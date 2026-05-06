How Many Children Did Chuck Norris Have? Meet The Action Icon’s Family

In the wake of his death on March 19, 2026, Chuck Norris’ children flooded social media with heartfelt tributes to celebrate his life. Born Carlos Ray Norris, Chuck Norris was an American legend known for his exceptional work as a martial arts artist, actor, screenwriter, author, and philanthropist. As a martial artist, Norris attained the highest ranks in Judo, Taekwondo, Karate, Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, and Tang Soo Do. He leveraged his martial arts skills to become an action star in Hollywood, appearing in movies like The Way of the Dragon (1972), A Force of One (1979), The Octagon (1980), An Eye for an Eye (1981), Delta Force (1986), and The Expendables 2 (2012).
Chuck Norris was elevated to international fame most of his life, and his success story reflects on the family he left behind. The action icon first married at 18 in 1958 to Dianne Kay Holechek, his heartthrob from North High School in Torrance. They had two children before their divorce in 1988. Norris later married Gena O’Kelley in 1998, and despite being 23 years older than the model, their marriage lasted until he died in 2026 and produced fraternal twins. Norris also has another child, whom he welcomed through an extramarital affair, as well as several grandchildren. Keep reading for facts about Chuck Norris’ five children.
Mike Norris
The eldest of the two sons of Chuck Norris and his first wife, Holechek, Mike Norris, was born on October 4, 1962, in Redondo Beach, California. Like his father, Mike is an American actor. He made his professional acting debut in A Force of One (1979) as a pizza deliveryman and played his first lead as Savoy Brown in Born American (1986). His father was originally cast as Savoy, but he backed out to focus on other projects. Since then, Mike has starred in several action movies, including Delta Force 3: The Killing Game (1991), Death Ring (1992), and Amerigeddon (2016).
Mike shared the screen with his father in the television action film Walker, Texas Ranger: Trial by Fire in 2005. Beyond acting, Chuck Norris’s first son has directed I Am… Gabriel (2012), Mission Air (2014), AmeriGeddon (2016), and The Crossroads of Hunter Wilde (2019). Mike married Valerie on May 23, 1992, and through the union, Chuck Norris has three grandchildren. Valerie took to Instagram in January 2026 to announce that her daughter was expecting a child.
Dina Norris DiCiolli
Although she was born in 1964 through an extramarital affair, Chuck Norris met his daughter Dina for the first time in 1990. She was 26 when she made the first move, reaching out to him through a letter. According to the letter, Dina discovered her father’s identity when she was 16, but her mom didn’t want to interfere with the actor’s family at the time. Both Dina and Norris broke down in tears on their first meeting and later formed a close bond. He made her existence public in 2004 in his memoir Against All Odds: My Story. Dina gave Norris two grandsons.
Eric Norris
Eric Norris, the second child of Chuck Norris and his first wife, was born on May 20, 1965, in Redondo Beach, California. He carved a career as a NASCAR racer and Hollywood stuntman. While his Hollywood career was not a top priority, Eric appeared in a few projects with his father, including The Delta Force, Avenging Force, Delta Force 2: The Colombian Connection, Hero and the Terror, and Walker, Texas Ranger. Eric also excelled as a racer, winning the 2002 NASCAR Winston West Series Championship. He still works in Hollywood’s stunt department. Eric is married to Stephanie, and they have four children.
Dakota Alan Norris
After their wedding on November 28, 1998, Chuck Norris and O’Kelley welcomed fraternal twins Dakota and Danilee on August 30, 2001. Dakota followed his father’s footsteps in martial arts from a young age. Now a skilled martial artist, he has earned a 5th-degree black belt in chun kuk do. Dakota is also a five-time UFAF ITC champion according to his Instagram profile. He often shares clips of himself working on fight sequences with his dad. Dakota married his longtime girlfriend in 2025.
Danilee Kelly Norris
Danilee is Dakota’s twin and the last child of Chuck Norris. She has followed her father’s path into the entertainment industry with a few acting credits in projects such as Walker, Texas Ranger: Trial by Fire (2005) and Yes, Dear (2000). Chuck Norris and Dakota had a close relationship, as evidenced by her heartfelt tribute to him after his death. Chuck Norris’ children extend the strong bond they shared with their father to one another.
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