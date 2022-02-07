Home
Movies
Five Must-Watch Movies For Every Astronomy Nerd

Five Must-Watch Movies For Every Astronomy Nerd

38 seconds ago

If you’re a stargazer, or just love watching movies with an astronomic twist, then these five films are for you. Astronomy is one of the most popular pastimes in the world today. There are so many things that can be learned from watching the stars and different constellations as they move across the sky. These films are perfect for anyone who wants to learn more about space, astronomy, and some of the best science fiction films out there.

Contact

Contact is based on the novel by famed astronomer Carl Sagan and tells the story of a scientist who makes contact with an alien intelligence from across space. The movie stars Jodi Foster as Dr. Ellie Arroway, who discovers an extraterrestrial signal while working at the Arecibo Observatory in Puerto Rico. The plot takes place in the mid-1990s and revolves around the scientific and religious implications of making contact with alien life forms. Contact was directed by Robert Zemeckis and was nominated for two Academy Awards: Best Actress (Foster) and Best Original Score (John Williams). With the novel on which the film was based having been written by a legendary astronomer and science educator, Contact provided thrills during its premiere in 1997. Roger Ebert took note of the film’s tackling not only of a potential contact with aliens, but also with the inevitable conversations it will lead about world religions. “The strength of “Contact” is in the way it engages in issues that are relevant today, and still only rarely discussed in the movies. Consider the opposition to stem cell research, which in a sense is “pure research.” Consider the politicians who disparage separation of church and state. When Ellie was asked by Congress if she believed in God, the correct reply would have been, “that is none of your business.” That would have been the correct reply of any American, no matter whether they believed in God or not.”

Interstellar

Interstellar is a science fiction adventure film that takes place in the near future, after Earth has suffered a global crop blight and humanity must find another planet to inhabit. The plot focuses on Cooper, a former NASA pilot who must travel through a wormhole in space in order to find a new home for humanity among the stars. Interstellar was directed by Christopher Nolan and was nominated for five Academy Awards: Best Visual Effects, Best Original Score, Best Sound Mixing, Best Sound Editing, and Best Film Editing. In addition to being a box office hit, Interstellar has been praised for its visuals and storyline. It received a Golden Globe nomination for Best Science Fiction Film, while the film was nominated for four BAFTA awards: Outstanding British Film, Best Cinematography, Best Visual Effects, and Best Sound. Both the film and Nolan were nominated for a Hugo Award in 2014.

The Martian

In 2015, Ridley Scott brought The Martian to the big screen. Based on a novel of the same name by Andy Weir, this film tells the story of astronaut Mark Watney as he struggles to survive on Mars after being left for dead during a mission. The movie is based in 2035, at a time when NASA has begun to colonize Mars. The Martian was nominated for six Academy Awards, including Best Actor (Matt Damon) and Best Picture. It received two Oscars: Best Visual Effects and Best Sound Editing. A highly rated movie, The Martian received universal acclaim from critics. A review from Ars Technica wrote: “The vastness of space has never been more vivid, even if some of the details may have irked our resident space purists. The Matt Damon-led The Martian somehow made the intricacies of growing crops in space exciting, continuing the trend of excellent science fiction that leaned heavily into the science.”

Gravity

Gravity is a highly-acclaimed film that has been nominated for Academy Awards and many other awards. The film stars Sandra Bullock and George Clooney, who are both well-known actors with some incredible performances under their belts. The film takes place in outer space, where Sandra Bullock must float around in a spacecraft that is moving at high speeds. She must find a way to survive on her mission and return to Earth safely. The movie raked in awards at the 86th Academy Awards, including a Best Actress award for Sandra Bullock and Best Picture for the movie itself. While Gravity has been widely praised by critics, real-life astronauts had a few things to say about the movie’s accuracy, one of whom is celebrity astronaut Chris Hadfield. While he appreciated the special effects of the movie, he criticized how astronaut behavior was portrayed, according to IndieWire. “Hadfield can look past scientific errors for the sake of cinema, but what he can’t forgive “Gravity” for is depicting behavior that isn’t true to real astronauts. As he explains, “Everyone on the crew, the dialogue, they’re all yelling back to Houston as if Houston is going to help them right here. George Clooney is asking permission to go help Sandra Bullock. It’s not astronaut behavior. It’s not logical behavior. It’s so execrable from actual, practical realities of space flight.”

Deep Impact

Deep Impact is an end-of-the-world flick with an ensemble cast, including Elijah Wood, Morgan Freeman, Tea Leoni, and Jon Favreau. In the movie, a comet is entering the solar system and there are two disasters that could happen to Earth. One is a tidal wave, which will destroy most of Earth’s coastline. The other is an asteroid strike, which would impact the entire planet with a force equivalent to about 110 megatons of TNT. Scientists have put together a plan to send a probe into space in order to deflect the incoming comet away from Earth. The film tells the story of this plan as it unfolds on-screen. Deep Impact received mixed reviews, unlike the other movies listed here, with the Hollywood Reporter writing: “It’s a visually stunning movie with a bevy of personal stories undercoating it, but Deep Impact is a pretty slow-moving object. It drags considerably, and mainstream action audiences are likely to find it tedious and undeniably old-fashioned.” Still, it’s must-see movie for anyone obsessed with astronomy.

About The Author

A.E. Oats
More from this Author

When he's not obsessively writing about cheesy celebrity news, A.E. is pretentiously contemplating on the origins of the cosmos.


Related Posts

Add Comment

American Horror Story BMF Cobra Kai Dexter Hawkeye Heels Money Heist Ozark Shark Tank Squid Game Stranger Things Succession Ted Lasso The Mandalorian
The Cleaning Lady Season 1 Episode 3: “Legacy” Recap
Cool Guest Stars Who Played Themselves on “Two and a Half Men”
Station Eleven Season 1 Episode 7: “Goodbye My Damaged Home” Recap
Action Adventure Comedy Documentary Drama Fantasy Horror Movie Lists Mystery Romance Sci-Fi Thriller
Five Must-Watch Movies For Every Astronomy Nerd
Should Margot Robbie Continue Playing Harley Quinn?
Five Must-Watch Movies For Wine Lovers
Comics Lists News Things You Didn't Know Whatever Happened To
Inside Betty White’s Legacy As Television’s First Lady
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Sarah Gilman
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Peter Christoffersen
Five Must-Watch Movies For Anyone New To Hayao Miyazaki
So How Many Anime Genres Are There Anyway?
Top Five Characters In Avatar: The Last Airbender
The Top Five Characters In The Legend Of Korra
Fortnite turned Jokes into content
How Fortnite Turned Jokes Into Content
Horizon: Forbidden West Looks Intense
How Will MultiVersus Compare to the Other Platform Fighters?
Lies of P Gives a New Spin On The Classic Tale of Pinocchio