to public backlash over their outspoken anti-LGBTQ+ views. The controversy began when Right Wing Watch highlighted statements made by David Benham, including remarks about homosexuality and its “agenda,” which were widely criticized as anti-gay. Responding to the backlash, HGTV announced it would not move forward with the series.
The Benhams expressed disappointment over the decision, attributing it to their Christian faith and commitment to biblical principles. The show’s cancellation sparked a broader debate about the intersection of personal beliefs and professional opportunities, particularly in the entertainment industry. Although the Benham brothers never became a household name on HGTV, they make the list as HGTV stars whose TV careers were affected by a controversy.
Drew Scott and Jonathan Scott
Canadian twin brothers Drew Scott and Jonathan Scott are some of HGTV’s most successful sibling hosts. They’re famous on the network for their Property Brothers reality TV show, whose success created a franchise. Besides their creative geniuses, the Scott brothers have a growing female fanbase for their looks. Although they weren’t strangers to television when their reality TV career began, the twins really didn’t court any controversy during the early years of their career. However, in April 2019, a TMZ exclusive reported that Jonathan Scott was involved in a bar scuffle with the bouncer. The late-night incident was allegedly caused by Jonathan refusing to exit the bar after its closing hours. While not entirely scandalous, it was the pictures of Jonathan being placed in a chokehold that made it go viral.
However, in 2021, the brothers were faced with their first major controversy when an unsatisfied Property Brothers’ client filed a lawsuit against the show’s then-production company, Cineflix. Having paid almost $200,000 for their Las Vegas home renovation in 2019, which was featured on Property Brothers, couple Paul and Mindy King stated the renovation resulted in significant safety hazards and damage. Although Drew Scott and Jonathan Scott cut ties with Cineflix in the same year in 2019 to start their own production company, Scott Brothers Entertainment, the brothers were involved in remodeling the King’s home. While the Kings have yet to include the brothers directly in the lawsuit, it is one controversy that has hung on the HGTV stars because it concerns their most famous show.
Carter Oosterhouse
HGTV audiences from the late 2000s and 2010s will know and remember Carter Oosterhouse as host of the shows Carter Can, Red Hot & Green, and Million Dollar Rooms. In December 2017, Oosterhouse landed his first major, career-threatening controversy when Kailey Kaminsky, a former makeup artist on Carter Can, accused him of sexual misconduct. Kaminsky alleged that during the 2008 production, Oosterhouse coerced her into performing oral sex multiple times.
Kailey Kaminsky claimed she felt pressured to comply with concerns about her job security. Oosterhouse denied the allegations, asserting that their interactions were consensual. He maintained that he never felt or was made aware that she was uncomfortable during their encounters. While the controversy didn’t adversely affect his career, among former HGTV stars, he’s one host remembered for a sexual scandal.
Chip and Joanna Gaines
Husband-wife HGTV stars Chip and Joanna Gaines are a household name for any true HGTV audience. As hosts of HGTV’s Fixer Upper TV show, the Gaineses have cultivated a wholesome public image. However, their rise to fame has not been without controversy. Sometime in 2016, the Gaineses were associated with an anti-LGBTQ+ pastor. The couple attended Antioch Community Church in Waco, Texas, led by Pastor Jimmy Seibert, who had publicly opposed same-sex marriage and LGBTQ+ rights. At the time, it sparked debates about the couple’s stance on LGBTQ+ issues, as they were accused of never working with anyone in the community.
The following year, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) fined Magnolia Homes, the Gaines renovation company, $40,000 for violating lead paint safety regulations during renovations of older homes featured in Fixer Upper. In addition to a lawsuit from a neighbor, two of Chip’s former business partners sued him in 2017 for over $1 million. They alleged that he pressured them into selling their shares of Magnolia Reality for just $2,500 each in 2013.
The lawsuit stated that Chip didn’t disclose that Fixer Upper was about to premiere on HGTV, which would inadvertently increase the business’ worth. However, the case was dismissed in 2020. Chip and Joanna Gaines also had a scandal regarding donations to an anti-critical race theory campaign. However, Chip and Joanna Gaines have continued to build their Magnolia brand despite these controversies.
Tarek El Moussa and Christina Hall
The El Moussas dominated HGTV for almost a decade with their Flip or Flop TV series, which premiered on the network on April 16, 2013. Hosted by Tarek El Moussa and Christina Hall, the ex-couple has been at the center of several controversies over the years. In May 2016, a police response was triggered by a call reporting a “possibly suicidal male with a gun.” It turned out to be Tarek on a hiking trail near their home, who, after an argument with his wife, left their home with a gun. No charges were filed, with Tarek later clarifying he wasn’t suicidal but needed to “blow off some steam” and took the gun for protection against wild animals.
The incident eventually led to their separation, though they continued to co-host Flip or Flop until 2020. The show was reportedly canceled after the couple, now exes, struggled to work together. Although canceled, they both continued working on their individual projects. Tarek and Christina El Moussa were also linked to a series of house-flipping seminars run by Zurixx LLC, a Utah-based company. Attendees were lured by promises of learning home-flipping techniques. However, they found the sessions to be high-pressure sales pitches for expensive courses. While the El Moussas were not directly involved in the seminars, they endorsed them, leading to public backlash.
