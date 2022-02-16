The Five Worst WWE Saudi Arabia Matches

WWE currently has a ten-year deal with Saudi Arabia to hold two events per year in the country. So far, since 2018 the WWE has held six events with the next one being Elimination Chamber later this month. Despite there only being a few shows to take a look at, there are already quite a few matches to choose from when looking at the worst matches that WWE has held in Saudi Arabia. Here are the top five worst WWE Saudi Arabia matches so far.
5. Brock Lesnar (with Paul Heyman) vs Cain Velasquez (with Rey Mysterio) – Crown Jewel (2019)
Brock Lesnar and Cain Velasquez faced off against each other in the UFC in 2010, with Velasquez defeating Lesnar in 4:12 during the first round. Fast forward to Crown Jewel 2019 and the WWE had signed Cain Velasquez and the rematch was booked. At Crown Jewel, Brock Lesnar defeated Velasquez in just 88 seconds with almost all of the offense being at the hands of Lesnar. This would end up being the one and only match that Cain Velasquez would have in the WWE before being released the following year.
4. Brock Lesnar vs Ricochet – Super Showdown (2020)
At Super Showdown 2020, Brock Lesnar squashed Ricochet in one minute and 30 seconds. The match almost consisted entirely of Brock Lesnar suplexing and slamming Ricochet multiple times before hitting an F-5 for the win. While no one would expect Ricochet to win this match, although it would be great to see, it is disappointing when the WWE books the former UFC Heavyweight Champion in these matches. We already know that Brock Lesnar is “The Beast”, so having him destroy smaller opponents does nothing for him but it quite often completely derails his opponent, another example of this is Kofi Kingston whose main event push ended following his eight-second loss to Brock Lesnar.
3. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt vs Goldberg – Super Showdown (2020)
Bray Wyatt faced an uphill battle throughout his entire tenure in the WWE, with it always seeming as if the rug was being pulled from under him. By early 2020, Bray Wyatt was the hottest Superstar in the company thanks to his “The Fiend” gimmick. So, when the main event of Super Showdown 2020 was booked which saw The Fiend defend his Universal Championship against Goldberg it made little sense. It made even less sense when Goldberg defeated Wyatt in under three minutes at the event to capture the championship, once again derailing the hottest character in the company.
2. The Undertaker vs Goldberg – Super Showdown (2019)
The main event of Super Showdown 2019 saw The Undertaker face off against Goldberg in one of the worst, and most dangerous matches ever seen in the WWE. At the time of the match, The Undertaker was 54 years old while Goldberg was 52 and neither had wrestled full time in a long time. This led to both Superstars struggling to get through the match, which was only made worse by the intense heat from inside the arena. During the match, Goldberg attempted to perform his finishing move, the Jackhammer, on The Undertaker but struggled to lift him and ended up dropping The Deadman directly on his head. Thankfully The Undertaker wasn’t injured during the match, but it led to a lot of criticism, including Matt Riddle calling Goldberg “the worst wrestler in the business” and “unsafe, dangerous and a liability to everyone else.”
1. D-Generation X (Triple H and Shawn Michaels) vs The Brothers of Destruction (The Undertaker and Kane) – Crown Jewel (2018)
At WrestleMania 26 the “Heartbreak Kid” Shawn Michaels ended his 26-year career, which has seen him be named by many as the greatest Superstar of all time, by losing to The Undertaker in a Career vs Streak match. One thing that set Shawn Michaels apart from many other legends that hung up their boots is that he actually stayed retired…until he was offered $3 million to return to the ring at Crown Jewel 2018. Unfortunately, in 2018 none of the Superstars in this match had any business being in the ring together and the match is one of the biggest disappointments in WWE history.
Early on in the match Triple H injured himself by tearing his pectoral muscle but managed to finish the match. Kane’s mask and wig fell off during the match, and there was plenty of other botches and messed-up spots throughout which led to the match being a letdown, which is understandable as all of the Superstars, with the exception of Triple H, were over the age of 50 at the time this match took place. This would mark the final wrestling match that Shawn Michaels had, and it is likely for the best, but it is a shame that he tarnished his legacy for a payday, although it is understandable.