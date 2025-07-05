These Are the Most Expensive Movies Ever Made

The most expensive movies in cinema history aren’t just blockbusters; from a financial point of view, they are high-stakes gambles. Over the years, filmmaking has hit new milestones, with budgets pushing past a record million dollars to tens of millions and today’s hundreds of millions. These high filmmaking costs reflect the industry’s willingness to spend big for a great cinematic experience.
While these sky-high budgets can sometimes lead to groundbreaking visual achievements, they can also result in financial disasters. From elaborate set designs and cutting-edge visual effects to A-list salaries and international shooting locations, some movies spare no expense in bringing their vision to life. Regardless of their financial outcomes, these movies stand out for the sheer scale of resources poured into their creation. As of 2025, these are the 10 most expensive movies ever made.
10. Fast X (2023) — $340 Million
The 2023 Fast X saw the return of Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his family as they battle a new villain, Dante Reyes (Jason Momoa). Dante seeks to take down Toretto and his team to avenge his father’s death. In May 2022, Fast X‘s production budget was stated as $300 million, with cast salaries costing a whopping $100 million. However, the production cost was later revised to $340 million. As the lead star, Vin Diesel reportedly received $20 million to return for Fast X.
9. Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015) — $365 Million
The 2012 The Avengers raised the stakes for the MCU. Unsurprisingly, its 2015 sequel, Avengers: Age of Ultron, was expected to be bigger and better. The movie is famously remembered for fully introducing Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen), who later became the iconic Scarlet Witch. Age of Ultron reportedly cost Disney $365 million to produce, a slight increase from the initial $330 million reported. With Box Office earnings of $1.405 billion, Age of Ultron’s budget paid off to become one of the MCU’s highest-grossing films.
8. Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2011) — $378.5 Million
A much earlier entry that has stayed on the list of the most expensive movies ever made is the fourth installment, Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides. Released theatrically on May 20, 2011, On Stranger Tides was created as a standalone sequel to At World’s End (2007). Disney reportedly paid Johnny Depp $55.5 million to reprise his role as Captain Jack Sparrow. Although Disney intended to reduce the budget for the movie, British financial statements showed On Stranger Tides had a production cost of $410.6 million. However, considering Disney received a rebate of $31.1 million, the film’s total production cost set Disney back by $378.5 million.
7. Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning (2025) — $300–400 Million
A more recent entry in the top 10 most expensive movies ever made is Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning. The movie is the eighth and final installment in the Mission: Impossible film series. While there’s no official confirmation for the film’s exact production budget, The Final Reckoning reportedly cost Paramount Pictures around $300–400 million. If its actual numbers are closer to $400 million or more, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning would have solidified its standing in the top 10 most expensive movies list.
6. Avengers: Endgame (2019) — $356–400 Million
Following its predecessors’ steps, the 2019 Avengers: Endgame set a record in the MCU. With Box Office earnings of $2.799 billion, it became the highest-grossing film of all time after its theatrical run and the highest-grossing MCU movie. Its Box Office success dwarfs its production budget, which reportedly cost almost half a billion. While there are no confirmed expenditure figures, it is estimated to have been produced with at least $356 million.
5. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022) — $414.9 Million
With Disney not always open to disclosing the exact amount for producing its films, declared figures are often taken at face value. After its release, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was believed to have been produced on a budget estimated at $350 million. However, a recent report has confirmed that the movie allegedly cost more than Disney had declared. The Benedict Cumberbatch-led 2022 sequel Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was produced on a $414.9 production budget.
4. Avatar: The Way of Water (2022) — $350–460 Million
The list would not be complete without one of James Cameron’s Avatar films. The long-awaited sequel saw the return of Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldaña in Pandora. With over $100 million increase in its budget, The Way of Water reportedly cost around $350–460 million. While no official cost has been reported, in an interview, Cameron reported that the movie would need to gross at least $2 billion to break even. Whether grossly exaggerated or not, The Way of Water finished as the highest-grossing film of 2022 and the third-highest-grossing film of all time, with Box Office earnings of $2.320 billion.
3. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018) — $516.1 Million
Since the first installment, Jurassic Park, in 1993, the franchise remains one of cinema’s most profitable projects. For years, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, its overall fifth installment, was reported to have had a budget of $432 million. According to a report by Forbes, Fallen Kingdom was actually produced for $516.1 million. Besides being among the top 3 most expensive movies ever made, its budget cost half a billion. The sheer magnitude of its budget proves production companies’ willingness to pour resources into projects they believe are Box Office killers. After its theatrical run, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom grossed $1.31 billion.
2. Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015) — $533.2 Million
Since the year of its release, Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015) has been the most expensive movie, with a production cost of $533.2 million. As the first installment of the Star Wars sequel trilogy, much was at stake to live up to the franchise’s reputation. Pre-production, the film’s budget was estimated to cost between $259–306 million. Although production received $47.4 million from the United Kingdom government, as it was filmed in the UK, The Force Awakens had a total production of $533.2 million.
1. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (2019) — $582.3 Million
In a shocking twist of events, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (2019), which was generally regarded as the third most expensive movie, became the most expensive movie with the revelation of its actual production cost. In the first quarter of 2025, Forbes reported that the true cost of producing The Rise of Skywalker was $582.3 million.
While it did raise concerns about Disney hiding its true production cost, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, as of 2025, is now the most expensive movie ever made. Reports had initially pegged its budget at $416 million. With its Box Office earnings of $1.077 billion, The Rise of Skywalker was already the lowest-grossing movie in the trilogy. With its increased budget, Disney would have been lucky to have broken even.
