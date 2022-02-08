Power Book II: Ghost Season 2 Finale: “Love and War” Recap

In Power Book II: Ghost Season 2, Episode 9, Tariq is haunted by the ghosts of the people whose death he caused. After Tariq gave Tate the information he needed, Tate gave a wonderful performance on the stand by giving the court information that could lead to a mistrial. Zeke’s actual age is revealed at a conference which means that professional basketball is now off the table. Power Book II: Ghost Season 2, Episode 10 Tariq helps Monet hatch a plan to save the Tejada family from Dante, aka Mecca; in exchange, Monet will grant Tariq his freedom to leave the game. After Councilman Rashad Tate embarrasses ADA Jenny Sullivan on the stand, the prosecutor puts Brayden on the stand to testify that Tariq was engaging in criminal activity. When Brayden gets on the stand, he cops to selling drugs under Course Connect and even produces paperwork to show that he was the CEO and the one that built the app. Since Jenny Sullivan offered him a full immunity deal to testify, he’s fully protected.
Tariq gets acquitted of the murder charges, and he’s completely free. Counting on Dante’s hush money, Tariq tells McLean that after he gets his sister back, he will no longer need his services as he plans on getting out of the drug business. Tariq and Monet meet to strategize on how to kill Mecca. Part of her plan is for Tariq to help Cane kill his father, Lorenzo. Of course, Cane doesn’t take too well to the notion of Tariq “teaching” him something, but Tariq reminds him that killing your father will be his hardest kill yet. Perhaps the best news in this episode is when Daniel Warren (the lawyer in charge of Ghost’s estate) tells Tariq that custody has been reversed back to him. Moments later, Cooper Saxe informs him of Lauren’s death. In the previous episode, we didn’t see Effie kill Lauren. Fans were hoping that it was a chance that Lauren was still alive. According to Saxe, Lauren died in a “car accident.”
Although Cardid Milgram’s death was officially ruled a suicide and Mecca backed up Monet’s story, Zeke is suspicious about her death. Zeke gets clowned a lot for his naivety, but he’s on to something. He pays Detective Whitman (the same detective that accused him of killing Detective Ramirez) a visit. Tariq and Cane execute their plan to kill Lorenzo; supposedly, Tariq informs him just in time that the real target isn’t his father but Mecca’s people, and he stops him just in time. They kept him in the dark so that the plan could be executed flawlessly. As planned, Tariq meets Mecca at his penthouse to get his money. Tariq turns off the cameras ahead of time, but unbeknownst to him, he’s caught on a random security camera in the building. When he arrived, Mecca was already dead, courtesy of Monet. Monet informs Tariq that Mecca planned to shoot Tariq as soon as he came through the door.
Monet and Tariq’s plan would have gone off without a hitch if it wasn’t for Lorenzo. At the last minute, Lorenzo’s insecurity gets the best of him, and he thinks that Dante and Monet might run away together. He doesn’t know that Monet already offed him. Lorenzo flees to Dante’s jet to kill him, accidentally shooting Zeke. However, Lorenzo doesn’t know that he hit the wrong person until he sees a news report later that says Dante, aka Mecca, was murdered in his apartment. The Tejada family finally gets to reunite. Ironically, towards the end of the episode, they come together for a family dinner. Their family was torn apart at a family dinner and brought back together in the same manner. But there’s never a peaceful ending on Power. Monet receives a call from Detective Kevin Whitman informing her that Zeke is dead.
Without the two million dollars from Mecca, Tariq’s exit from the drug business is delayed. He’s going to have to keep hustling. Tariq realizes that he’s in no position to be Yas custodial guardian. He makes an executive decision to send his sister to live with his mother in protective custody. Tasha lives in witness protection under the alias Vanessa, and Yas will take on the name Olivia. Her brief appearance on the finale is refreshing, and it feels good to see that she is reunited with her daughter. Tariq sends a letter promising to reunite with his family in the future. What can we expect in Power Book II: Ghost season 3? Now that detectives have footage that places Tariq at Dante’s building at the time of the murder, he will probably be their first suspect. Detective Whitman unearthed street cam footage of Monet near Carrie’s residence. Next season, there will be a lot of heat on the Tejadaas and their operation.