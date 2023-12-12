David Moscow began his Hollywood career in the late 80s as an actor. The Bronx, New York native started performing as a child and has appeared in dozens of screen and theater productions over the years. The American actor debuted onscreen at age 12 in 1986, playing Eugene in the “Date of Future Past” episode of Sherry Coben’s Kate & Allie. He also appeared in 1987’s “Emma Goes to College” episode of the comedy-drama, which paved the way for his feature film debut as Young Josh in Penny Marshall’s Big (1988).
Playing the young version of Tom Hanks’ character in the commercially successful fantasy comedy-drama gained David Moscow the wider recognition that marked his breakthrough in the industry. He cemented his claim to fame in the following years with roles in Ross Brown’s Living Dolls, Kenny Ortega’s Newsies, The WB’s Zoe, Duncan, Jack & Jane, and Billie Woodruff’s Honey wherein he starred as Michael Ellis alongside Jessica Alba, Mekhi Phifer, and Romeo Miller. The Young Josh actor seems to have abandoned acting, if so, what has he been up to?
David Moscow As Young Josh Baskin In Big
The actor’s debut feature film remains one of his most notable acting roles and the highlight of his decades-long career. He rose to mainstream popularity as Young Josh in Big, starring alongside Tom Hanks, Elizabeth Perkins, and Robert Loggia. His portrayal of a teenage lad who wakes in the body of an adult after wishing to be big earned him a Young Artist Award nomination for Best Young Actor in a Motion Picture Comedy or Fantasy. Big grossed over $151 million on a budget of $18 million and received nominations for coveted awards like the Oscars and Golden Globe in multiple categories.
The film’s commercial success and critical acclaim paved the way for David Moscow to land more roles and become an established performer. After Big, the American actor consolidated his growing career in the 90s with his David Jacobs role in Newsies (1992), a historical musical drama starring Christian Bale, Bill Pullman, and Robert Duvall. He took on the Duncan Milch role in Zoe, Duncan, Jack & Jane towards the end of that decade before starring in Honey, David & Layla, Shattered! and Dead Air in the 2000s.
He Was Last Seen As The Big Guy In 2018’s One Last Night
David Moscow became less active as an actor in the 2010s. He only appeared in six productions throughout the decade, beginning with his roles as Deputy Tim Corbin and Jonah Black in 2011’s Borderline Murder and Humdinger, respectively. In 2014, he played David in Ryan Fox’s comedy-drama White Dwarf, and then Mark in Tic Tac Stop, a 2015 short film written and directed by Anthony Sabet. His next acting role was in Joseph Rassulo’s 2017 Christmas film, This Is Christmas.
The Young Josh actor seemingly gave up acting in 2018 after his portrayal of The Big Guy in Anthony Sabet’s One Last Night, a comedy romance starring Rachele Schank, Luke Brandon Field, and Brian Baumgartner. Although he never officially announced his retirement, it’s pretty obvious his acting days are over. Since his roles in Big and Newsies, he struggled to land another notable part in the years he was active.
David Moscow Still Works In Hollywood As A Writer And Producer
Before quitting acting, David Moscow had begun pursuing an alternative career in Hollywood as a producer. This dates back to 2008 when he executed the production of The End of America, a documentary directed by Ricki Stern and Anne Sundberg. He has produced dozens of projects since then, including Hellbenders (2012), Odessa (2015), Sylvio (2017), Mighty Ground (2017), Wild Nights with Emily (2018), Faith (2019), Young Hearts (2020), and Strawberry Mansion (2021). From Scratch, an adventure reality television series that follows the former actor as he makes meals from scratch is his latest project. He is the writer and executive producer of the series he co-created with his wife Karen Moscow.
He recently founded a production company called UnLTD Pictures, so he’s expected to produce more projects through the company in the coming years. Away from Hollywood, David Moscow is now an eco-activist. He’s a passionate environmentalist committed to developing mixed-income sustainable green apartment buildings. With his father Jon Moscow, the Young Josh actor published a book, From Scratch, which explores various food sources and means of producing them.
Commenting on the inspiration behind the book, the former actor related that he “wanted to teach the world how to make a taco and a margarita. And… help more people see the shared humanity that connects everyone.” David Moscow is also a family man. He’s been married to Karen Moscow since September 2014 and they have at least two children. He lives with his family somewhere in Los Angeles, California.
Tell us what's wrong with this post? How could we improve it? :)
Let us improve this post!