The 5 Best Siblings in the Marvel Universe

Siblings in the Marvel Universe have rarely been perfect, especially if both siblings have qualities or powers that make them a match for one another or at least an interesting challenge. When really digging into the sibling dynamic though, there have been rivalries that have been deemed absolutely great, and some that have been kind of lame since conflict is great and all, but there has to be a solid point behind it, or the arc doesn’t work.
The fact is that a lot of siblings in the Marvel Universe and the MCU have usually been overlooked unless they’re strong enough characters that can really help the story along or that can make their own story and draw their sibling into it.
In a lot of ways, brothers and sisters in the Marvel Universe are bound to have either powers, personalities, or a purpose that is hard to define but is felt from their mere presence when it comes to Marvel. The best siblings are usually those who might not be perfect in every way but are always there when they’re needed.
Here are five of the best siblings in the Marvel Universe.
5. Thor
This might be kind of an odd pick since Thor is kind of brash, and hotheaded, and isn’t always the best guy to rely on unless you’re in a fight that you don’t think you can win. But seriously, how many other characters would have put up with Loki for so long? Thor even mourned his brother, more than once but that’s not the point.
Who would bother to think that well of a trickster god that had a penchant for causing as much trouble as possible? Thor isn’t exactly a patient person, but for some reason, he’s always had a soft spot for Loki, and as such, this makes him a great sibling since he’s always there to speak up for a being that would rarely ever do the same.
4. Johnny Storm
Johnny is another hothead, no pun intended, that has the kind of heart that might not always show but is bound to make him remember that he has responsibilities and that his sister is not only a great teammate but a great friend and relative since she’s always sticking up for him, most of the time.
For someone as reckless and brash as Johnny Storm to be thought of as a good brother is kind of odd, but all in all, the guy has a good heart, even if his head is forcing him to ignore his wiser instincts more often than not. Johnny might want to have fun and do his own thing, but if his sister is in trouble, there’s no doubt he’s going to be there one way or another.
3. Gamora
While Nebula bought into the constant fighting that Thanos approved of between these two sisters, Gamora was often the one that was ready to embrace her sister rather than tear her apart. This wasn’t always the case, obviously, but it was still seen in the movies that Gamora was the one who was willing to offer peace rather than continue the fight.
One could say that she had less than altruistic reasons for this, but the fact is that really looked as though she was simply ready to be friends with her sister long before Nebula would have even considered such a thing. She’s definitely the better sibling.
2. Natasha Romanoff
So yes, Natasha could have gone back and tried to free her younger sister from the Red Room long before the events of the movie, but it’s fair to say that she might not have been as effective at an earlier date. But when seeing her and Yelena in the same movie, it stands to reason that she’s not a bad sister, even if she wasn’t around for a significant portion of Yelena’s life.
But she did fight tooth and nail to free her sister and the other Widows, so it’s accurate to say that she learned what it was like to be a good big sister and finally do something that would make a difference in the lives of her family. True, they weren’t really her family, but then again, family isn’t always who you share a bloodline with.
1. Shuri
To be fair, Shuri is probably one of the only truly innocent people on this list, or in the MCU, since her job has been to support her country and her brother for so long that one can honestly state that even if her weaponry has taken a life or caused damage, it’s not really her fault.
In terms of the relationship between her and T’Challa, it’s not hard at all to say that they were tight and that they valued each other quite a bit. As far as siblings go, Shuri is a smart-aleck and enjoys her quick wit and the many ways she chooses to use it, but in the long run, she’s a good sister who cares about her brother.