These 22 Photos Will Make You Fall In Love With Foxes

by

Owing to its beautiful coat and bushy tail, which can be fiery red, steely gray or snow-white, the wild fox has held a special place in our hearts since time immemorial as a beautiful and mysterious woodland creature. These 22 wildlife photography pieces will make you fall in love with the cute animals all over again.

The common red woodland fox that most of us know is undoubtedly beautiful, but this cunning creature has managed to adapt to diverse climates throughout the world. The fennec fox of the Sahara desert and kit fox in the southwest U.S. both sport larger ears that help them stay cool in the desert, while the arctic fox has a thick and snow-white insulated coat and small ears that help it retain its body heat.

The fox is a member of the Canidae family, which also includes dogs, wolves, and other similar animals. After 50 years of breeding experimentation in the Soviet Union, they’ve also provided us with extraordinary insight into the domestication process. Over several generations of selective breeding (by choosing foxes with less fear of humans), Soviet scientist Dmitry Belyaev was able to breed silver foxes that began to exhibit domestic animal traits like tail wagging.

No matter how each fox looks, however, their wide range ensures that they have become elements of local folklore around the world. Various cultures throughout Europe, Asia and Africa, consider the fox to be a cunning and sly creature that often plays the part of the trickster in folktales and myths.

Don’t forget to scroll below for the beautiful fox pictures! As playful as the baby foxes are, you’ll find that images of foxes fully-grown show the intelligence in their appearance so favorited in the folklore.

These 22 Photos Will Make You Fall In Love With Foxes

Image credits: Roeselien Raimond

These 22 Photos Will Make You Fall In Love With Foxes

Image credits: Kai Fagerström

These 22 Photos Will Make You Fall In Love With Foxes

Image credits: Julie Milne

These 22 Photos Will Make You Fall In Love With Foxes

Image credits: Wenda Atkin

These 22 Photos Will Make You Fall In Love With Foxes

Image credits: Igor Shpilenok

These 22 Photos Will Make You Fall In Love With Foxes

Image credits: Igor Shpilenok

These 22 Photos Will Make You Fall In Love With Foxes

Image credits: Roeselien Raimond

These 22 Photos Will Make You Fall In Love With Foxes

Image credits: Edwin Kats

These 22 Photos Will Make You Fall In Love With Foxes

Image credits: Einar Gudmann

These 22 Photos Will Make You Fall In Love With Foxes

Image credits: Roeselien Raimon

These 22 Photos Will Make You Fall In Love With Foxes

Image credits: Jim Cumming

These 22 Photos Will Make You Fall In Love With Foxes

Image credits: Remo Savisaar

These 22 Photos Will Make You Fall In Love With Foxes

Image credits: Francisco Mingorance

These 22 Photos Will Make You Fall In Love With Foxes

Image credits: Igor Shpilenok

These 22 Photos Will Make You Fall In Love With Foxes

Image credits: William Doran

These 22 Photos Will Make You Fall In Love With Foxes

Image credits: Ivan Kislov

These 22 Photos Will Make You Fall In Love With Foxes
These 22 Photos Will Make You Fall In Love With Foxes

Image credits: Dan Dinu

These 22 Photos Will Make You Fall In Love With Foxes

Image credits: Robert Adamec

These 22 Photos Will Make You Fall In Love With Foxes
These 22 Photos Will Make You Fall In Love With Foxes

Image credits: Micheal Eastman

These 22 Photos Will Make You Fall In Love With Foxes

Image credits: Edwin Kats

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Firefly Show
Watch Alan Tudyk Reenact Famous Firefly Scene With K-2SO
3 min read
May, 7, 2020
hart of dixie
Hart of Dixie 2.15 “The Gambler” Recap
3 min read
Feb, 19, 2013
Harriet the Spy Animated Show is Coming With Beanie Feldstein
3 min read
Aug, 17, 2020
Every Doctor Who Regeneration Explained
3 min read
May, 10, 2023
The Voice Season 11 Preview
The Voice Season 11 Starts for Real on Monday: Watch this Sneak Peak!
3 min read
Sep, 16, 2016
Big Brother 12 Week Six Eviction Ceremony Recap
3 min read
Aug, 20, 2010
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.