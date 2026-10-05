The Colorful History of Steven Seagal’s Biggest Feuds

Steven Seagal built a career on being the guy no one wanted to mess with. In the movies, that meant snapping his rivals’ limbs like twigs and walking away from explosions without messing up his ponytail. But in real life, it’s an entirely different kettle of fish in real.
Co-stars and crew spent decades swapping stories so outrageous that one would be forgiven for thinking they came from one of his own scripts. The villain is either his own ego running wild or a guy who forgot where the character ended and he began. So, let’s break it down and try to make some sense out of it once and for all.
When Seagal’s Ego Collided with Van Damme
The bad blood between Seagal and Jean-Claude Van Damme goes way back and it’s multi-layered. The whole thing started with Seagal appearing on The Arsenio Hall Show in 1991 and basically calling Van Damme’s karate credentials a joke. Arsenio then pressed him on whether Van Damme was a real champion, and Seagal got all cagey, saying it was “a matter of opinion.” For context, Van Damme had legit competed for the Belgian karate team. So, to most people, Seagal’s swipe made zero sense.
Things finally boiled over in 1997 at a party hosted by Sylvester Stallone at his Miami home. The guest list read like Hollywood’s who’s who at the time, and included names like Arnold Schwarzenegger, Bruce Willis, Madonna, and Shaquille O’Neal amongst others. Seagal and Van Damme were also there, and the latter saw it as an opportunity to make Seagal eat his words. He even offered to settle the whole thing in the backyard. According to Stallone, Seagal made some excuse and got out of there before things became more serious. Not to be denied, Van Damme tracked him down to a nightclub later that night and offered him another shot. Seagal passed again. Stallone later said that Seagal wanted no part of it because Van Damme was just “too strong.”
Van Damme himself confirmed that there was some pushing, but no actual brawl. “I waited two hours, but he never came,” he said. Seagal’s version? He compared fighting Van Damme to squashing an ant. Fast forward to 2023, and Van Damme finally buried the hatchet. His words to the Daily Mail were simple and to the point: “When you’re young, you want to be the Macho man.” Fair enough. These days, he says he wouldn’t have a problem with Seagal at all.
Seagal Made Another Enemy Elsewhere
Seagal’s beef with John Leguizamo is less party gossip and more workplace fallout. On the first day of Executive Decision rehearsals back in 1995, Seagal reportedly announced that he was in charge and that his word was law. Leguizamo laughed out loud, probably thinking it was a joke. It was not. Seagal showed him just how serious he was with an aikido elbow that knocked him into a brick wall. It was hard enough that Leguizamo had the air knocked right out of him.
Leguizamo told his story on QTV years later, and added a killer detail: “He runs like a girl, but he hits like a six-foot-five dude who’s trained all his life.” He also said that Seagal’s publicist warned him that if Seagal ever saw him on a red carpet, he’d knock him out. Unlike Van Damme, Leguizamo hasn’t let go of that grudge. In 2022, nearly three decades after the incident, he admitted that he based his washed-up actor character in The Menu directly on Seagal. He didn’t mince words when he explained the choice: “I used Steven Seagal because I hate him.” He doubled down by calling Seagal a “horrible human.” That’s not even the worst of it. He told VICE that Seagal’s behavior that day on set was something he couldn’t forgive. And honestly, who can blame him? There are some lines you just don’t cross.
The Yakuza, CIA, and Aikido Legends: Myth or Marketing?
Underneath the tall tales sits a real, verifiable résumé. Seagal moved to Japan as a young man, trained under several respected aikido instructors, and eventually became the first non-Japanese person to run his own aikido dojo there. He also holds a 7th-Dan black belt and a shihan rank, which is the martial arts equivalent of a PhD. Those are real, hard-earned credentials. No dispute there. The parts that give people pause are the other stuff he added on top of those credentials, including fighting Yakuza members and training CIA operatives. All that sounds like ideas he pulled from his own scripts.
His ex-wife completely denied the CIA connection, and the CIA has never confirmed or denied his claims (as if they would). And one critic specifically called him a “compulsive liar.” Here’s the thing, though. In the ‘80s and ‘90s, action stars needed a certain level of “street cred” to sell tickets. Chuck Norris had his karate championships to point to. Van Damme had his kickboxing trophies. Seagal, for his part, had his own solid aikido background. But that didn’t seem quite flashy enough for posters. So he apparently just kept stretching the truth. The mystique helped sell tickets. Whether he started believing his own hype or stayed in character 24/7 is still anyone’s guess. The smart money would be on it being a little bit of both.
Behind the Bravado: Seagal’s Lasting Mark on Action Cinema
When it comes to action cinema, many would say it is only fair to give Steven Seagal his due. Before Above the Law hit theaters in 1988, fight scenes in Hollywood were mostly about big, telegraphed karate chops and boxing-style swings. Seagal changed all that when he introduced aikido’s joint locks and wrist breaks to the mainstream. Other directors promptly started incorporating that quick, brutal fighting style into their own fight scenes, and continued to do so well into the 2000s.
But the off-screen stuff is still a roaring mess. Sexual assault allegations, workplace harassment lawsuits, a crypto scandal that got him fined by the SEC; the list goes on. Co-stars, stunt performers, and directors have all told basically the same story about a pattern of behavior, and it’s essentially worn out any goodwill he once had. Both things can be true at once. He’s a difficult, myth-making personality who rubbed half of Hollywood the wrong way. He’s also an innovator who changed how an aspect of an entire genre is shot. Most Hollywood feuds rarely come with a clear-cut good or bad guy, and Seagal’s story is a pretty solid example of why.
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