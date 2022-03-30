Tomohisa Yamashita was born and raised in Japan, and he is a well-known figure in his home country. However, Japanese people aren’t the only ones who are familiar with Tomohisa. At this point in his career, he has officially reached the point where he’s known by people all over the world and he hopes to keep that momentum going with his work as an actor and a singer. While some people want him to pick a side and stay there, Tomohisa has proven that he can find success in both fields. That said, acting is what Americans will probably know him best for. His work in the upcoming HBO Max series Tokyo Vice has the potential to take his career to new heights and prove that he is someone worth paying attention to. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Tomohisa Yamashita.
1. He Started His Career When He Was 11
Tomohisa has been performing for almost all of his life. When he was a child, he fell in love with the idea of acting after watching Japanese actor Hideaki Takizawa. When he was 11, he decided to write to different agencies in hopes of finding an agent. The only one that showed interest in him was Johnny & Associates.
2. He Has A YouTube Channel
Like many other millennials in the entertainment industry, Tomohisa understands the importance of building a strong online presence. In addition to being active on platforms such as Instagram and Twitter, he also has a YouTube channel where he posts music videos and other content related to his music career. He currently has 127,000 subscribers and his videos have gotten over two million views.
3. He Loves Fashion
Although Tomohisa admits that he isn’t as well-versed in fashion as some other people, he also acknowledges that fashion is one of the ways he likes to express himself. During an interview with Hypebeast, he said, “I like fashion, but I’m actually not the kind of person who digs that deep. I sometimes go out on the street and observe people or read magazines, but it’s more like the combination between information obtained and my own sensitivity. Also, since I live in Tokyo, I want to respect the energy of this city; and when I’m overseas and I wear clothes that are made in Japan, I sometimes get asked, “Which brand is that?” This is something I really value as well.”
4. He Likes to Cook
Acting and singing take up the vast majority of Tomohisa’s time. Lately, though, he’s also been making time to explore other interests and cooking is one of them. He has recently taken up learning to cook and it’s something that he’s grown quite fond of. Hopefully, he’ll start sharing more food-related content on his social media profiles.
5. He Studied Martial Arts
Before Tomohisa discovered his love for acting, he was interested in martial arts. When he was in kindergarten, he started studying karate and he eventually earned his purple belt. However, it doesn’t appear that he is still involved in martial arts in any way. However, the lessons he learned in karate have probably been very helpful to him over the years.
6. He’s Worked With Some Major Companies
The success that Tomohisa has achieved as an actor and singer has also opened up opportunities in other areas of his life. In 2021, he became an ambassador brand for two luxury brands: Bulgari and Dior. If he continues down the path he’s on now, there will be even more brand partnerships in his future.
7. He’s Interested In Being on the Other Side of the Camera
At this point in his career, almost all of Tomohisa’s work has been in front of the camera. However, in 2019, he decided to step over to the other side to direct the music video for his song “Come Around”. Even though this is his only behind-the-scenes credit at the moment, it seems likely that we’ll see him explore this side more in the future.
8. He Studied Business
Even with his love for performing, Tomohisa still decided to focus his studies in another area. He attended Meiji University in Tokyo where he studied business with a concentration in marketing. He graduated with his degree in 2008. As his career continues, this education will probably prove to be very useful.
9. He Likes to Travel
Being a celebrity comes with lots of benefits, but having the time and money to travel is pretty high on the list. Tomohisa has gotten the chance to visit places all over the world including countries like Canada, Italy, and France. Tomohisa looks forward to any chance he gets to explore other areas and cultures.
10. He Loves Being Near The Water
Tomohisa has always been drawn to water. He has been swimming for almost his entire life and that has sparked an interest in other water activities. Some of the things he likes to do are diving and riding jet skis. Tomohisa also enjoys boating and plans to get his license in the future.