There’s a Version of Die Hard You Never Saw

Die Hard is one of the most iconic action movies of all time. Not only that, it’s one of the most beloved Christmas movies. But there’s more to the story than you were aware of.
Released in 1979, Nothing Lasts Forever is an action thriller novel by American author Roderick Thorp. If you’ve ever read this book, you may have thought it was strikingly similar to the plot of Die Hard. That’s because Die Hard was based on this work of paperback fiction. But the road to adaptation wasn’t simple. So, let’s break it down.
Die Hard is Technically a Sequel
1988’s Die Hard is the first entry into what became a popular action franchise. However, Nothing Lasts Forever is a follow-up to the 1966 novel, The Detective. The book focuses on retired NYPD detective, WWII fighter pilot, and security consultant Joe Leland. In 1968, Thorp’s book was adapted for the big screen with Frank Sinatra taking on the role as the tough-as-nails Leland.
Based on the success of both the film and book, Thorp put pen to paper to write Nothing Lasts Forever, an action-packed follow up. From the outset, his hopes were for the novel to be adapted and for Sinatra to reprise his role as Leland. When 20th Century Fox acquired the rights to the book, they were contractually obliged to offer the part of Leland to Sinatra. However, he was 70 years old at the time and didn’t feel up to taking on an action role.
From Book to Screen: How Die Hard Came to Be
With Sinatra out of the equation, Clint Eastwood held the rights to the book in the early 80s. However, his version never materialized. When the film finally went into production, Eastwood was approached but reportedly turned down the part as he “didn’t get the humor”. By this point, the script was far removed from the original novel. Leland’s name had been changed to John McClane, and plot details were switched up massively. So, perhaps Eastwood simply couldn’t resonate with the new iteration.
Before Bruce Willis signed up to what would be his breakthrough role, dozens of actors were offered the part. In fact, Willis was somewhat of a last option given that he was primarily known as a comedic actor at this point in time. Actors offered the role before him include James Caan, Richard Gere, Burt Reynolds, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Sylvester Stallone, Harrison Ford, and Mel Gibson. Funnily enough, Willis was offered the role of Gibson’s Martin Riggs in Lethal Weapon but turned it down as he thought it was “too violent”. Rather ironic considering the following year he went on to star in the equally brutal Die Hard. Nevertheless, both movies served as massive launching pads for the actors respectively.
Willis’ rejection of the Martin Riggs role was playfully nodded to in the action comedy spoof film, Loaded Weapon 1 (1993). While a spoof of action movies in general, it was largely centred around Lethal Weapon and Die Hard, focusing on Colt and Luger, two mismatched cops resembling Riggs and Murtaugh. In Willis’ scene, a bunch of villains attack his home while looking for Colt and Luger, with Willis then emerging in his iconic dirty vest.
Book vs. Blockbuster
As mentioned, the character of Joe Leland was switched to the now iconic John McClane. Both characters are NYPD officers, however, McClane is around 10 years younger and still in active duty. In the book, Leland is visiting his daughter on Christmas eve at her work; the 40-story office headquarters of the Klaxon Oil Corporation in Los Angeles. Desperate to reconnect with her, his plans are thwarted when the building is overtaken by a group of political activists looking to expose corporate corruption.
Thorp’s vision – inspired by a surreal nightmare he experienced after watching The Towering Inferno – remains intact in the film’s claustrophobic high-rise setting, though the Klaxon Oil Corporation headquarters became the sleeker Nakatomi Plaza. The author’s influence extends to some smaller details as well. McClane’s estranged wife Holly (Bonnie Bedelia) retains her maiden name Gennaro, just as Leland’s daughter did in the novel. However, the film diverges dramatically in tone and outcome.
While Die Hard brings forth relentless action and frenetic set pieces, it ultimately rewards audiences with a triumphant ending. McClane saves Holly from the evil Hans Gruber (Alan Rickman), sending him plummeting from the skyscraper to his death. The book offers no such comfort as Gennaro falls to her demise alongside the terrorist leader – an ending that would have surely sent 80s moviegoers into a frenzy. This tonal shift from Thorp’s bleak thriller to a crowd-pleasing blockbuster proved crucial to the film’s success, transforming a dark meditation on failure and loss into the quintessential action movie. Though initially laughed off the screen in the movie’s first trailer, Die Hard cemented Bruce Willis as one of the greatest action stars of all time, reinventing the genre for the everyman, not just those with bulging muscles.
