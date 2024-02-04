4 Actors Who Won Multiple Oscars Under the Same Director

Whether they admit to it or not, actors’ biggest dream is to win the Oscars. As Hollywood’s biggest and highest award, it remains the most coveted award in American cinema. Since the first Oscars award ceremony on May 16, 1929, the Academy has given out over 3,140 Oscar statuettes to deserving winners.
Although winning a competitive Oscar in the top four categories focuses on the actor’s superb performance, often, this is possible with the right acting direction. Unsurprisingly, several actors give their best performances under certain film directors. While this frequent collaboration is a win-win for both parties, for a select few actors, it has brought them Oscar recognition and wins. Here are 4 actors who won multiple Oscars under the same film director.
Walter Brennan Under Director William Wyler
Many great actors chose their careers out of their love and passion for performing. However, Walter Brennan only set his sights on the career after he became penniless. He soon got an acting job as an extra in film productions at Universal Studios in 1925. Brennan continued playing extra and minor roles in film and television for a decade. Interestingly, in 1936, two years after his move to MGM and being cast in prominent roles, Walter Brennan received his first Oscars nomination. He played the supporting character Swan Bostrom in the lumberjack drama Come and Get It, one of the six films he starred in 1936. Although director Howard Hawks was initially hired for the project, he was fired during filming and replaced with director William Wyler.
Winning for Best Supporting Actor at the 9th Academy Awards was his first win under director William Wyler. Walter Brennan’s second Oscars nomination was for his performance in William Wyler’s 1938 horse racing film Kentucky. Again, Walter Brennan won the Best Supporting Actor award for his performance as Peter Goodwin. If ever there was doubt about William Wyler’s influence on Walter Brennan’s career, Brennan got his third nomination at the Oscars and win with his performance in another William Wyler-directed film, The Westerner (1940). As if to prove Wyler’s good luck charm in his career, Brennan’s fourth Oscars nomination was in a film, Sergeant York (1941), directed by Howard Hawks. However, Walter Brennan failed to clinch the Oscar win. Walter Brennan won three Oscars under director William Wyler, making him the actor with the highest number of Oscar wins for Best Supporting Actor.
Jack Nicholson Under Director James L. Brooks
Veteran actor Jack Nicholson is no stranger to the Academy Awards. With a record of 12 nominations, Nicholson is the actor with the highest Oscar nomination in an acting category. Nicholson, whose career began in 1955, had his first Academy Awards nomination in 1970 for his supporting role in Easy Rider (1969). However, Jack Nicholson’s first Oscars win was in 1976 for his performance as lead actor in One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest (1975). The first time Jack Nicholson worked with James L. Brooks was in the director’s feature film directorial debut, Terms of Endearment (1983).
Nicholson was cast in a supporting role as Garrett Breedlove and starred alongside notable names like Shirley MacLaine, Danny DeVito, and John Lithgow. Terms of Endearment (1983) won Jack Nicholson his second nomination at the Oscars. Also, the film won director James L. Brooks three Oscars (his only wins) for Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Adapted Screenplay at the 56th Academy Awards. Jack Nicholson’s third Oscars win was in 1998 for his performance in As Good as it Gets (1997), also directed by James L. Brooks. Jack Nicholson has won two Oscars (his last two wins) under director James L. Brooks‘ direction.
Dianne Wiest Under Director Woody Allen
Actress Dianne Wiest may not be a popular name to the newer generation of film audiences, but she’s certainly one of Hollywood’s veterans. Paramount+ television audiences will recognize her for playing the lead character Miriam McLusky in the crime thriller Mayor of Kingstown. Dianne Wiest is a three-time Oscars-nominated actress, a feat few can boast of today. Although nominated three times at the Oscars, Dianne Wiest has only won two Oscars, both under director Woody Allen. Wiest’s first Oscars nomination was for her performance in Woody Allen’s 1986 comedy-drama Hannah and Her Sisters. Worst played the supporting role of Holly alongside Carrie Fisher, Michael Caine, and Barbara Hershey.
Diane Wiest’s second Academy Awards nomination was in the Ron Howard-directed family comedy-drama Parenthood (1989). Playing Helen Buckman in the critical and commercially successful film, Wiest starred alongside prominent names like Steve Martin and Keanu Reeves. However, Diane Wiest lost her Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress to Brenda Fricker (for My Left Foot). Diane Wiest regained her winner’s luck when she was nominated for the third time for Best Supporting Actress in another Woody Allen film. Cast as Helen Sinclair, Wiest won her second Oscar for her performance in Bullets Over Broadway (1994).
Christoph Waltz Under Director Quentin Tarantino
German-Austrian actor Christoph Waltz has been nominated twice at the Academy Awards. Interestingly, all Christoph Waltz Oscar wins have been under director Quentin Tarantino. As one of Hollywood’s leading filmmakers, Tarantino has helped several actors secure nominations at the Oscars and clinch wins. The first time Christoph Waltz worked with Quentin Tarantino was in the director’s 2009 war film Inglourious Basterds. Waltz’s performance as Standartenführer Hans Landa earned him his first Oscar for Best Supporting Actor. Waltz and Quentin worked together in the 2012 revolutionist Western film Django Unchained. Cast as Dr. King Schultz, Christoph Waltz not only secured an Oscar nomination but won his second Oscar. Joining the exclusive club of actors who have won multiple Oscars under the same director. Although winning an Oscar is no easy feat, here are 7 actors who have won all their nominations at the Oscars.
