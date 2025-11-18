Has Mel Gibson Really Been Welcomed Back Into Hollywood?

Mel Gibson has been one of the most recognisable stars in Hollywood for decades now. Combined, his movies have grossed billions at the box office. He has two Academy Awards to his name, and has proven himself as a talented artist not just within the acting realm, but with writing and directing too.
Gibson was once considered to be one of the greatest storytellers of his generation, thanks to films like Braveheart and The Passion of the Christ. However, his name was soon marred by public controversies. In 2025, he is working steadily again. Yet, it’s hard to determine if he has yet to make a full comeback. So, the question remains: has Mel Gibson truly been welcomed back into Hollywood?
From Icon to Outcast: The Rise and Fall of Mel Gibson
Before the controversies kicked off, Mel Gibson was certainly considered Hollywood royalty by many. His leading role in the Mad Max franchise took him from an unknown actor living in Australia and catapulted him to international stardom. Then, the Lethal Weapon series made his face known to the masses and quickly cemented his status as one of the biggest action stars of his generation. However, he wasn’t content with just acting, and he didn’t want to be labelled as strictly an action star either. So, he took his first step behind the camera in 1993 with The Man Without a Face, a sombre yet uplifting drama about a disfigured man who strikes up a mentor-like relationship with a troubled young man. However, his next movie would prove to be his magnum opus.
In 1995, Gibson directed and starred in Braveheart, winning Academy Awards for Best Picture and Best Director. The epic historical drama showcased his talents behind the camera and established him as a serious filmmaker. From here, he balanced his time between acting roles and further stints behind the lens, with 2004’s The Passion of the Christ becoming one of the highest-grossing R-rated films of all time, earning over $600 million worldwide. By this point he seemed unstoppable – a Hollywood powerhouse who could do no wrong. Then everything changed.
In 2006, Gibson was arrested for driving under the influence and made antisemitic remarks to the arresting officer, including statements about Jewish people being responsible for all wars. The incident was widely reported and damaged his public image significantly. Four years later, recorded phone conversations with his former partner were leaked, revealing threatening and abusive language. The tapes contained violent threats and racist slurs that shocked the public. Hollywood’s golden boy had fallen from grace, and the industry began to distance itself from him.
Hollywood’s Rejection: When the Industry Said No
The fallout from Gibson’s outburst was swift and tangible. After taking a deliberate step back from both filmmaking and acting, he eventually began to cultivate his comeback, albeit slowly and carefully. However, it was met with a lot of opposition. In 2010, Gibson was cast in a cameo role for The Hangover Part II, but the decision sparked immediate backlash. Cast and crew members reportedly objected to his involvement, and within days, the cameo was cancelled and Gibson was replaced by Liam Neeson, despite already filming his scene. That same year, Robert De Niro also reportedly walked away from Gibson’s 2010 thriller, Edge of Darkness. While the official reason cited was scheduling conflicts, the timing suggested that De Niro, like many others, was uncomfortable associating with Gibson professionally.
Public figures weren’t shy about expressing their views either. Superbad star Seth Rogen has been particularly vocal over the years, regularly mocking Gibson publicly. In one instance, Rogen sarcastically praised Gibson for “acknowledging the Holocaust happened,” highlighting the lingering impact of his antisemitic remarks. Cutthroat comedian Ricky Gervais also took at brutal swipe at Gibson during his hosting stint at the Golden Globes, joking about the actor’s troubles with alcohol. These public call-outs demonstrated that Gibson’s reputation remained toxic, even years after the incidents. However, not everyone had completely turned their back on him.
The Complicated Comeback: Working but Not Welcomed?
Despite the backlash, Gibson has managed to continue working in Hollywood, though his path back has been anything but smooth sailing. While many were on board to shun him out for good, stars like Robert Downey Jr., Vince Vaughn, and Jodie Foster were champions of his redemption. After a few acting roles, Gibson occupied the director’s chair once again for Hacksaw Ridge (2016), a World War II drama that earned six Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture and Best Director for Gibson. The film’s critical and commercial success suggested that perhaps Hollywood was ready to separate the art from the artist. However, Gibson didn’t win either award, and his acceptance back into the fold remained conditional.
Since then, Gibson has taken on various acting and directing projects, though notably with smaller studios and independent productions rather than major Hollywood franchises. He’s continued to work, but the types of projects and collaborators have shifted. The big-budget, mainstream projects that once defined his career have for the most part eluded him. Perhaps most symbolic of his complicated status is the ongoing struggle to produce Lethal Weapon 5. The long-awaited sequel has been in development for years, facing numerous setbacks and delays. Initially, Richard Donner was set to direct the final instalment titled Lethal Finale. When he passed away in 2021, Gibson announced that he would take the reins. Yet, as of 2025, things have gone cold.
However, Gibson has still been keeping his name and image alive. He starred in The Continental in 2023, and directed Mark Wahlberg and Michelle Dockery in Flight Risk in 2025. But, it’s worth mentioning that Gibson’s name was absent from both the poster and the trailer. So, it could be that the bigwigs of Hollywood are still nervous about putting his name up in shiny lights. When it comes to the public, though, it certainly seems a great deal of people are still fond of Gibson. In January 2025, he featured on The Joe Rogan Experience, with the podcast amassing over 11 million views. During the conversation, he divulged his plans to direct The Passion of the Christ follow-up, The Resurrection of the Christ, which has now been greenlit for a two part vehicle.
