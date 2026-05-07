Peter Mullan: Breaking Down His 5 Best Roles in TV & Film

Peter Mullan is one of the most decorated and well-respected actors working out of the UK. If you’ve watched a prestige drama in the last thirty years, you’ve likely felt the gravity of this thespian. With a Primetime Emmy nomination and four BAFTA nominations to his name, he represents the top tier of character actors. While he has crossed the pond and been seen in American productions, he deserves way more attention than he has gotten so far.
In 2026, Mullan landed his fourth BAFTA nod for his supporting role in I Swear. While his co-star took home the gold and he didn’t, the powerful British film got a lot of attention and propelled Peter Mullan further up the Hollywood radar. So, as his name continues to shine, let’s break down his five best roles in TV and film.
5. My Name Is Joe as Joe Kavanagh (1998)
Although he shared the silver screen with Mel Gibson in Braveheart in 1995, it was this 1998 film that put Peter Mullan on the map. Directed by Ken Loach, My Name Is Joe is a simple yet deeply moving British film about finding love in the strangest of circumstances. Mullan plays the titular character Joe Kavanagh, a recovering alcoholic who attempts to turn his life around while navigating a blooming romance with community health worker Sarah (Louise Goodall).
Set in the rough streets of Glasgow, My Name Is Joe sees the backdrop as a metaphor for the fragility of Joe himself. Mullan’s performance is nothing short of a masterclass in vulnerability. He avoids the cliches of the typical “drunk”, stripping away any over-the-top tropes to reveal a man with immense heart who is constantly fighting his own shadow. Mullan’s powerful rendition earned him a Best Actor award at the Cannes Film Festival in 1998.
4. Ozark as Jason Snell (2017-2018)
Ozark was many Americans’ introduction to the acting might of Peter Mullan. While the villains from the first episode thrust viewers into unease, the real terror is lurking with the notion that a local kingpin is closing in. Mullan stars as Jacob Snell, a soft-spoken but lethal patriarch of an Ozarks heroine empire. As he makes himself known, it’s his chilling stillness that resonates – violence is brewing.
Mullan brought a folk-horror gravitas to the crime series. He didn’t need to be loud and ferocious to be felt, his odd sense of calm made him the most menacing presence in a show full of dangerous individuals. This kind of understated power is what makes him shine as one of the finest actors working today.
3. Quarry as The Broker (2016)
Although it only ran for one season, Quarry has become a cult favorite among prestige TV fans, and a large part of that is due to Peter Mullan. The series tells the story of Quarry (Logan Marshall-Green), a disillusioned Vietnam War vet who returns home to Memphis in 1972 only to face bitter rejection and intense scrutiny at every step. Struggling to reintegrate into society, he embraces his skills as a killer when a mysterious man known only as The Broker offers him work as a hitman.
As the exploitative criminal puppet master, Mullan brings forth captivating charisma fused with southern gothic menace. As charming as he is dangerous, every frame he fills feels tense and uncomfortable. This underrated performance proves that he can handle stylized noir just as well as the grit he became known for.
2. I Swear as Tommy Trotter (2025)
Written and directed by Kirk Jones, I Swear tells the life story of John Davidson, a Scottish campaigner for Tourette syndrome awareness. He has spent decades teaching teachers and schools about Tourette syndrome and is well-known for his 1989 BBC documentary John’s Not Mad. However, this moving drama focuses on his early days when awareness had not yet been adequately built.
Coming off the back of his 2026 BAFTA nomination for this role, Mullan plays Tommy Trotter, a community centre manager who mentors John. As a kind but somewhat isolated man, this rendition shows a much softer side to Mullan’s framework, providing the film’s moral compass. In an era where tolerance and empathy was lacking, Tommy is a guiding light. Although he is most known for his intense tough guy roles, I Swear is where we get to see just how versatile Peter Mullan is.
1. Tyrannosaur as Joseph (2011)
Possibly his most harrowing performance in perhaps his most harrowing film, Peter Mullan’s critically acclaimed turn as Joseph in Tyrannosaur is utterly enthralling. Written and directed by Paddy Considine, this gritty drama charts the unlikely bond between a destructive man and a Christian charity shop worker (played by Olivia Colman). A simple story on the surface, the complex core comes from the intense character studies that unravel the two lost souls.
Mullan delivers a truly transformative performance as Joseph. Starting out as a deeply unsettling and repugnant character, we witness the shift from terrifying bursts of violence to genuine care and compassion. Mullan’s ability to make us care for a man who deeply dislikes himself and those around him showcases his incredible range. While hard to watch at times, the chemistry between Mullan and Colman is heart-warming, making for a deeply human film.
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