Five Lessons That ‘Serendipity’ Has Taught Us About Second Chances

There have been countless films that are made on the premise of fate and destiny. We have seen this portrayed in various forms and formats throughout the years. We typically know how the story pans out, but this does not stop our desire to still see these types of love stories come to life. One of the films that capture fate and destiny perfectly is the 2001 romantic comedy, Serendipity. The film stars John Cusack (High Fidelity) and Kate Beckinsale (Van Helsing), as Jonathan Trager and Sara Thomas, two strangers who have a chance encounter when they pine for the same pair of black cashmere gloves while Christmas shopping in New York City’s famed Bloomingdale’s department store. It was a story of attraction at first sight, and one that would last a decade until the two leads finally cross paths again, as Sara is a strong believer of destiny and allows fate decide if they are meant to be together. Here are five lessons that the film has taught us about second chances:
5. Timing is everything
Jonathan and Sara knew from the beginning that there was something special between them. They just met during a time where they were both in their own long-term relationships. The feelings were there, but the timing definitely was not right. They allowed fate to take its course, and did not to anything drastic to confirm their feelings for one another. This made their love story even more beautiful, as the pieces finally fell together in the end. If they were to force their relationship in the beginning, and cheat on their respective partners, there would be a chance that things would have ended badly for them. At the end of the day, if it’s meant to be, it will happen.
4. Some love stories have imperfect beginnings
We are sometimes swayed by fairytales that are too good to be true. Love can be complicated in many ways, and it’s always helpful to keep an open mind and heart. Jonathan and Sara showed us the possibility of not ending up with each other the first time around, despite their mutual attraction. Life got in the way, and the two characters went on their own paths, until they realized what road they really wanted to take in the end. The time spent apart from each other actually did them good, as it made the wait even more worth it. Imperfect beginnings can lead to beautiful endings.
3. Fate and destiny need action too
There is a saying that luck is the result of preparation and opportunity. We know for a fact that Jonathan and Sara were meant to be with each other from the moment they met. The time they spent together at the beginning of the film was precious, and their chemistry could be felt from a mile away. When they both realized that they were meant to be together all along, the duo tried their best to locate one another, no matter how slim the chances were. The workings of fate and destiny may be beyond our control, but there are still factors like effort and execution that we can try to act upon. If Jonathan and Sara did not go the extra mile to find each other, it would be possible that their story would be a big “what if”.
2. Listen to your heart
There is the age-old question about following your mind or your heart. Jonathan and Sara let go of the musings of their hearts the first time around, but acted upon it when they realized decades later that they were each other’s “the one that got away”. The two characters finally decided to listen to their heart, and take a leap of faith. Life has a funny way of teaching us a lesson. This can usually be found in the most unexpected of events. Jonathan and Sara let their opportunity to get to know each other much better slip by, and the consequences were felt a decade later. Sometimes, you just have to follow your heart, as it oftentimes knows the right way.
1. The right person will come at the right time
Society often pressures us to conform to its standards and stereotypes. Man is expected to pursue a woman, married at a certain age, and eventually start a family together. These external pressures to nothing good for a person’s mental health. Each person has his/her own timeline, and giving into societal pressures can lead to unhappiness and resentment. Jonathan and Sara first thought that the people they were in a relationship at the beginning were the ones for them. It took them a while to realize that your feelings for a person can to a 180-degree turn when you finally meet the one destined for you. Hearts will be broken in the process, but pursuing the right person for you is one of the best decisions you can make for yourself.